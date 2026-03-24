Injured Australian tourist found outside venue in Pattaya

Pattaya Tourist Police were called to an entertainment venue late yesterday, March 23, after an injured Australian tourist was found outside the premises, following an incident that reportedly began inside the venue.

Officers stationed at the tourist safety point on Pattaya Walking Street received the report at about 11pm and went to the venue in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

On arrival, officers attempted to enter the venue with the injured tourist to check inside, but security guards reportedly shut the door and did not cooperate.

Outside the venue, officers found the injured tourist, later identified as 55 year old Scott, an Australian national. Scott reportedly sustained multiple head wounds, including one to his forehead. Officers provided first aid before taking him to a hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police the tourist had entered the venue with his son and consumed alcohol inside. They said he appeared intoxicated and began causing a disturbance, and staff asked him to leave, but he refused, leading to an argument.

Staff then called security guards to help manage the situation and informed the tourist of charges totalling 1,070 baht, but the tourist refused to pay, according to the witnesses.

Guards then attempted to escort him out, but he resisted, leading to a struggle. During the incident, the tourist reportedly fell and struck his head on glass, causing injuries.

Police requested CCTV footage from inside the venue, but it could not be made available for review immediately. Based on the nature of the injuries, officers said they suspect the wounds may not have been caused by a fall alone.

The venue supervisor and security staff were invited to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning as officers work to establish the full facts.

Siam Chon News reported that police are waiting for the recovery of the injured tourist to provide a statement, adding that if an assault is confirmed, they will proceed with legal action.

Similarly, an altercation between an Australian tourist and a French tourist occurred inside a hotel in Patong, leading the police to search for the Frenchman who left the scene. Police arrived with rescue workers and found an Australian tourist injured and bleeding on the hotel floor.