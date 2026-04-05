Australian climbs Pattaya balcony after dispute with Thai partner

An Australian man was rescued after hanging from a third-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya, yesterday, April 4, after a domestic dispute led to what police described as another apparent bid for attention.

Police and tourist officers responded to reports that a foreign man was threatening to jump from a hotel in Soi Buakhao. They found the 59 year old Australian hanging outside a third-floor balcony of the four-storey building.

Hotel staff and police attempted to persuade him to return inside. He initially appeared to cooperate and tried to climb back into the room, but hesitated upon seeing officers and attempted to drop again. Officers then pulled him to safety.

Investigators said the man had been climbing in and out of the balcony since around 8am. The behaviour was believed to be linked to a dispute with his Thai transgender partner, who had left the room earlier that morning.

According to police, the man climbed onto the balcony in an attempt to get his partner’s attention after becoming upset when the partner left the room.

DailyNews reported that immigration officials in Chon Buri are now preparing to deport the man, citing repeated similar behaviour in the past.

In a separate incident, an American tourist in Pattaya was seriously injured after leaping from a second-floor balcony while allegedly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene after receiving reports. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the man lying on the ground in a disoriented state.

He appeared dazed, with glazed eyes and incoherent speech, and complained of chest tightness and severe pain in both legs. First aid was administered before he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.