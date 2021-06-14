Staying in a private villa is, without a doubt, one of the best options for lodging in Thailand. Fortunately, the Land of Smiles is home to some of the most spectacular private villas in the world. In addition to enjoying breathtaking views, private pools, and uninterrupted privacy, private villas also come with exclusive designs, personalized attention, and numerous other features to help you relax and recharge.

Whether you need a place to relax and escape from your busy life, a romantic gateway with your loved one, a spacious place for a family vacation, or even a villa to hold your wedding, here are some of the most luxurious and stunning private villas in Thailand.

Best Private Villas in Thailand

1. Piman Pu Villa – Koh Jum, Krabi

Located right on Lubo Bay on the island of Koh Jum (or Koh Pu), Piman Pu Villa is a beautiful wooden-teak house with Thai style and lovely details. It has its own lush garden, a private pool, 2 private gazebos, and fantastic ocean views. The beach in front of the villa is very secluded, so you will likely have it all to yourself during your stay. It is truly the perfect place for anyone who is looking for a beautiful and secluded venue, whether it is for a romantic getaway or to simply escape the hassles of daily life.

Since Piman Pu Villa is a fully serviced villa, you can enjoy Thai meals prepared for you whenever you want.

Best Features: The villa is completely tranquil, with a gorgeous pool where you can swim or take a dip to cool off from the heat. You can also relax and admire the sea from the 2 beautiful gazebos on the terrace. The beach is located right in front of the villa, so you can access it easily, whenever you want. In addition, the villa is air-conditioned throughout.

Price:

One-bedroom villa (for two people) starts from 4,550 THB per night.

Three-bedroom villa (for six people) starts from 5,915 THB.

Address: Luboh Beach 319 M2 Sriboya Nua Klong, 81330 Ko Jum, Thailand.

2. TreeHouse Villas – Koh Yao Noi

TreeHouse Villas is an adult-only resort that homes spacious, private and air-conditioned villas. It is a secluded oasis situated on the northern tip of the Koh Yao Noi island, between Krabi and Phuket. Nestled amongst lush tropical forests and limestone cliffs, with a private beach right in front of the resort, you can feel close to nature here.

Each private villa comes with a comfortable bedroom with a balcony upstairs, lounge downstairs and a fantastic private plunge pool. Alongside the plunge pool, you can also enjoy a gorgeous outdoor pool at the resort, or you can swim in the ocean, which is just a short walk away from your treehouse.

Best Features: There are some fantastic daily activities provided by the resort, including guided tours to nearby islands. You may also try their Thai massages, yoga classes, take a Thai cooking class or even go hiking in the nearby forest.

Price: The TreeHouse Villas start at 11,950 THB per night, with a minimum stay of 2 nights.

Address: 24/21 Moo 4, T.Koh Yao Noi, A.Koh Yao, Phang Nga 82160, Thailand.

3. Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas – Hua Hin

Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas includes 53 private villas with tropical scenery. Surrounded by a tropical jungle and perched just up from Pranburi beach, the secluded private villas are perfect for your family vacation or honeymoon. Each villa has an exciting mix of contemporary and traditional Thai designs.

In addition to the beautiful bedroom with sheer mosquito netting, the villa also offers a private dining area, furnished terrace, and a lovely pool that sits among big palm trees and green gardens. Thanks to its serene atmosphere, you can truly relax and unwind here.

Best Features: The lounge bed on the villa’s sundeck overlooks lush gardens, providing scenic natural views. The pool is quite spacious, plus you get a refreshing rainfall showerhead and a private outdoor bathtub.

Price:

One-bedroom duplex pool villas start from 6,788 THB per night.

One-bedroom pool villas start from 9,578 THB per night.

Two-bedroom pool villas start from 11,438 THB per night.

Address: 9/22 Moo 5 Paknampran, Amphur Pranburi, Prachuap Khirikhan, Pran Buri, 77220 Thailand.

4. Four Seasons Resort – Chiang Mai

Nestled away from the noise of the city, the Four Seasons Resort in Chiang Mai is perfect for unwinding, finding serenity, and recharging. The interior of the spacious villas is designed with a mix of Thai and modern style, with original Siamese art pieces and rich cotton fabrics.

You can choose between the 1-bedroom private pool villas or the 1 to 4-bedroom private residence villas. Every villa comes with a fantastic outdoor terrace overlooking picturesque rice fields, lily ponds, and mountains. Besides the terrace, the villas also feature private pools and gardens where you can cool off in the afternoon or enjoy a quiet moment.

Best Features: You can enjoy an intimate dinner or barbecue in the comfort of your private villa. There’s a live-in butler as well, who will take care of your every need.

Price:

Pool villas start from 20,700 THB per night.

Private residence villas start from 36,800 THB per night.

Address: 502 Moo 1, Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, 50180 Mae Rim, Thailand.

5. Villa Sabai Jai – Koh Tao

Villa Sabai Jai consists of 3 different villas, each with a gorgeous private swimming pool with ocean views. The biggest villa features 4 double bedrooms, while the smallest comes with 3 bedrooms. They are all luxurious in design and positioned in a prime spot on Koh Tao, offering perfect views over Shark Bay and the sea.

The villas are self-catering, but it does offer free daily cleaning services. Although local restaurants are only a 5 to 15-minute walk away from the villas, you can arrange food delivery if you don’t want to get out of your villa.

Best Features: The perfect location of the villa allows you to have amazing sunset views. Also, those who are interested can take part in their complimentary diving lessons, which is perfect because Koh Tao is well-known for its diving sites.

Price: Villa with a private pool starts from 7,000 THB per night for 1 bedroom, with a minimum stay of 3 days. If you only book 1 bedroom, the rest of the bedrooms will be locked, so you will still have the property to yourself.

Address: 21/15 Moo 3 ,Surat Thani , Ao Thian Og, 84360 Koh Tao, Thailand.

6. Annie Villa – Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima

If epic mountain views are what you’re looking for, Annie Villa is the perfect place for you. Located just 4 kilometres from Khao Yai National Park, staying here will make you feel like you are transported right into nature.

This 2 bedroom villa offers everything you need for a luxurious stay. From a large infinity pool and spa bath to foosball and an amazing garden, it’s easy to fall in love with this villa. You can also take the provided bikes along the national park mountain track if you want to fully immerse yourself in nature.

Best Features: The large infinity pool with garden views is amazing. If you plan to stay with children, they can run around the huge garden or, have a barbecue in the yard instead. Finally, with an open-plan design, the rooms are bright and airy.

Price: Start from 13,500 THB per night, with a minimum stay of 2 nights.

Address: 999/3 Paya village, Mu Si, Pak Chong, 30130 Mu Si, Thailand.

7. Sava Beach Villas – Phang Nga

Sava Beach Villas consists of 7 stunning villas with 4 to 7 bedrooms. Each of the magnificent villas offers a tropical atmosphere with a clean and modern design. The open-plan living and dining areas lead out to sun terraces, where you can find outdoor lounge areas and spacious infinity pools.

Located on the pristine coast of the Andaman Sea, bordering the soft white sands of Natai Beach, the villas melt into the ocean and sunset view. In addition, a professional staff team, including a talented chef, will cater to your every need. Sava Beach Villas are truly the dream destination for those looking for a sleek escape.

Best Features: The black-tiled 25-metre infinity pools provide breathtaking views of the ocean. The villas also offer never-ending fun, with pool tables, barbecues, and state-of-the-art home theatre systems.

Price:

The four-bedroom villas start from 31,380 THB per night.

The six-bedroom villas start from 57,790 THB per night.

The seven-bedroom villas start from 64,936 THB per night.

Please note that you have to stay for at least 2 days, except for Christmas and New Year.

Address: 36 Moo 14 Natai Beach, T. Khok Kloi, A. Thakua Thung Phang Nga, Thailand 82140.

8. Shades of Blue Villa – Koh Pha Ngan

Koh Phangan is well-known for its beauty and wild full-moon parties. However, if you prefer to stay away from the parties or the busy part of town, Shades of Blue Villa should be your top choice. Set upon a hill on the west side of the island, this tropical-style villa offers the perfect relaxing escape for you. With its secluded location, this villa is an oasis of calm.

Shades of Blue Villa offers a fully equipped kitchen and 4 spacious bedrooms, all with a private terrace offering views of the ocean and nearby islands. It also comes with a magnificent infinity swimming pool where you can watch the sunset and coconut trees.

Best Features: Shades of Blue Villa offers uninterrupted privacy on a party island. The living space is entirely open, so you can enjoy the incredible 180° sea view from any area of the villa.

Price: Starts from 8,714 THB per night, with a minimum stay of 7 nights.

Address: Chalok Ban Kao, 84280 Srithanu, Thailand.

9. Villa Sawarin – Phuket

Located on the edge of Phuket’s east coast, Villa Sawarin is a fully-staffed, 9-bedroom villa created by the famous architect Jean-Michel Gathy and designer Philippe Strack. The villa oozes tranquillity and sublime luxury, ideal for any type of holiday. The sumptuous indoor and outdoor living areas are ready to entertain as they include a media and games room. There’s also a private spa, beachfront yoga deck, gym, and an elegant 24-meter pool.

With floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an infinity pool, this hilltop villa provides a dazzling view of the glorious Phang Nga Bay. You can enjoy access to the Point Yamu by COMO resort facilities as well, including its private beach club on Naka Yai Island.

Best Features: Staying at Villa Sawarin means you can take in incredible ocean views from every corner. The saltwater pool and in-villa spa induce total relaxation. You also have access to a full gym to stay active.

Price: Starts from 90,065 THB per night. Alternatively, you can also book 7 bedrooms (starts from 69,101 THB per night) or 8 bedrooms only (74,536 THB per night). There’s a minimum stay requirement of 3 to 14 days.

Address: Tambol Paklok, Tambol Thalang 222-33-34, Moo 7, 83110 Ban Pa Khlok, Thailand.

10. Villa Kalyana – Koh Samui

The last villa on our list is an exclusive beachfront estate within a private bay in Koh Samui, Villa Kalyana. With 26 bedrooms that can sleep up to 54 guests, this venue is the biggest private beachfront villa in Southeast Asia. Due to its size and location, Villa Kalyana is not only popular among those looking for a tranquil place to relax but also those who want to hold a dreamy wedding.

Besides the stylish villa, you can spend your days in the beautiful lush tropical garden or the private palm-fringed beach. From superb pools, cinema rooms to facilities for fitness and yoga, Villa Kalyana is the ultimate haven for rest and relaxation.

Best Features: Being the largest private villa in Southeast Asia, Villa Kayana is perfect for weddings or other celebrations. Aside from its luxurious amenities and dazzling views, there is also a professional in-villa team who can help make your dream wedding come true.

Price: Starts from 166,331 THB per night for 26 bedrooms (48 adults and 18 kids). However, you don’t need to book the whole 26 bedrooms. The minimum number of bedrooms you can book is 7, which starts from 87,052 THB per night. There’s a minimum stay requirement of 3 to 7 nights, depending on the date.

Address: 113/ 5 Laem Sor Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand.

So, if you’re looking for tranquillity and magnificence in a dreamy enclave, these 10 villas are the perfect option for you. Keep in mind that due to Covid-19, the opening dates and availability of these villas may change. Therefore, please be sure to check before making any plans.

