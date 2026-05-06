Surin man arrested over child sexual abuse material on Telegram

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 10:45 AM
254 2 minutes read
Surin man arrested over child sexual abuse material on Telegram | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A dental assistant was arrested yesterday, May 5, in Surin after officials uncovered a Telegram group allegedly selling child sexual abuse material, including videos involving girls as young as 13 years old.

The arrest took place at a house in Surin following an investigation by the Department of Provincial Administration and local police into suspected human trafficking and online sexual exploitation offences.

The operation followed complaints submitted by The Scientia Program and Destiny Rescue, organisations that assist children affected by trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Investigators discovered a Telegram user allegedly operating a private subscription-based group offering child sexual abuse material to members.

Police arrested a man in Surin after they discovered child sexual abuse material being sold through a subscription-based Telegram group.
Photo via Amarin TV

Officials said the suspect, a 24 year old man, allegedly contacted victims through social media and dating applications before building trust and arranging meetings.

Investigators believe the suspect engaged in secretly recording sexual encounters before uploading the clips to Telegram groups promoted with fabricated storylines to attract paying members.

According to investigators, the group advertised content involving schoolgirls, intoxicated victims and debt-related sexual exploitation claims. Membership fees were reportedly set at 299 baht per month or 599 baht for lifetime access.

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Police arrested a man in Surin after they discovered child sexual abuse material being sold through a subscription-based Telegram group.
Photo via Naewna

During the raid, officers seized mobile phones and digital evidence linked to the alleged offences. Investigators said they found more than 300 videos involving dozens of victims, including several minors.

Naewna reported that officers also identified three additional child victims, with the youngest believed to be 13 years old. Police charged the suspect with human trafficking offences involving children under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act.

He was also charged with importing obscene computer data accessible to the public under the Computer Crime Act, and producing, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material under the Criminal Code.

The suspect was taken to Prasat Police Station for legal proceedings. Officials said the investigation would continue to identify further victims and expand the case.

Police arrested a man in Surin after they discovered child sexual abuse material being sold through a subscription-based Telegram group.
Photo via Amarin TV

During the operation, officers also rescued a 16 year old girl in Surin and referred her to Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM) process for victim screening and assistance. She was later transferred to a child protection shelter for rehabilitation support.

Officials warned parents to monitor children’s online activity and report suspected trafficking or exploitation linked to private online groups through provincial complaint centres or the 1567 hotline.

Similarly, a 20 year old Lao national has been detained for child sexual abuse video distribution in Surin province. The man allegedly managed covert groups on a widely used messaging application, charging fees for access to explicit videos featuring underage boys.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 10:45 AM
254 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.