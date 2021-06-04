Best of
Top 10 family-friendly things to do in Thailand
Families seeking fun and excitement in Thailand will be spoiled for choice, as the country’s culture contains many special places for children. Even taking a trip to the local shopping mall will provide family-friendly activities for children while parents shop. At many of Thailand’s large mega malls, there is usually an arcade or children’s event that keeps little ones entertained.
In big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, family-friendly activities are plentiful, as there are even free activities for everyone to enjoy. From beautiful parks to free children activity museums, finding something to do that’s appropriate for kids isn’t hard. And, if you are in the south, Thailand’s majestic beaches will certainly serve as a backdrop for some family fun in the sun.
10 Best Family-Friendly Things To Do In Thailand
Best of Thailand’s family-friendly things to do, listed below.
1. Phuket
As Thailand’s largest island, Phuket’s beautiful beaches aren’t the only thing that families can enjoy, It features Splash Jungle Water Park and the Phuket Aquarium as some of its larger attractions. Go-karting, wakeboarding, wildlife-spotting, sports activities, and other things make this island a winner for families. The Trickeye Museum and Baan Teelanka Upside House are also fun options with exciting photo ops.
Siam Niramit and Phuket FantaSea also offer more cultural experiences for the whole family. Moreover, if you decide to stay in Phuket, you may take advantage of the family-friendly resorts. Here, kids can enjoy their own pool. While parents can take advantage of nanny services. Regardless of the activities, you find on this resort island, there is surely something to keep everyone entertained on your visit.
2. Bangkok
What is more exciting than visiting Thailand’s capital and finding a plethora of activities? Well, finding activities for the whole family, of course! Bangkok, clearly, is the mecca of amazing experiences for the family looking for some organised fun. Families can plan an entire trip to Bangkok and never run out of things to do in this vibrant and cosmopolitan city. Dream World and Safari World are one of the most popular activities for children, as well as the aquarium. But, of course, there’s more than just these adventures that will keep your young ones entertained.
The capital has many free parks, featuring children’s playground equipment and some, like Lumpini, have monitor lizards! Surely to catch your little one’s attention, such parks offer cycling, picnics, and other activities. Families can also take a ride on a long-tail boat through one of the many khlongs, or canals, in Thonburi. Buddhist temples, such as the Grand Palace, are also an amazing cultural experience that is sure to delight the whole family. Free museums are also available, such as the Children’s Discovery Museum and the Museum of Siam for a bit of light and fun education along the way. One thing’s for sure, Bangkok doesn’t disappoint when it comes to family-friendly activities.
3. Krabi
Much like Phuket, Krabi’s beautiful beaches and lush islands are a great choice for families wanting a bit of an outdoor adventure. With boat trips offered to many of its islands, like Koh Lanta, Koh Phi Phi, a fun water ride is just what kids want. If the family is looking to relax after a day of sightseeing, Railay Beach and Ao Nang Beach offer sandy, white shores, with plenty of room for your beach towels.
Ao Nam Outdoor Aquarium is another great place to learn more about the ocean, as well as spending a day at Khao Phanom Bencha National Park. Thung Teo Forest Natural Park is another attraction where families can go hiking or cool off in the hot springs or waterfalls. For a bit of culture, try out Susan Hoi for prehistoric landscapes, as well as the beautiful temples along the way. Krabi, clearly, is meant for fun, and the family can all play together!
4. Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai is considered the capital of northern Thailand as it resembles a much more laid-back, family-friendly city. The area is set against a natural backdrop, offering plenty of activities for families who love the great outdoors. Families can even take advantage of jungle trekking by contacting many of the area’s operators. With incredible views of hills and waterfalls, taking part in the natural delights of the city can bring loads of clean fun.
Rafting, kayaking, and ziplining can also be found in Chiang Mai, as well as enjoying activities at Chiang Mai X Centre. But, perhaps, one of the coolest things in which to see, is the many ethical elephant sanctuaries. These sanctuaries offer an emotional connection to the many elephants who have been saved from a lifetime of hard labour. The Chiang Mai Zoo also can be visited, along with the Siam Insect Zoo, for those who like such things. Lastly, taking a trip to the ethnic hill tribes can also provide a bit of education, while buying souvenirs helps support the displaced families. Don’t forget, however, to stock up on everything at the Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, which surely is an experience all in itself!
5. Kanchanaburi
Kanchanaburi is in the western part of Thailand, offering a quaint, more local riverside experience. With amazing nature and fascinating historical bits, the province features the Death Railway, along the famous River Khwai. Kids are surely to be excited about taking a scenic ride along the railway while learning a bit about the area’s history. The province also features glistening waterfalls like Sai Yok Noi and Erawan National Park, which are some of the areas’ most famous attributes.
Families can explore caves filled with rock formations and trek through jungles. Ethical elephant camps are also featured in the province, where visitors contribute to their care by purchasing tickets. Although there are many types of accommodations available, staying the night on a floating raft house is sure to make it to your photo albums. Temples like Wat Tham Sua, water parks, and a huge raintree in Dan Makham Tia District are other ideas for family-friendly fun in this beautiful province.
6. Chiang Rai
Often thought of as a miniature Chiang Mai, this province is even more of an off-the-beaten-track type of experience that offers opportunities to take in the natural environment. With natural springs and geysers, as well as the pristine, gleaming White Temple, or Wat Rong Khun, travellers can be sure to enjoy some unique sightseeing.
Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbour, Chiang Rai is perfect for families who like an adventure in a slower-paced environment. With jungle trekking and hill tribe families, trips are up to you and how you want to design them. Chiang Rai also hosts the Golden Triangle, in which Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet. To top it all off, families can opt to stay in a rustic homestay or cute guesthouse, to sample the Thai way of life.
7. Prachuap Khiri Khan
This province, located between the south of Thailand and Bangkok, is most noted for its seaside town of Hua Hin. With many expats and no shortage of accommodations, people of all ages can enjoy the surrounding sights at the comfort of a home base. Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle and Black Mountain Water Park offer a refresher day from the tropical climate.
Locals and tourists can get close to dusky leaf monkeys at Khao Lommuak, who will kindly accept food from the palm of their hands. Kids, surely, will love that the leaf monkeys’ babies are a bright yellow in colour! A boat ride to Khao Sam Roi Yod National Park is also something to experience, along with the diverse park itself. Here, your family can take an elephant-spotting trip to Kui Buri National Park, with an almost 99% chance of being able to see the large creatures.
8. Trat
Trat is one of the southern provinces, boasting many idyllic islands with stunning beaches. Situated along the Gulf of Thailand and near the border with Cambodia, the area is most famous for its tourist-laden island of Koh Chang. Here, you will find white-sand beaches, with a surrounding jungle-clad interior. Kids can enjoy bird farms, and other animal sightings along with some cultural sites as well.
Neighbouring Koh Mak is also another island that has a more remote and serene atmosphere. The entire family can take part in swimming and sunbathing in a moment of relaxation. The island has snorkelling and boat trips to see even more of the marine area, surely delighting those wanting to connect more with nature. And, a bit of history can be seen at the Ao Salat sea gipsy community in the neighbouring island of Koh Kut. Here, the family can see what it is like to live, what is likely to be, a totally different way of life. And, the entire experience features an exceptionally fresh seafood dining experience!
9. Nakhon Ratchasima
As Thailand’s largest province its located in the northeast. Nakhon Ratchasima is famous for being home to the country’s first national park. Khao Yai National Park is, perhaps, the most popular out of all the national parks. Due to its features including a wide array of wildlife, flora and fauna. The park’s main features are easily accessible by road and offer trails for people of all abilities.
Waterfalls and lookout points certainly add to its authenticity, while taking part in an overnight camping experience is sure to delight the entire family. Other attractions include the working Farm Chokchai, which features a wild west type of atmosphere. The adventure park of Thongsomboon Club is also worth visiting. Moreover, the Scenic World waterpark is sure to help your family cool off after a long day of trekking!
10. Chon Buri
The eastern side of the Gulf of Thailand features this adventurous province, which hosts the world’s famous town of Pattaya. Although this may not be a place for families at night. It does host a lot of family activities during the day. Beaches, nearby islands, and a large selection of water sports are the more family-friendly activities you can find, as well as the famous Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!
Other sites include the majestic Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which features huge hippos and tiger feeding. The Chonburi Flight of the Gibbon is another exciting eco-adventure that is fun for the entire family. For more of a relaxing experience, try visiting the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, in which its mere fragrance can put your body at ease. With beautiful flowers, water, and statue features, a bird zone and petting zoo is sure to impress your kids. The province has a variety of water parks. Along with floating markets and the Underwater World exhibit, where the littles can learn more about the ocean.
Your family is sure to find something amazing in Thailand, as every area offers its own unique, enchanting culture. From shopping malls to the highly-respected elephant sanctuaries, travelling around the country offers one of the most delightful experiences.
With a great combination of indoor and outdoor activities. Tourists can be sure to see the best of both worlds while cooling off from a hot day at one of Thailand’s pristine beaches. Whether you want a city-like feel or a beachside holiday. Thailand’s culture and hospitality are unparalleled, making visitors feel genuinely welcomed.
Best of
Top 10 Must Visit Destinations in Thailand
Who hasn’t longed for a getaway to escape the trials and tribulations of everyday life? We’ve all done some armchair travel, and for many of us, Thailand is the first place our wanderlust takes us. For the time being, fantasy trips will have to suffice. But if conditions allow for safe travel once again, we’ll be sure to visit one of Thailand’s top 10 destinations listed below.
10 Best Destinations to Visit in Thailand
Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia for a reason. What’s not to appreciate about its scenic landscapes, sites imbued with years of history and delicious cuisine. In no particular order, listed below are the top 10 destinations in Thailand.
1. Bangkok
Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city is a bustling metropolis with plenty of things to see and do. It is a juxtaposition of modern and historic sights where high-rise skyscrapers and glitzy nightclubs lie in contrast to ornate palaces and ancient temples. When it comes to spending, the city is ready to sell. There are busy marketplaces of all kinds (such as the floating variety, which is a top attraction in the city) giant malls, and streets bordered with vendors selling souvenirs as well as tasty food and drinks. However, if you don’t fancy street food, indulge in the thousands of gourmet and upscale restaurants instead. Arguably, the city is most alive at night – spectacular rooftop bars, live music and trendy nightclubs are in abundance or alternatively, raise your adrenaline by watching a Muay Thai fight.
Moving around in Bangkok is quick and easy due to the BTS sky train, MRT metro, countless buses, taxis or tuk-tuks that are located at every corner. But most importantly, you’ll be guaranteed to find accommodation to fit your needs, regardless of your budget. In summary, as the saying goes “one night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster!”.
Best features: We recommend visiting Khao San Road, a hotspot for bars, clubs, street eats and cafes. Additionally, do some sightseeing at the Grand Palace to marvel at the spectacular temples or the sacred Wat Phra Kaew to take in the Emerald Buddha.
2. Phuket
Phuket is the largest of Thailand’s 1400-plus islands, as well as one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations outside of Bangkok. It’s best known for its tropical beaches that have white sands and blue lagoons. Patong Beach is popular amongst first-time travellers who visit for the nightlife and water sports. However, beyond this, there are plenty of other beaches to explore. Embark on a speedboat to the tranquil Freedom Island, catch a long-tail boat to James Bond Island, or finally relax and have a beach massage during sunset at Bang Tao. At these beaches, don’t forget to partake in some of the best snorkelling and diving in the world.
Aside from this, hiking, white water rafting, jungle trekking and jet skiing are some of the other activities you can enjoy. Or walk down Phuket Old Town and revel in its beautifully painted shophouses and old “neoclassical” buildings. Finally, there is plenty of entertainment after dark with lots of buzzing nightclubs, bars and pubs to party the night away in.
Best features: Two popular tourist attractions in Phuket (aside from the beaches) are arguably Wat Chalong and The Big Buddha. We also recommend visiting the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, where you can interact with the elephants ethically by feeding and playing with them in the mud baths.
3. Chiang Mai
Located in the North of Thailand, Chiang Mai is packed with culture and history. This is evident by the 500 plus temples that scatter the region, including one of the most renowned temples in Thailand, the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Travellers come here to explore the lush landscapes and mountain scenery but it also has plenty of exhilarating outdoor activities such as rock climbing, white water rafting and jungle hiking. If you fancy, travel to Doi Inthanon to visit ethnic hill tribes, take in the waterfalls or interact with elephants at an elephant sanctuary.
Another key feature in Chiang Mai is the Northern Thai Food. This food is unlike Thai food found in the South in the sense that it has strong Burmese, Chinese and Laos influences. Some examples of the most famous dishes are Gaeng Hang Lay (Northern Thai curry) and Sai Ua (Northern Thai sausage). However, best of all is the price. Most meals cost under a dollar, thus making Chiang Mai one of the most budget-friendly and affordable cities in Thailand.
Best features: As mentioned above, the mountainside temple known as Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is a must-see for visitors. Other noteworthy temples to explore in Chiang Mai are Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh.
4. Koh Pha-Ngan
Koh Pha-Ngan is best known for its wild parties and nightlife, with its Full-moon celebrations as its claim to fame. These parties attracted thousands pre-COVID and transformed the beaches into lively nightclubs with an atmosphere similar to a festival, great music and lots of booze. They were held each month at locations such as Sunrise Beach at Haad Rin.
Despite this, Koh Pha-Ngan is also recognized for its nature and has a lot to offer in terms of adventure travel. In fact, the island is actually a designated “ecotourism zone” and a huge percentage of its land consists of protected national parks. The island’s eastern shore has a variety of well-established trekking routes, while the Phaeng and Than Sadet waterfalls excellently exhibit the island’s natural beauty. Furthermore, the beaches are unmissable, Bottle Beach, Haad Yao and Haad Salad are all well known yet not overly busy.
Best features: Visit the Thong Sala Night Market to get a taste of the local culture; the seafood dishes stand out due to their mouth-watering flavour and freshness. If you want to experience nature, spend the night camping at Ranger’s Island in Ang Thong National Park which is only a short boat ride away.
5. Khao Yai National Park destinations
Not only is Khao Yai National Park Thailand’s oldest and 3rd largest park, but it is also one of the most popular due to its population of around 300 wild elephants. Located in the San Kamphaeng Mountain Range, it spans over 2,000 square kilometres and is home to a mix of evergreen rainforests, mountains and open savannahs. Due to its diverse terrain, the park is rich in flora and fauna. It has around 2,000 species of plants and is home to gibbons, tigers, jackals and bears. As it’s only a few hours from Bangkok, it’s a great option for a day trip if you’re in the city.
Best features: For some breath-taking views, hike to the Pha Diao Dai aka the “Lonely Cliff” for an overview of the forests and mountains. Alternately, The Haew Suwat Waterfall is another notable attraction; this waterfall is famous for its debut in Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie “The Beach”.
6. Koh Samui
Koh Samui is Thailand’s 3rd largest island located in the Surat Thani province in the Gulf of Thailand. It is one of the most popular Thai islands due to the fact that it has its own airport and thus is easy to access. The island features a variety of beautiful sandy beaches such as Chaweng, Lamai, Taling Ngam and Natien but is also home to mountainous forests and temples, such as the Wat Phra Yai, a Big Buddha statue that’s 12 metres high. In addition, the island is also a hotspot for luxury resorts, high-end spas and excellent golf courses. There is a great selection of places to eat, particularly at Nathon that is full of lively restaurants and bars.
Best features: Go to the centre of Koh Samui to the mountainous forests where several waterfalls can be found. One example of this is the Na Muang Waterfalls that cascades into a pool perfect for a swim. Besides this, Koh Samui’s mummy is an obscure tourist point. Located in Wat Khunaram, the body belongs to the monk, Luong Pordaeng, who died in 1894. It’s considered an “important cultural site” and is an exhibition for visitors to pay their respects.
7. Ayutthaya
Ayutthaya is a UNESCO World Heritage site located on the Chao Phraya River valley. It is another popular destination in Thailand and is situated about 80 kilometres north of Bangkok. Here, ancient remains offer a glimpse into Siam’s golden age. Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon is especially photogenic, featuring tall stupas that you can climb. Other relics such as Buddist temples, monasteries and statues of Wat Mahathat, Wat Na Phra Men, and Wat Lokayasutharam are also available to visit. In total, the park has around 50 relics and temples.
Best features: The temple Wat Mahathat is known for its Buddha’s Head, which is surrounded by a tree trunk and roots. While Wat Lokayasutharam houses Ayutthaya’s largest reclining Buddha, measuring 42 meters in length and 8 meters in height.
8. Sukhothai
Similar to Ayutthaya, Sukothai is another one of Thailand’s ancient capitals. It’s a small UNESCO listed town that houses the ruins of the 13th-century Sukhothai kingdom (the 1st capital of Thailand). The park contains a total of 193 ruins that are spread out across the region. Each site has varying levels of preservation and display temples, palaces and monuments all surrounded by ancient walls. Perhaps the most impressive of them all is the Wat Mahathat with its “standing Buddha relics and lotus-shaped stupa”. Additionally, exhibited in the middle of the park is the Wat Si Chum – a pavilion where a 15 meter tall standing Buddha resides. If you want to learn more about the park’s past, head to the on-site Ramkhamhaeng National Museum that displays a small collection of antiques.
Best features: Some temples that are worth visiting are the Noen Prasat, an old palace and the Wat Si Sawai which is the oldest temple in the area. The Wat Sa Si, located in the middle of a lake is also another well-liked temple. These relics lie in contrast to lakes, moats and gardens that are scattered throughout the park, creating a beautiful disparity.
9. Krabi
Situated in the South, Krabi is another one of Thailands most popular beach destinations. Often regarded as the most “picturesque” province it has beautiful landscapes both inland and at sea. In total, it has 150 islands off its 150-kilometre long coastline so there are many beaches to explore. In addition, it has a great selection of natural assets such as a “jungle-covered interior, towering limestone cliffs, caves, waterfalls and exotic wildlife”. With a range of accommodation from budget to deluxe, Krabi is the ultimate getaway.
Best features: The Phi Phi islands have a reputation for beautiful beaches (head to Maya Bay and Phi Phi viewpoint to find out why). However, for something more laid-back, Koh Lanta is ideal. Its long sandy beaches lined with beach bars are the perfect way to pass the time. Finally, Railay Beach (only accessible by boat) is not only renowned for its white-sand shores but its rock-climbing as well.
10. Kanchanaburi
Kanchanaburi is one of the most popular historical destinations in Thailand. The province has a fascinating history but is best known for its dark connection to WWII. For example, it’s “Death Railway”, which is an infamous site. Built in 1712, it was originally assembled with the intention to connect Thailand to Burma. However, its construction caused the deaths of 12,500 soldiers and 85,000 Asian labourers instead. This is not the only wartime relic; the Bridge Over the River Kwai located near the Myanmar border is another famous site. Finally, if you want to delve deeper they also have multiple museums dedicated to Kanchanaburi’s local history.
Kanchanaburi is not only filled with historical sites but is abundant in nature as well. In particular, Erawan National Park is definitely worth a visit. Here, explore the multi-level Erawan Falls or the Phra That Cave. Aside from these, a more secluded yet scenic spot is Huay Mae Khamin. Kanchanaburi is only about 2 hours from Bangkok and thus is accessible by train, bus or private taxi if you’re in the city.
Best features: The climate of Kanchanaburi, “cooled by the altitude, forest and rivers, is a welcome respite from the heat and congestion of the nearby capital city”. In addition, compared to some of the other destinations like Bangkok, Kanchanaburi is relatively quiet. Due to this, it’s the perfect place for a peaceful weekend getaway.
Best of
Top 5 Muay Thai Boxing Stadiums
Upon the many cultural delights of Thailand rests the ancient martial art of Muay Thai. Considered as Thailand’s national sport, Thai Boxing, can be seen throughout the nation in many Muay Thai boxing stadiums. Despite the fact that the sport is a popular activity among local Thais, foreigners from around the world are mesmerised by the sport’s required intensity and skills. Some expats even say they have ventured to Thailand just to train the art of Muay Thai and study it at a popular Muay Thai stadium.
Regardless of how it is viewed today, the sport was originally used in the Kingdom as a whole-body weapon, designed for close-combat fighting. As many nations were constantly trying to invade Thailand, formerly known as Siam, some historians say Muay Thai was practised as early as the 14th century when Myanmar invaded Thailand’s old capital of Ayutthaya. But which venues are the best for viewing the dangerous sport? As most fighters hail from around Thailand, many end up going to the Big Mango, or Bangkok, to take part in competitions. Best of Thailand’s Muay Thai boxing stadiums, listed below.
Top 5 Muay Thai Stadiums
1. New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium
Bangkok’s Lumpinee Muay Thai Boxing Stadium is, perhaps, one of the best places to watch Muay Thai. After being moved and renovated, the stadium features more seatings and a better ambience to take in the national sport. The stadium is located outside of the city centre and near Don Muang Airport. Now, its new name is the New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but most still just refer to it as Lumpinee Stadium.
As expected with any Muay Thai competitions in the capital of Thailand, fights feature big names in the sport. The Muay Thai stadium puts out a high voltage vibe, with the most elite fights taking place on Tuesdays. But, if you aren’t looking for a top billing of fighters, Fridays and Saturdays also feature competitions. Ringside seats can cost 2,000 baht, but there are cheaper seats higher up in the stadium. The majority of fights begin at 6:30 p.m., but Saturday fights begin at 5 p.m.
Locations: Bangkok – 6 Ram Inthra Road, Khwaeng Anusawari, Khet Bang Khen Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10220, Thailand
2. Bangkok Boxing Stadium
Looking for a smaller and more personal viewing of Muay Thai fights? Bangkok Muay Thai Boxing Stadium may be your match as it has been described as a less intense way to watch the martial art. It was created in 2006 by a leading Muay Thai promoter and is said to offer more of a pantomime or staged feeling to the fights. Both men and women also compete here with traditional Muay Thai ceremonies, such as the wai khru.
Popular among foreigners, the boxing stadium seems to represent more of a localised tone to the fights. But the stadium is actually 1 or 2 in the same location. The other stadium is bigger, hence, why each stadium caters to the different wishes of each audience. Fights start at 2:30pm on Saturdays, with tickets starting from 1,500 baht.
Locations: Bangkok – Khwaeng Wat Sommanat, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100
3. Channel 7 Boxing Stadium
Just like its name entails, Channel 7 Boxing Stadium broadcasts fights live on their channel. As it used to be somewhat of a local secret, tourists now have taken a liking to the stadium. The best thing about the stadium is that admission is free. The stadium is located in the famous Chatuchak area, which features JJ Market. To get there, you can get off at the Northern Bus Station of Mochit or travel by BTS to Chatuchak station.
Fights can be seen on Sundays just a bit after 2 pm. But, be prepared for the type of free admission atmosphere one may expect. With hard benches, and standing areas usually packed with people, the experience is one that many long to see, as it is reminiscent of true, local fights that were once exclusive of foreigners.
Locations: Bangkok – 1 Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd, Khwaeng Chom Phon, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900
4. Siam Boxing Stadium
If you are wanting to venture a bit out of the bustling capital of Bangkok, try Siam Boxing Stadium. Located in the neighbouring province of Samut Sakhon, the stadium is sometimes called Omnoi after the area in which it is featured. Originally, the stadium had a female commentator, which is quite rare these days.
The stadium also features fights between foreign Muay Thai fighters, which is quite interesting to see. And, as foreigners tend to be a bit bigger in stature, it is common to see full knockouts during the competitions. If you cannot make it to the actual fights, you can always view them live on Channel 3. The fights start at 11am on Saturdays, with tickets costing 500 baht.
Locations: Samut Sakhon – 6 Petchkasem Rd, Om Noi, Krathum Baen District, Samut Sakhon 74130
5. Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium
Rajadamnern Muay Thai Boxing Stadium is the other stadium located by Bangkok Boxing Stadiums mentioned above. Considered one of the most prestigious venues to see the martial art, it opened back in 1945 and was the country’s first. Located in central Bangkok, it is a popular choice for tourists who may want to see women fighters as well.
Fights at the stadium occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting at 6pm. But, if you want to see lower-skilled fighters testing their luck, Sundays is your best bet. Higher-level seats are actually cheaper for seeing the fights, apart from offering the best views. For a higher level ticket “second class” ticket, you can expect to pay 1,500 baht. However, such a seat may have a blocked view, hence, why they are cheaper. Ringside seats will cost you 2,000 baht, but offer the best experience of the competitions.
Locations: Bangkok – 8 Thanon Ratchadamnoen Nok, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10100
Regardless of where you go to see Muay Thai, the experience of seeing Thailand’s national sport in action is quite exhilarating compared to watching it on TV. Clearly, seeing sweaty opponents duke it out for a much-earned win, along with crazed fans, may offer the best experience for viewing the dangerous sport. Although gambling is illegal, don’t be surprised if you see money switching hands at the larger fights, as the stakes can get quite high.
Best of
Top 8 Places to Take Your Pet Dog in Bangkok
Bangkok isn’t particularly well-known for being pet-friendly as most public spaces and parks in the city don’t allow animals. However, there are in fact many spots and cafes in Bangkok that are happy to welcome your furry friends. We’ve picked out a selection of the top 8 places to take your pet in Bangkok, ranging from malls, pet cafes (some even with exotic animals) and green spaces that will accommodate you and your dog.
8 Best Places to Take Your Pet Dog in Bangkok
1. Trail and Tail
Founded by Khun Chanahetrakul, Trail and Tail is one of Bangkok’s most pet-loving communities. The venue, which measures 6,400 square metres, offers a variety of amenities for your pets, including dog parks (both indoor and outdoor), a pet hotel (for cats and dogs) with round the clock caretakers, and a pet-friendly cafe. Moreover, there’s also a “Moggie Doggie” pet shop where visitors can buy high-end items, as well as the HATO Pet Wellness Center, the world’s first veterinarian-supervised pet clinic.
Please note, that while they welcome all breeds of cats and dogs, animals must be older than 4 months and female dogs must not be in heat. Further, all pets need to have a valid vaccination book as well as a collar and leash. They are open daily from 10:00 am – 19:00 pm.
Best Features: A key feature of Trail and Tail is how spacious it is. There’s plenty of space for dogs to run around and play, which is unlike many other dog-friendly spaces in Bangkok that tend to be quite small. There are also 40 parking slots meaning they are well-equipped to deal with large quantities of visitors.
Locations: 95 Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: trailandtail.office@gmail.com / 093 552 9255
2. Central Festival Eastville
Central Festival Eastville is one of the most dog-friendly malls in Bangkok. Here, dogs can wander around an outdoor park that has a playground to keep your canine entertained. However, if you don’t want to be outside, there is also the option to take your dog inside the mall – customers can rent doggie carts to shop with their pup in designated areas. Further, they have other facilities such as The Pet Safari, a pet store with a grooming salon and dog-sitting services, as well as a cafe called Dogkery Cafe where you can enjoy a meal with your furry friend. At Central Festival Eastville opening hours are from 10:30 am – 22:00 pm.
Best Features: Their outdoor playground is well-maintained and equipped with astroturf and various obstacles for your dogs to enjoy. The venue is also fully fenced and secured for the safety of all pets and dogs inside.
Locations: 69 Pradit Manuthum Road, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230.
Website: https://www.central.co.th/en/store/central-festival-eastville
Contact Info: 02 102 5000
3. The Commons Thonglor
The Commons at Soi Thonglor 17 is a lifestyle and food complex that has become a dog-friendly haven thanks to its indoor-outdoor, open-plan design. While your faithful companion mingles with other four-legged friends, you can catch up with your pals over a “Fowlmouth” fried chicken burger and a beer. If you’re just stopping in for a quick coffee or meal, use the “Puppy Parking” area outside the ground floor food section to tether leashed dogs. They are open every day from 8:00 am – 1:00 am.
Best Features: The Commons Thonglor is a very casual gathering spot with a friendly atmosphere. Weekends are the best times to visit with your pet; you’ll often see dogs of all breeds and sizes relaxing on the outdoor terrace with their owners.
Locations: 335 Thonglor 17, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110.
Website: www.thecommonsbkk.com
Contact Info: info@thecommonsbkk.com / 089 152 2677
4. Dog Park 49
Dog Park 49, located in 49Playscape, is a community designed specifically for dog owners. Whilst the venue is quite small, its amenities are well designed and maintained. They have both indoor and outdoor parks where dogs can socialise with each other along with an aquatic centre with a pool, a dog-grooming spa and a doggy day-care and hotel. Moreover, there is also a cafe next to the venue with an overview of the dog park and pool, perfect if you are feeling peckish during your stay.
Best Features: All members get to enjoy special discounts when they visit. Moreover, their staff are professional, knowledgeable and attentive. Regular photo and video updates are also provided to dog-owners when their pups stay at the hotel.
Locations: 49, 8/3 Sukhumvit 49, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: info@dogpark49.com / 064 586 6780
5. K Village
K Village, located between Sukhumvit 24 and 26, is a mall brimming with stylish boutiques and restaurants. On the ground floor, you’ll find lots of pet-friendly cafes, and restaurants, along with a couple of pet stores. There’s plenty of shade and open spaces to walk your dog, as well as a patio area that serves as a prominent gathering spot for dog owners to relax and socialize in. If you fancy a visit, shops and restaurants are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 22:00 p.m.
Best Features: Take a taxi from the BTS Skytrain Phrom Phong for the quickest and easiest way to get there. They also have weekly dog-training classes for those interested.
Locations: 93, 95 Sukhumvit 26, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.
Website: https://kvillagebkk.com/
Contact Info: 02 258 9919
6. Barkyard BKK
Barkyard BKK is the city’s first community space dedicated solely to dogs. At this venue, they have a cafe that serves dog treats and ice water to keep your pup hydrated. In addition, they have a grooming salon and a large field where they can play catch. There’s even a pool just for the dogs to swim in.
Best Features: If you need to board your dog while you’re away, they provide dog hotel services for both short and long term. This hotel has 14 air-conditioned suites with exercise and playtime included in the price. A bark-cam is installed in each room, allowing you to check in on your dog from anywhere in the world.
Location: Soi Ari, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: 084 874 2777
7. Coffee & Puppy
Take your pup for a day out and enjoy a meal with them at Coffee & Puppy. At this pet cafe, the menu is extensive. It serves gourmet, healthy and homemade dishes for both you and your dog to enjoy and they only use the freshest and best quality ingredients. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 22:00 p.m, Wednesday through Sunday.
Best Features: If you want to visit Coffee & Puppy, Lak Si MRT is the closest public transportation.
Locations: 36/3-4 Chaengwatthana Road, Thung Song Hong, Lak si, Bangkok 10210.
Website: https://coffeepuppy.com/
Contact Info: info@coffeepuppy.com / 02 982 6519
8. BMA Dog Park
BMA Dog Park is a free dog park located near Bangkok’s city centre. This is a great, clean location for a stroll with your dogs and is safe enough for dogs to wander around off their leash. Further, there are 3 fenced zones inside and water taps to quench your pup’s thirst (but please remember to bring your own bowl). Finally, there’s also a small walking pool to wash your dogs off if necessary. Please note that all dogs visiting must be microchipped in order to enter.
Best Features: This park is a relatively quiet venue with sufficient parking spots and public toilet facilities. There is also a shaded area ideal for walks on extra sunny days.
Location: BMA Dog Park, Wacharaphol, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220.
Contact Info: 02 222 2222
