4 pregnant women among 32 human trafficking victims dumped in forest in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Crime
4 pregnant women among 32 human trafficking victims dumped in forest in southern Thailand
4 pregnant women are among 32 Burmese dumped in a forest in the southern province of Chumphon after being illegally trafficked into Thailand. It’s understood the group had all been working in Malaysia until the Covid-19 crisis erupted and they lost their jobs. Thai Residents reports that they pooled all the money they had to engage a human trafficking gang to help them cross into the Kingdom, paying the traffickers 20,000 baht per person.
It’s understood the victims were hoping to eventually reach their home country of Myanmar by passing through Thailand. The group was smuggled into Thailand at the Sadao border in the southern province of Songkhla, with plans to cross into Myanmar at the Ranong border. However, on arrival at Chumphon, the traffickers realised there was an immigration checkpoint in place and instead, lured the group into a palm plantation, where they abandoned them.
A villager subsequently found the group, with the village chief notifying the police. The group is now being quarantined and tested for Covid-19, with 6 men and 1 woman found to have a high fever. The 7 have been separated from the rest of the group and sent to Chumphon Khet Udomsak Hospital.
In total, the group consists of 24 males and 8 females, 4 of whom are pregnant. All are between the ages of 21 and 47 years old and now face prosecution for entering the Kingdom illegally. Officials have also launched an investigation to find the traffickers.
Crime
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
In a shock ending to a case which has dragged on for years, charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, in a 2012 hit and run incident – one that resulted in a police officer’s death – have been dropped. Vorayuth is heir to the Red Bull fortune and a member of one of Thailand’s wealthiest families.
The Office of the Attorney General of Thailand made the decision to stop pursuing the charges against Yoovidhya in a court of law, resulting in Thai police reportedly dropping the charges.
As a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police told CNN this morning that the department has followed the decision of the Attorney General’s office and revoked the warrant for Yoovidhya’s arrest. The deputy head of Bangkok’s Thonglor police station, also reportedly confirmed the revocation of the arrest warrant to the associated press.
For years, Yoovidhya had an Interpol “red notice”, meaning a worldwide request for his arrest pending extradition, but the notice mysteriously disappeared from the Interpol website earlier this year and no explanation has been given. Interpol declined to discuss individual cases but told the Bangkok Post that generally a published notice is removed from its website if “the suspect has been arrested and extradited or died, the country which requested it has withdrawn its request, the judicial authorities in the country behind the notice have withdrawn the national arrest warrant against a suspect, the notice is the subject of an appeal or the notice has been cancelled or the status of the notice has changed from public to restricted”.
28 year old Boss had been facing charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death. They relate to the 2012 incident in which Boss, driving a black Ferrari, hit a police officer and allegedly fled the scene, after dragging the officer for some distance. The officer later died. Boss allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle but claimed that the police officer had cut in front of him. The case caused widespread outrage in Thailand. Boss was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Authorities claimed they had been searching for Boss, who missed at least 8 court appearances over at least 5 years before managing to flee the country. Officially, Boss has been “missing” for years, although he has been spotted in public numerous time in London and elsewhere. Thai police claim they have been trying to find him.
Boss is the son of Thailand’s second richest man and the grandson of the founder of Red Bull. His father’s estimated wealth is in the billions of dollars, according to Forbes magazine.
Red Bull has not released a public statement.
Crime
Hospital steps up security after gang fights
Following incidents at 2 hospitals in greater Bangkok, in which 3 staff were injured, prompting a female doctor to resign, Udon Thani Hospital has set up a new security system to prevent damage from brawls between the northeastern province’s rival gangs. The hospital’s director says tight security is necessary, citing 4 patients recently brought in with severe injuries from a gang fight.
He says that although friends and family are normally allowed to visit patients, members of rival gangs often show up pretending to be kin and further attack the patients and damage equipment and property. In this case, security guards were stationed at the doors of the 4 patients’ rooms and didn’t let in any “friends” or family.
The director said that apart from stationing security officials at doors and informing local police, the hospital has now also set up a system in which loud alarms will sound if anyone tries to break down doors, giving staff enough time to secure expensive equipment. The hospital has also created safe areas for staff to hide in the case of severe violence.
The director saysthe hospital called on the Public Health Ministry to find a solution after it endured 6 gang fights on the premises over 2 months, and the ministry responded by setting up the new security system.
Crime
Female doctor resigns after hospital attack; director suggests “gold shop security”
The director of Vibharam-Chai Prakan Hospital in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, says he may need to upgrade security to that used by gold shops to protect hospital staff. His remarks come just days after violence erupted at 2 hospitals in the area. 2 gangs were fighting after 1 of their members died.
A female doctor resigned after the attacks. The director wants to see a “panic button” installed so police are on the scene as quickly as possible to deal with troublemakers.
He says that the doctor and team gave CPR to the victim for 50 minutes and provided excellent care before he succumbed. For her trouble, a female doctor was smashed in the face during the commotion.
She decided to resign, fearing gang reprisals. The director says she’s been offered an alternative position at one of the group’s many other hospitals.
Other medical staff at the hospital have asked for leave after the violence shattered morale.
Now, after several similar problems with gangs, the director feels it’s time to upgrade security to “that of a gold shop.”
