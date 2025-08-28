Mindful living & ocean-inspired art at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

This September, Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys presents an evening at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, where wellness and art flow together in balance. Guests will enjoy detox drinks, hormone-supporting snacks, guided breathing, and mindful movement before closing with a sunset mindfulness moment by the pool.

The programme also features an artist talk with Napaphat Niamkhunthod from 99 Art Studio , who will share insights into her ocean-inspired seascapes and how her work reflects themes of renewal and flow.

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys is inspired by the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025 to 2026 , an international cultural festival that transforms Phuket into a living stage for art and creativity. The Biennale connects artists, local communities, and diverse venues across the island, celebrating expression in all its forms, from visual arts to wellness-inspired experiences.

At Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness , with 105 boutique rooms and a unique lifestyle wellness concept, every stay is designed for balance. The Wellness Deluxe category includes one daily wellness benefit, offering guests the freedom to choose treatments, fitness, or relaxation as part of their Phuket journey.

Sole Mio also supports Thai artists by giving them a platform to share their inspiration with international guests, making the hotel both a space for renewal and a showcase of local creativity.

Sole & Soul Sunset Journeys: Volume #6 – Wellness Waves

Designed to restore balance and energy, this programme combines practical wellness tips with fun activities, from hormone-friendly snacks and stress-reducing exercises to mindful breathing at sunset.

Programme highlights:

DIY welcome drinks: Choose between a hydrating cucumber mint cooler or energising lemon ginger zest, each made from natural ingredients to aid digestion, metabolism, and balance.

Choose between a hydrating cucumber mint cooler or energising lemon ginger zest, each made from natural ingredients to aid digestion, metabolism, and balance. Breath & balance rotations: Guided breathing practice and Huber balance training in small groups to reduce stress and improve posture.

Guided breathing practice and Huber balance training in small groups to reduce stress and improve posture. Nutrition station: Learn how snacks rich in protein and good fats, such as hummus with veggie sticks, chia pudding shots, yoghurt with seeds, and egg & cucumber bites, support hormone health.

Learn how snacks rich in protein and good fats, such as hummus with veggie sticks, chia pudding shots, yoghurt with seeds, and egg & cucumber bites, support hormone health. Sunset mindfulness: A two-minute guided breathing practice by the pool, embracing calm and gratitude as the sun sets.

A two-minute guided breathing practice by the pool, embracing calm and gratitude as the sun sets. Lucky draw: Exclusive wellness prizes to extend the journey beyond the evening.

Featured wellness spotlight: Hormone health check-up

Located within Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, Sole Mio Clinic brings together technology and expertise across five integrated services: aesthetics, body sculpting, physiotherapy, wellness services, and relaxation.

From Redcord Therapy and hyperbaric oxygen to deep tissue massages and IV therapy, Sole Mio clinic is built for fast recovery, performance, and transformation.

This month, the clinic highlights the hormone health check-up, a comprehensive package that helps guests understand how hormone balance shapes energy, mood, and long-term health.

Testing includes:

Thyroid hormones: TSH, Free T3, and Free T4

TSH, Free T3, and Free T4 Sex hormones: FSH, LH, Estradiol, Progesterone, Free Testosterone, and Prolactin

FSH, LH, Estradiol, Progesterone, Free Testosterone, and Prolactin Stress hormones: DHEA and Cortisol

DHEA and Cortisol Growth hormone: Insulin

Insulin Additional markers: Vitamin D and Vitamin B12

Price: 8,799 baht

In collaboration with 99 Art Studio

Complementing the art theme, Napaphat Niamkhunthod from 99 Art Studio presents a collection of seascapes that blur the horizon between ocean and sky. Her textured layers evoke calm, flow, and balance, mirroring September’s spotlight on hormone health and renewal.

The exhibition will be on display in the hotel lobby from September 16 to October 15, 2025, as part of the creative movement inspired by Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025 to 2026.

Contact information:

Website : https://99artstudio.com/

Phone: +66 (0) 89 8661799

+66 (0) 89 8661799 Email: info99@99artstudio.com

Join us!

Experience the energy, art, and wellness of Phuket from a new perspective, only this September at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

For reservations, contact Sole Mio at:

Press release