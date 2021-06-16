Best of
Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok
Bangkok’s fitness scene is just as lively as its culture, food scene, and nightlife. There is no shortage of excellent gyms in Bangkok to help you stay active amid the hustle of daily life. However, with so many choices, finding the right one to suit your needs can be difficult. Most importantly, if you’re going to spend your money and time working out, it has to be worth every penny. But don’t worry, we understand! That’s why we have compiled our picks of the finest gyms in Bangkok to help you choose.
Top 5 Best Gyms in Bangkok
Whether you live in Bangkok or are only staying for a short trip, here are some of the best gyms in the city to help you stay in shape.
Keep in mind that the opening hours may change due to Covid-19.
1. Jetts 24 Hour Fitness Gym
Jetts is an international fitness chain that has multiple locations around Bangkok. One of the best features of Jett is that they are open 24/7. Therefore, you can work out anytime you want. They aim their modern gyms at young, working professionals who are likely to enjoy the ease of working out on their own terms.
All the necessary facilities for a perfect workout are available at Jetts. You can find a Cardio Zone and functional training in every gym. In addition, there’s also a wide selection of free weights, training equipment, and machines.
Make sure to take advantage of Jetts’ free trial to experience the gym before buying a day pass or a membership!
Address: Various locations in Bangkok:
BTS ASOK BRANCH: 348, 348/2 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10330 (BTS Asok branch).
Opening hours: Open 24 hours.
Price:
DAY PASS: 500 THB
MEMBERSHIP: 1,600 THB per month
2. Muscle Factory
If you are looking for traditional fitness training, the Muscle Factory should be your top choice. This huge gym is fully equipped with various machines, from old-school to modern equipment. Besides fitness and gym-lovers, this gym also attracts bodybuilders thanks to the selection of weights the gym offers.
In addition to its huge size and numerous equipment, Muscle Factory offers advice for anyone interested in bodybuilding, fitness, strongman, powerlifting, and CrossFit. Alternatively, if you need help with healthy food prep or even for a competition, they can provide great guidance for you. You don’t need to be a member because day passes are available.
Address: Sukhumvit 56 Yaek 3 1, Bangkok 10260.
Opening hours: 7:30 AM – 11:00 PM.
Price:
DAY PASS: 400 THB
MEMBERSHIP: 2,800 THB per month
3. Aspire
Being a boutique gym, Aspire is much smaller than most ‘mall gyms’ that are popular among mainstream gym-goers. The gym focuses on personal-trainer sessions, and they give a more individualized approach. In addition, they also have a strong focus on nutrition.
Aspire uses a modern and scientific approach. Moreover, their programs are specially designed to meet your needs and goals. Therefore, if you want to achieve a specific target within a short timeframe, you should consider going to this gym. Keep in mind that Aspire is quite a bit different from the average gyms you typically find in Bangkok. However, they are interesting, particularly for hardcore fitness enthusiasts.
Address: 2nd Floor, Jasmine Building, Sukhumvit 23, Bangkok 10110.
Opening hours: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM.
Price: Semi-private personal training starts from 9,600 THB per month.
4. Virgin Active
Virgin Active is an up-and-coming gym in Bangkok that is getting more and more popular among those who are interested in living an active lifestyle. They currently have 8 gyms across Bangkok and each gym comes with cutting-edge equipment. In addition, there are also spas, hot and cold sensation showers, steam rooms, an indoor climbing wall, an indoor swimming pool, and a detoxing salt room.
If you prefer to exercise in a group, opt for one of their weekly classes. These include pilates, yoga, wall climbing, and high-altitude training.
Address: Various locations in Bangkok
EMPIRE TOWER BRANCH: Empire Tower, 1 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, 10120.
Opening hours: 6:OO AM – 10:00 PM (may vary slightly between each branch).
5. The Movement Playground
The Movement Playground offers an innovative and contemporary take on gym life. True to its name, this gym is basically an adult playground. It centres its activities around obstacles that are made to be both fun and challenging. You can jump over, hang from, and climb onto these obstacles, just like when you were a kid.
If you want to try parkour, the Movement Playground is the perfect gym for you. It is the first and only parkour and Obstacle Course Training Center in Bangkok. Aside from parkour and obstacle courses, other classes like yoga, callisthenics, and functional training are also available.
Address: 36/4 Sukhumvit Soi 69, Bangkok.
Opening hours:
MONDAY – FRIDAY: 12:00 PM – 20:30 PM
SATURDAY – SUNDAY: 8:30 AM – 16.00 PM
We hope that our list of Bangkok’s best gyms inspires you to get going and sign up real soon! These gyms will definitely help you start sweating it out and become the healthier version of yourself.
If you want to stay active while taking your four-legged friend out, check out our article on the top places to take your pet in Bangkok.
