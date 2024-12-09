Celebrate the festive season in style at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Flavours restaurant at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Join us at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel for a magical festive experience. We’re thrilled to present an array of exceptional events, sumptuous feasts, holiday dining, treats, and gifts for your loved ones. From authentic Cantonese and classic Italian cuisine to elegant buffets, savour the season with us while taking in the picturesque views of downtown Bangkok.

Ring in 2025 at the H2O Pool Bar with a festive feast. Enjoy a selection of imported cheeses, charcuterie, crowd favourites like Nachos Cumpleanos and buffalo wings, and indulgent highlights like smoked Australian beef brisket, homemade pork porchetta, and flavorful sliders.

Pass-around treats like truffle popcorn and tom yum mixed nuts will keep the celebration going all night long.

Let’s celebrate the most wonderful holiday season and welcome 2025 in style with Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel’s exclusive packages:

Flavours restaurant

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve extravaganza

December 24 to 31, from 6pm to 10.30pm

Experience the magic of Christmas with a decadent feast at Flavors, featuring a delightful array of holiday specialities and surprise festive treats to make your celebration unforgettable.

Enjoy fresh seafood from the seafood on ice and oyster bar, alongside premium sushi and sashimi. Relish roasted Australian prime rib, rack of lamb, and traditional turkey with all the trimmings.

Explore the salad Bar, live Caesar station, and tempting BBQ delights, plus cold cuts and cheeses. End your feast with festive desserts like log cakes, mince pies, and a DIY log cake station.

Starting at 2,600 baht per person, children under six year old dine for free and 50% discount for children ages under 12 years

2,899+ baht package includes free-flow soft drinks, juices and mocktails

3,099+ baht package includes free-flow soft drinks and draft beer

3,499+ baht package includes buffet and soft drinks, beer, wine, sparkling wine and cocktails

New year brunch

January 1, 2025, 11.30am to 3pm

Ring in the new year with a Sumptuous Brunch at Flavors. Delight in lavish seafood on ice spread featuring Alaskan king crab, snow crab, tiger prawns, and fresh Korean oysters from the oyster bar.

Enjoy live stations with pan-seared Japanese scallops, sushi, sashimi, and a carving station featuring prime rib, porchetta, and miso-glazed salmon. The BBQ Grill offers beef sirloin, lemongrass chicken, and seafood, alongside delights from the sukiyaki station, Indian corner, and Western dishes.

End with decadent desserts like croffles, chocolate fondant, and celebration cakes.

Starting 2,600+ baht per person, children under 6 years dine for free and 50% discount for children ages under 12 years

2,899+ baht package includes free-flow soft drinks, juices and mocktails

3,099+ baht package includes free-flow soft drinks and draft beer

3,499 + baht package includes buffet and soft drinks, beer, wine, sparkling wine and cocktails

La Tavola Italian Restaurant

Italian Culinary Journey at La Tavola

For Italian lovers, experience the very best of Italian cuisine in the heart of our charming setting. La Tavola’s festive menu promises a memorable dining experience. An exclusive Italian dinner set menu of festive dishes, from homemade pasta to appetising desserts.

Christmas Eve dinner at La Tavola

December 24, from 6pm to 10.30pm

La Tavola’s Christmas Eve dinner menu includes roasted butternut squash soup, citrus-cured seabream carpaccio, cavatelli pasta with slow-cooked rabbit, a choice of roasted suckling pig or octopus tentacles, and Pandoro Tiramisu for dessert.

Starting at 1,990+ baht per person for a 5-course dinner menu

909+ baht for one bottle of sparkling wine

2,409+ baht for one bottle of champagne

New Year’s Eve at La Tavola

December 31, from 6pm to 10.30pm

Discover the spirit of the holiday season with our delightful Italian set menus, from fresh seafood to homemade dishes and delicate desserts. La Tavola’s New Year’s Eve menu includes corn soup with truffle and crab meat, sliced cold veal with tuna sauce, black ink risotto, a choice of Black Angus beef tenderloin or baked black cod fish, and fried ravioli with Crème Brule in an orange broth.

Starting at 2,200+ baht per person for a 5-course dinner menu

909+ baht for one bottle of sparkling wine

2,409+ baht for one bottle of champagne

Fei Ya, Cantonese restaurant

Fei Ya all-you-can-eat dim sum lunch festive

December 24, 25, and 31, from 11.30am to 3pm

Experience the festive season at Bangkok’s renowned Fei Ya restaurant, where you can indulge in exquisite Dim Sum dishes. Enjoy the authentic flavours of Chinese cuisine.

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, indulge in Pan-fried abalone wonton, Steamed crab leg with curry sauce, Steamed sea scallop dumpling with XO sauce, and Deep-fried snow fish filled with avocado. On New Year’s Eve, enjoy Peking duck Hong Kong style, Steamed lobster Sui Mai, Steamed rice roll with fried shrimp and soya sauce, Steamed snow fish dumplings and chive greens, and Steamed crab dumplings.

Starting at 1,888+ baht per person for dim sum all-you-can-eat including a selection of special hot dishes, soup, rice or noodles, dessert, and aromatic Chinese tea.

À la carte available from 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 10.30pm

H2O, pool bar

New year countdown party

December 31, from 8pm onwards

Ring in 2024 with an unforgettable night at the H2O Pool Bar. Celebrate in style with a festive feast featuring a chef’s selection of imported cheeses and charcuterie, alongside crowd favourites like Nachos Cumpleanos, Prawn Po’boy, and American buffalo wings.

Indulge in tender smoked Australian beef brisket, homemade pork porchetta, and a tempting variety of sliders, including Wagyu beef, classic caprese, and the Thai-inspired kapraw gai. Delight in pass-around treats such as truffle popcorn and tom yum mixed nuts, keeping the celebration going all night long.

Entrance ticket including one complimentary cocktail or one glass of wine starts at 999 baht

Entrance ticket including free-flow soft drinks and draft beer starts at 1,499 baht

Entrance ticket including soft drinks, beer, wine, sparkling wine and cocktails starts at 1,799 baht

Holiday memories await

During this holiday season, forge enduring memories with your loved ones and friends. As we gear up to welcome you into the heart of festive cheer, we eagerly anticipate your visit. Elevate the essence of this holiday season by commemorating it with us at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

Let’s make this holiday season truly special with Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. We can’t wait to welcome you!

