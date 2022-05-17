7 Best Affordable Hotels in Bangkok for 2022

Staying in Bangkok doesn’t have to be expensive, nor should you have to compromise on quality and comfort. There are now hundreds of affordable hotels in Bangkok that offer top-class amenities, so finding the greatest hotel for the best price does not have to be difficult. We’ve compiled a list of the city’s best budget hotels, all of which offer rooftop pools, stylish terraces, and comfy rooms. This selection takes into consideration the broad range of neighbourhoods in Bangkok and thus, has chosen a few hotels per hot-spots in the city.

THA City Loft Hotel is number 1 on our list due to its prime location and urban style at affordable prices. This hotel is both an art gallery and a hotel in one. Each elegant guestroom features softwood flooring and comes complete with coffee/tea, an electric kettle and a desk. In addition, they all have complimentary toiletries and a flat-screen TV for some entertainment.

In total, they offer a selection of 6 different rooms. These range from 1-bedroom ‘deluxe’ rooms to their more expensive superior rooms that are the most spacious and come with better city views. We especially love their interior and design; unique pieces of art are painted on the walls of every room that tell the story of “Krung Thep” through the eyes of local designers. As a hotel, they take pleasure in providing guests with high-end decor, bedding and comforters, thus ensuring a pleasant and relaxing stay.

The hotel is located in the middle of Bangkok (Ekamai) and so is only a step away from shopping centres, restaurants and cafes as well as tourist attractions such as Soi Cowboy. Further, its close proximity to the BTS Sky Train (750 metres) makes it not only convenient to access but great for those looking to explore Bangkok more. If you prefer to stay in-house they also provide various amenities (listed below) for you to enjoy.

Facilities: Free wifi, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, fitness centre, restaurant, 24-hour front desk and a bar.

Pricing: Prices range from 784 baht per night.

Address: 2 Ekamai 6 Sukhumvit 63 Phra Kanong Nua Wattana Bangkok 10110.

Tucked away among the greenery of Santipab Park and the quiet neighbourhood of Rang Nam Road is Le Tada, a peaceful sanctuary. Based here, you’re an easy stroll away from popular shopping centres such as Siam Square, Platinum Mall and Pratunam Market. Alternatively, you can also take advantage of their 1st-class amenities such as their outdoor pool, fitness centre and spa. Finally, its 24-hour reception ensures that a team of staff is always on hand to suit your needs.

Their interior is reminiscent of a tropical resort. Each room is decorated with light-wood furnishings and has accents of orange, yellow and blue decor that add a touch of class. Guests can stay in 9 different rooms. Their cheapest, the “Superior” room is 24 square metres and consists of 1 double or 2 single beds. However, if you’re looking for something bigger, opt for their “Deluxe Residence” or “Family Residence”. These rooms are 28-40 square metres in size and come equipped with private entrances, better amenities and spacious beds.

Overall, Le Tada Parkview Hotel & Residence offers quality accommodation with comfort and tranquillity.

Facilities: 24-hour guest service and security, restaurant, laundry and dry cleaning services, fitness centre, swimming pool, free wifi, free parking and massage parlour.

Pricing: From 595 baht per night.

Address: 440 58 Ratchawithi Rd, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400.

The sleek, business-like rooms at the Quarter Ari come equipped with different size beds, fitted desks and free bathroom amenities. There are 4 rooms available to stay in. These comprise of the superior, deluxe and premium rooms as well as the family suite. All of their rooms are suitable for adults and families, and (best of all) have floor-to-ceiling windows with scenic views of Bangkok’s skyline.

Take advantage of recreation opportunities including their rooftop pool, jacuzzi and more. Each of these facilities is designed to make your stay more enjoyable and are well-maintained. Similar to THA, the location of this hotel is great. Not only is it close to public transport (around 580 metres) but it’s also a short distance away from tourist landmarks. Some examples of these include Chatuchak Weekend Market, Siam Paragon and the Jim Thompson house. They often have special offers on their website, so don’t forget to check those out before booking.

In summary, the Quarters convenient location and modern and spacious rooms coupled with their frequent discounts make it a sophisticated but affordable hotel.

Most popular facilities: Fitness centre, swimming pool, jacuzzi and kid’s pool. In addition, they also have Free Wifi, restaurants, a spa and a 24-hour front desk.

Pricing: From 1,408 baht per night.

Address: Phahonyothin Road, Phayathai, 428 Phahonyothin Alley, Samsen Nai, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10400.

The Riva Surya is a 4-star hotel located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. The hotel’s ideal location means it’s well-connected to the Chao Phraya Express boats, MRT and Skytrain. Thus, it’s the perfect option if you want to be close to the Grand Palace and Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn – both 15 minutes away by cab or riverboat. Additionally, Bangkok Riverside is only 7 minutes away and Khaosan Road is also reachable by foot.

This hotel offers some of the cheapest beds in the area but does not skimp on quality. It has around 68 air-conditioned guestrooms all with wireless internet access to keep you connected. Overall, there are 4 types of rooms available. These range from their Urban Room to their Premium Riva Room that comes with a balcony and personal river view. However, you can enjoy panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River in whichever room you stay in. Aside from their elegantly furnished rooms, they also have a sophisticated dining room, a riverside swimming pool and leisure facilities. Therefore, this modern, affordable hotel will “provide a lavish experience and true Thai hospitality”.

On another note, River Surya is one of the few pet-friendly hotels you’ll find in Bangkok. Here, you can treat yourself and your pet to their “pets on-the-go” package. This includes a 1-night stay in a Deluxe Riva Room, breakfast for 2 and pet amenities for the price of 1,784 baht.

Most popular facilities: Swimming pool, restaurant, gym, spa treatments, 24-hour reception, airport transfer, meeting room and free wifi.

Pricing: From 2,074 baht per night.

Address: 23 Phra Athit Rd, Chana Songkhram, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200.

Once a converted shophouse, Cacha hotel is a vibrant, modern and industrial-style hotel. With its blend of modern architecture, street art and local culture, staying at this affordable hotel is a multi-experience.

The hotel has a unique atmosphere, with colourful murals and works of art covering the walls. Inside, the hotel has a rustic charm due to its “hand-drilled headboards and floorboards [made] by wooden logs taken from the old railway”. In addition, each room comes with coffee and tea, ironing facilities and soundproof windows to ensure peace and quiet. To make your stay more enjoyable, you’ll also find nice touches like toiletries, slippers and a hairdryer. Finally, out of their 35 rooms, there are 4 types of rooms to pick from.

The hotel has a convenient location and is only a 10-minute walk from the BTS Ratchathewi train station. Additionally, its situated just 4 kilometres from the Temple of the Reclining Buddha and 1.4 km from the Jim Thompson House so there’s plenty of things to see and do. On-site they also have multiple facilities, such as their sundeck for relaxation and a restaurant throughout the venue.

Most popular facilities: Non-smoking rooms, free wifi, room service, restaurant and 24-hour front desk.

Pricing: From 845 baht per night.

Address: 156/5-9 Phetchaburi Rd, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400.

156 Maha Chai Road, Wangburaphapirom, Phranakhon, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200.

Just around the corner from Khao San Road is Buddy Boutique Inn. This affordable hotel has modern, contemporary rooms at reasonable prices. Their rooms feature dark wood furnishings and hues of burgundy and blue that are emblematic of Thai culture. Further, each room also comes with a refrigerator, TV, and an en-suite bathroom with heated shower facilities. To take in the rush of Khaosan Road, request a room with a balcony and for leisure, enjoy a relaxing swim at the rooftop pool or have a drink at their outdoor bar.

Ideally located, this hostel is close to some of Bangkok’s most popular attractions; in fact, the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and the Bangkok National Museum are only a 15-minute walk away. Lastly, as Khaosan is known as a “backpacker’s hang-out”, there are plenty of restaurants, massage and tattoo parlours nearby as well.

Facilities: Bar/lounge, restaurant, laundry facilities, multilingual staff, swimming pool, poolside bar, free wifi, fitness facilities and concierge.

Pricing: From 1,742 per night.

Address: 265 Khaosan Road, Taladyod Pranakorn Bangkok 10200.

The next affordable hotel on our list is Cottage Suvarnabhumi, which is a transit hotel near Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Refurbished in 2018, the hotel has 104 large rooms in 4 distinctive room styles; each room has a mini-fridge and a flat-screen TV with international channels. But most notably, all rooms have a private balcony with charming views of the local suburb.

The venue is a trendy fusion of nature with “tropical and modern” designs. The hotel’s interior utilizes a lot of natural and dark-wood furnishings as well as small delicate plants that are dotted throughout the hotel to represent the “green scenery of the suburban region” that surrounds it.

Amongst their variation of services, they have 24-hour reception, concierge, restaurant and a pool bar. Additionally, guests can also swim in their pool located in the centre of the hotel for the ultimate relaxation and privacy.

Aside from their in-hotel services, Robinson Shopping centre and The Paseo Community mall are right next door; there, you can browse shops, restaurants or indulge in street food at the night markets. However, if you want to venture out further, take a train to Bangkok at Lat Krabang Station which is a 5-minute drive away. In summary, whilst this hotel is only 3-stars, they offer elite services and safe, comfy rooms. Therefore they are overall, a cheap and cheerful choice.

Facilities: They offer facilities such as a swimming pool, restaurants, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer, free wifi in all rooms, balcony/terrace, daily housekeeping and garden.

Pricing: From 599 baht per night.

Address: 888/8 Lardkrabang Road, Lardkrabang, Bangkok 10520.

To conclude

There are new budget-friendly hotels popping up in Bangkok every day. However, not all of them offer the same standard and quality in terms of rooms, facilities and services that these do. That’s why we’ve put this list together to help you find an affordable hotel that will suit your needs and desires. If you’re looking for more luxurious places to stay in Thailand, check out our articles on the Top 8 Beach Hotels in Thailand and the Top 10 Private Villas in Thailand.

