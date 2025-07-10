Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man

Seized stash raises alarm on unchecked sales

July 10, 2025
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A significant operation led by the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau resulted in the arrest of a 28 year old man, Worapong, at a cannabis shop in Din Daeng, Bangkok. The raid, which took place yesterday, July 9, uncovered illicit substances including psychedelic mushrooms, cannabis-infused electronic cigarettes, and edibles.

The police operation was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, along with Police Major General Nopasilp Poonwasit and Police Major General Pallop Aemonla. The team was acting on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on July 8. The shop, located at the entrance of Soi Intamara 44, was found to be selling cannabis products without proper authorisation.

During the search, police seized 371.32 grammes of psychedelic mushrooms, 157 boxes of cannabis-infused electronic cigarettes, 61 bags of cannabis-infused jelly, 83 cannabis brownies, 18 bottles of cannabis-infused syrup, cash amounting to 1,500 baht (US$45), and two mobile phones. The search was initiated following a tip-off from Thailand’s Office of Illegal Tobacco Control, which had received complaints about the shop’s activities.

On July 8, the police executed the search warrant. Worapong, the shop’s caretaker and partner, admitted to managing the establishment. The confiscated items were seized due to their illegal status under Thai law.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

Worapong faces multiple charges, including possession of a Category 5 narcotic without permission, as specified under Thai law. He is also accused of violating the Consumer Protection Board’s order No. 9/2015, which prohibits the sale of electronic cigarettes and related products.

Furthermore, he is charged with selling food products without Thai language labels, contravening the Food Act of 1979, Section 6 (10). Worapong, along with the seized items, has been handed over to Sutthisan Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is ramping up its crackdown on illegal cannabis products nationwide.

Focusing on label inspections, the agency is taking legal action against imported items with THC content above the legal threshold. This enforcement push comes after a two-year-old girl was hospitalised due to accidentally consuming cannabis-laced jelly.

