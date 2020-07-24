Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped

Sections: CrimeThailand

In a shock ending to a case which has dragged on for years, charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, in a 2012 hit and run incident – one that resulted in a police officer’s death – have been dropped. Vorayuth is heir to the Red Bull fortune and a member of one of Thailand’s wealthiest families.

The Office of the Attorney General of Thailand made the decision to stop pursuing the charges against Yoovidhya in a court of law, resulting in Thai police reportedly dropping the charges.

As a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police told CNN this morning that the department has followed the decision of the Attorney General’s office and revoked the warrant for Yoovidhya’s arrest. The deputy head of Bangkok’s Thonglor police station, also reportedly confirmed the revocation of the arrest warrant to the associated press.

For years, Yoovidhya had an Interpol “red notice”, meaning a worldwide request for his arrest pending extradition, but the notice mysteriously disappeared from the Interpol website earlier this year and no explanation has been given. Interpol declined to discuss individual cases but told the Bangkok Post that generally a published notice is removed from its website if “the suspect has been arrested and extradited or died, the country which requested it has withdrawn its request, the judicial authorities in the country behind the notice have withdrawn the national arrest warrant against a suspect, the notice is the subject of an appeal or the notice has been cancelled or the status of the notice has changed from public to restricted”.

28 year old Boss had been facing charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death. They relate to the 2012 incident in which Boss, driving a black Ferrari, hit a police officer and allegedly fled the scene, after dragging the officer for some distance. The officer later died. Boss allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle but claimed that the police officer had cut in front of him. The case caused widespread outrage in Thailand. Boss was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Authorities claimed they had been searching for Boss, who missed at least 8 court appearances over at least 5 years before managing to flee the country. Officially, Boss has been “missing” for years, although he has been spotted in public numerous time in London and elsewhere. Thai police claim they have been trying to find him.

Boss is the son of Thailand’s second richest man and the grandson of the founder of Red Bull. His father’s estimated wealth is in the billions of dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

Red Bull has not released a public statement.

SOURCES: Reuters |Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News

This post was last modified on July 24, 2020 10:36 am

Share
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

View Comments

  • Ah Vorayuth a member of one of Thailand's wealthiest families was innocent all the time then?
    So he need not have missed all those 8 court summonses and fled abroad for years.
    Students, don't buy Red Bull.

Leave a Comment
Published by
Jack Burton
July 24, 2020 10:09 am

Recent News

Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea

Thailand's Tourism Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan, is once again floating the idea of ​​"travel bubbles" with…

July 24, 2020

Man dies after crashing bike into lighting pole in Pattaya

A man has been killed after he drove his motorbike into a lighting pole in…

July 24, 2020

ออกแล้ว! มิวสิควิดีโอ Cardigan ของ Taylor Swift จากอัลบั้มใหม่ Folklore

ชมมิวสิควิดีโอ Cardigan ของ Taylor Swift จากอัลบั้มใหม่ Folklore อัลบั้มที่ 8  ทำเอาเหล่าแฟนคลับสวิฟตี้ ไม่ทันตั้งตัวเลยทีเดียว หลังจากที่เมื่อช่วงค่ำคืนที่ผ่านมา (23 ก.ค.) นักร้องสาวชื่อดังอย่าง…

July 24, 2020

Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO

A former TV star was found dead yesterday morning at a home in the Si…

July 24, 2020

ปชช.เชื่อ ม็อบเยาวชนมาเอง เกินครึ่งเห็นด้วยเรื่องโจมตีรบ. แต่อย่าพาดพิงสถาบัน

ซูเปอร์โพล เผย ประชาชนส่วนใหญ่เชื่อ ม็อบเยาวชนมาเอง ไม่มีคนชักนำ แต่อย่าพาดพิงสถาบัน พร้อมระบุ กลุ่มคนที่จะออกมาปกป้องสถาบันหลักคือประชาชนทุกคน และเกินครึ่งเห็นด้วยกับการมีม็อบโจมตีรัฐบาล หลังล้มเหลวเรื่องแก้ไขปัญหาและไม่สนใจประชาชน ผอ.ซูเปอร์โพล ระบุ ที่เด็กออกมาเรียกร้องเป็นผลกรรมของผู้ใหญ่ทางการเมือง แต่ไม่ควรยุ่งสถาบัน จึงจะทำให้ม็อบประสบความสำเร็จด้วยดี…

July 24, 2020

แห่ชมดาวหางนีโอไวส์ที่เชียงใหม่ 23 ก.ค. เข้าใกล้โลกมากที่สุด

ชม ดาวหางนีโอไวส์ ชัดๆ ที่เชียงใหม่ คืนวันที่ 23 ก.ค. เข้าใกล้โลกมากที่สุด ช่วงค่ำ วันที่ 23 ก.ค. ทางเพจ  NARIT สถาบันวิจัยดาราศาสตร์แห่งชาติ…

July 24, 2020