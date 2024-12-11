Experience tribal essence in the heart of Bangkok with Lamaya
Lamaya is more than just a destination; it’s an experience that connects the traditional essence of Tribal lifestyle with the modernity of Bangkok. The name Lamaya combines La meaning The and Maya signifying illusion and the mysterious beauty hidden within. We are committed to offering visitors a unique experience that immerses them in the charm of nature within an Urban Luxury atmosphere.
The inspiration for Lamaya began in Khao Yai, a place rich with serene natural beauty. We’ve brought this essence to Bangkok, infusing it with modern luxury, allowing you to easily experience the Tribal charm.
Interesting activities
Afternoon tea & cafe zone: A peaceful area for tea and relaxation, inspired by nature
Open daily: 1pm to 4pm
Sky jungle zone: Enjoy breathtaking views and cocktails blending Tribal style with luxury
Open daily: 5pm to 10pm
Live jazz performance: adding romance to the evening
Open daily: 7pm to 9.45pm
Lamaya lighting show: A spectacular light show reflecting the mystery of Tribal culture
Show times: 7pm, 9pm, 10pm
Lamaya fire show: An exciting fire show in Tribal style
Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays:
- 7.50pm to 7.55pm
- 8.50pm to 8.55pm
- 9.50pm to 9.55pm
Jungle club: A space filled with charm and musical rhythms
Open daily: 10pm – 2am
Location
Lamaya Bangkok, located on the 30th floor of Staybridge Suites Sukhumvit 24 in the heart of Bangkok, offers beautiful views and a special atmosphere
Contact Information
- Website: www.lamayabangkok.com
- Email: lamaya-bangkok@mademydays.co
- Facebook: Lamaya Bangkok
- Instagram: @lamayabangkok