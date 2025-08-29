What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 29 to 30)
A guide to the last weekend of August in Bangkok: Yoga by the river, sake tastings, and more
So August does slip away into a moment in time. It’s the last weekend of the month already, and Bangkok is making sure you don’t ease into September quietly. From riverside yoga in the morning to sake tastings that stretch into the night, the city has stacked the calendar with exciting to do. Here are the best ones.
Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 29 to 31)
|Event (jump to section)
|Date & Time
|Location
|Price
|Yoga in the Garden – Into the Nature Flow
|Saturday, August 30, 7am to 10.30am
|Riverside Garden, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok
|Not specified
|Sake Week Thailand 2025
|Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31, 11am to 10pm
|Em Tower by Emsphere
|From 990 baht per set
|Nippon Haku Bangkok 2025
|Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31, 10am to 8pm
|Hall 5–6, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
|Free entry
|Little Table Workshops
|Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31, 11am to 5pm
|GalileOasis Theatre
|Not specified
|The Creative Bridge at Slowcombo
|Sunday, August 31, 12pm to 7pm
|Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo
|Free entry
Yoga in the Garden – Into the Nature Flow at Royal Orchid Sheraton
Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 7am to 10.30am
Location: Riverside Garden, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok
If your weekend calls for calm, Royal Orchid Sheraton is launching its new riverside wellness series with Yoga in the Garden – Into the Nature Flow this Saturday. The morning starts with a self-acupressure ritual from Sulwhasoo before flowing into a gentle class led by Kru Big from Absolute, Thailand’s pioneer in yoga and Pilates.
Afterwards, you can enjoy detox juices, wholesome snacks, and time to relax by the river. Plus, there are goodie bags and lucky draws, so it’s both refreshing and exciting.
Sake Week Thailand 2025 at Emsphere
Date & Time: Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31, 11am to 10pm
Location: Em Tower by Emsphere
Price: Start from 990 baht per set
Tasting, talks, and fine dining are just some of the things you can expect at Sake Week Thailand 2025. Top sommeliers and sake experts from across Asia will lead discussions, while some of Bangkok’s best restaurants serve special pairings to go with rare brews.
Get your all-access pass to Sake Week Thailand 2025.
Nippon Haku Bangkok 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
Date & Time: Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31, 10am to 8pm
Location: Hall 5 to 6, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center
Price: Free entry
Japan feels closer than ever this weekend as Thailand’s biggest Japan-themed festival returns for its tenth anniversary. Spread across more than a dozen zones and hundreds of booths, you’ll find J-pop stages, anime corners, sake rituals, and regional food stall.
Moreover, you can browse cosmetics, plan a study trip, or get travel deals while sampling street snacks. It’s an open invitation to explore Japanese culture, with room to taste, learn and carry a little piece of it home.
Don’t forget to register before you go.
Little Table Workshops at GalileOasis
Date & Time: Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31, 11am to 5pm
Location: GalileOasis Theatre
How about spending your weekend making something with your own hands? Little Table Workshops takes over GalileOasis theatre with all kinds of crafts, from paper sculpture and book painting to recycled keychains and handmade bracelets. Each table tells its own story, and you’ll get to sit down with artists who guide you through their process.
The Creative Bridge at Slowcombo
Date & Time: Sunday, August 31, 12pm to 7pm
Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo
Price: Free entry
Are you curious about where Bangkok’s next wave of ideas is headed? Then the Creative Bridge is the place to be. It brings together fresh Thai talent for a one-day showcase of ideas, art, and conversation.
You’ll find panel talks on everything from the circular economy to cross-disciplinary projects, plus a chance to meet students, professionals, and alumni from top schools like UAL, RISD, and Parsons.
Make sure to register to secure a spot.
So close out August on a high note. Stretch by the river, sip your way through sake week, explore Japanese culture, or pick up a new craft to take home. No matter what you decide to do, be sure to have fun!
Want to discover new music? Check out our list of upcoming music festivals in Thailand.
