Singaporean drug kingpin busted in Bangkok hideout

A suspected Singaporean drug kingpin facing the death penalty in his home country has been busted in Bangkok, along with an Indonesian couple believed to be part of his international narcotics network.

The 50 year old alleged drug trafficker, Tan Leng Chong, was busted on Saturday, July 5, along with an Indonesian couple believed to be part of a cross-border narcotics ring smuggling drugs from Thailand to Singapore.

The dramatic raid came after a tip-off from Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau, which had issued an arrest warrant for Chong in May over drug trafficking charges. In Singapore, such offences are punishable by death.

Police Major General Panurat Lakbun, Secretary General of Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said Chong was first located in Pattaya, Chon Buri, before investigators tailed him to Bangkok.

The sting operation reached its climax when police and immigration officers stormed a hotel room in the capital where Chong was due to meet his alleged Indonesian accomplices.

Inside, officers seized a stash of ecstasy, ketamine, and erimin 5 — a prescription-only sedative known on the streets as “five-five.” All three suspects were arrested at the scene, said Pol. Maj. Gen. Panurat

“Thai police are working closely with partners across Asia to pursue drug fugitives who try to escape justice by crossing borders.”

He added that ONCB agents are set to fly to Myanmar next Wednesday to bring back two Thai nationals wanted on similar charges.

According to police data, 39 Thai drug suspects are currently hiding out in Myanmar, with another 21 believed to be lying low in Laos.

The bust comes amid a wider regional crackdown on narcotics, Bangkok Post reported.

Picture of the alleged Indonesian couple courtesy of Bangkok Post

On May 7, a major meth kingpin nicknamed Boonyaraksa was arrested in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district at 6am. Police seized nearly 500,000 meth pills, a kilo of crystal meth (ice), and a kilo of ketamine.

The early-morning operation was led by Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, with backup from Maj Gen Nopasilp Punsawat, Maj Gen Phallop Aeromla, and Min Buri police under Lt Chananthat Kaewthong.

Meanwhile, Thai Customs officials in May also detained a Brazilian couple attempting to smuggle cocaine worth more than 22 million baht through a Thai airport.

Customs data shows 140 drug cases were handled between 1 October and 6 May, with narcotics worth some 800 million baht seized.

Pantong Loykulnanta, government spokesman for the Customs Department, said authorities were following the prime minister’s orders to crack down hard on cross-border smuggling.