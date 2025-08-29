What to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 29 to 30)

So August does slip away into a moment in time. It’s the last weekend of the month already, and Bangkok is making sure you don’t ease into September quietly. From riverside yoga in the morning to sake tastings that stretch into the night, the city has stacked the calendar with exciting to do. Here are the best ones.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 29 to 31)

Yoga in the Garden – Into the Nature Flow at Royal Orchid Sheraton

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 7am to 10.30am

Location: Riverside Garden, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok

If your weekend calls for calm, Royal Orchid Sheraton is launching its new riverside wellness series with Yoga in the Garden – Into the Nature Flow this Saturday. The morning starts with a self-acupressure ritual from Sulwhasoo before flowing into a gentle class led by Kru Big from Absolute, Thailand’s pioneer in yoga and Pilates.

Afterwards, you can enjoy detox juices, wholesome snacks, and time to relax by the river. Plus, there are goodie bags and lucky draws, so it’s both refreshing and exciting.

Sake Week Thailand 2025 at Emsphere

Date & Time: Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31, 11am to 10pm

Location: Em Tower by Emsphere

Price: Start from 990 baht per set

Tasting, talks, and fine dining are just some of the things you can expect at Sake Week Thailand 2025. Top sommeliers and sake experts from across Asia will lead discussions, while some of Bangkok’s best restaurants serve special pairings to go with rare brews.

Get your all-access pass to Sake Week Thailand 2025.

Nippon Haku Bangkok 2025 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Date & Time: Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31, 10am to 8pm

Location: Hall 5 to 6, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Price: Free entry

Japan feels closer than ever this weekend as Thailand’s biggest Japan-themed festival returns for its tenth anniversary. Spread across more than a dozen zones and hundreds of booths, you’ll find J-pop stages, anime corners, sake rituals, and regional food stall.

Moreover, you can browse cosmetics, plan a study trip, or get travel deals while sampling street snacks. It’s an open invitation to explore Japanese culture, with room to taste, learn and carry a little piece of it home.

Don’t forget to register before you go.

Little Table Workshops at GalileOasis

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31, 11am to 5pm

Location: GalileOasis Theatre

How about spending your weekend making something with your own hands? Little Table Workshops takes over GalileOasis theatre with all kinds of crafts, from paper sculpture and book painting to recycled keychains and handmade bracelets. Each table tells its own story, and you’ll get to sit down with artists who guide you through their process.

The Creative Bridge at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, August 31, 12pm to 7pm

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Free entry

Are you curious about where Bangkok’s next wave of ideas is headed? Then the Creative Bridge is the place to be. It brings together fresh Thai talent for a one-day showcase of ideas, art, and conversation.

You’ll find panel talks on everything from the circular economy to cross-disciplinary projects, plus a chance to meet students, professionals, and alumni from top schools like UAL, RISD, and Parsons.

Make sure to register to secure a spot.

So close out August on a high note. Stretch by the river, sip your way through sake week, explore Japanese culture, or pick up a new craft to take home. No matter what you decide to do, be sure to have fun!

