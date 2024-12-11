Experience tribal essence in the heart of Bangkok with Lamaya

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: 17:44, 11 December 2024| Updated: 17:44, 11 December 2024
Experience tribal essence in the heart of Bangkok with Lamaya
Lamaya is more than just a destination; it’s an experience that connects the traditional essence of Tribal lifestyle with the modernity of Bangkok. The name Lamaya combines La meaning The and Maya signifying illusion and the mysterious beauty hidden within. We are committed to offering visitors a unique experience that immerses them in the charm of nature within an Urban Luxury atmosphere.

The inspiration for Lamaya began in Khao Yai, a place rich with serene natural beauty. We’ve brought this essence to Bangkok, infusing it with modern luxury, allowing you to easily experience the Tribal charm.

Interesting activities

Afternoon tea & cafe zone: A peaceful area for tea and relaxation, inspired by nature

Open daily: 1pm to 4pm

Sky jungle zone: Enjoy breathtaking views and cocktails blending Tribal style with luxury

Open daily: 5pm to 10pm

Live jazz performance: adding romance to the evening

Open daily: 7pm to 9.45pm

Lamaya lighting show: A spectacular light show reflecting the mystery of Tribal culture

Show times: 7pm, 9pm, 10pm

Lamaya fire show: An exciting fire show in Tribal style

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays:

  • 7.50pm to 7.55pm
  • 8.50pm to 8.55pm
  • 9.50pm to 9.55pm

Jungle club: A space filled with charm and musical rhythms

Open daily: 10pm – 2am

Location

Lamaya Bangkok, located on the 30th floor of Staybridge Suites Sukhumvit 24 in the heart of Bangkok, offers beautiful views and a special atmosphere

Contact Information

  • Website: www.lamayabangkok.com
  • Email: lamaya-bangkok@mademydays.co
  • Facebook: Lamaya Bangkok
  • Instagram: @lamayabangkok

Celebrate the festive season in style at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Celebrate the festive season in style at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Published: 17:08, 09 December 2024
Hungry Hub partners with Singapore Tourism Board to offer foodies value-for-money dining experiences

Hungry Hub partners with Singapore Tourism Board to offer foodies value-for-money dining experiences

Published: 13:28, 09 December 2024
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

Published: 17:43, 06 December 2024
Outstanding academic results for Regents International School Pattaya 2023 to 2024

Outstanding academic results for Regents International School Pattaya 2023 to 2024

Published: 11:20, 06 December 2024