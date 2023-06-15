Top 5 Japanese onsens in Bangkok to heal your mind and body

Image via Yumoto Spa

Onsen, “hot springs,” are integral to Japanese culture for many health and leisure benefits. The onsen water is “healing,” both mentally and physically. Not only you are melting away your stress and tension, but you’re also improving blood circulation, boosting metabolism, and rejuvenating your skin. What if we tell you that you can have an authentic onsen experience right in the bustling city of Bangkok? Here are five amazing onsens in Bangkok that you have to visit.

First on our list has to be the first authentic Japanese onsen in Thailand – Yunomori Onsen and Spa. The mineral hot spring is located in a natural garden – guaranteed to make you feel like you’re in Japan. The hot spring features different baths designed to provide you with the best experience.

Don’t miss enjoying a relaxing soak in the various baths offered. The Onsen Mineral Water Bath uses water from Kanchanaburi’s Wat Wangkanai, so enjoy its holistic benefits in the heart of Bangkok. Have you been suffering from muscle pain and aches? Dip into the powerful Jet Bath and let the water pressure relieve all the tension in your body. Want a mood elevating bath experience that improves the body’s natural detoxification process? The Yunomori Signature Bath is perfect for a relaxing soak after a long, tiring day.

Locations: Sukhumvit and Sathorn

Opening Times: Daily 10am-12am

With over 20 years of experience in the spa industry, Let’s Relax Spa has established Let’s Relax Onsen, taking relaxation to the next level. Inspired by the traditional Japanese hot spring, you are doing your mind and body a huge favour by spending your day at Let’s Relax Onsen.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, you might be surprised at how this place has so much to offer. Let’s Relax Onsen houses mineral bathtubs, sauna, steam, hot stone bed baths, cool down rooms, and a variety of massage/spa treatments all at your disposal. All of the facilities provide you with benefits that protect, heal and rejuvenate your body at a cellular level.

Location: Thong Lo

Opening Times: Daily 10am-12am

In case you are not aware, it is compulsory to be naked at onsens. Since the hot spring is a place of serenity, it is best to lose physical inhibitions. But, for some of us who are new to sharing a communal bath while naked with strangers, shyness could get the best of us.

But fret not! Here at Kashikiri Onsen and Spa, you will have your private room to soak in peace. As a perfect place to come with your significant other, you have the freedom choose from a few room sizes and layouts. Look out for occasional promotions to get the most value for your money; some promotions combine services (such as oil massages, body massages, and body scrubs) with a relaxing time soaking in the onsen at great prices. Note that prices are usually higher on the weekends as the demand is higher.

Locations: Sukhumvit and Bang Na

Opening Times: Daily 10am-9pm

Yumoto Spa is also another private onsen on our list. Take a soothing bath in your private onsen, which contains specific minerals that purify, heal, and revitalise your body. The private onsen accommodates two people at a time, providing customers with the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones in a private setting.

What’s special about this place is that each private onsen room has its very own Himalayan salt sauna. Many say simply sitting in a Himalayan Salt Sauna makes you feel like you’re in a womb – safe, comforted and protected. The experience reaps various health benefits such as stress reduction and energy increases. Afterwards, have the expert Thai masseuse carefully massage your now receptive body and ascend into a complete state of bliss and relaxation.

Location: Sukhumvit

Opening Times: Daily 12pm-9pm

How does an immersing in a hot bath against the backdrop of the majestic view of the Bangkok skyline sound to you? This is a unique experience you cannot attain anywhere else. The onsen bath is rich in minerals which not only moisturises the body, but also brings muscle pain relief and boosts moods. Panpuri also provides private onsen suites, on the condition that you must purchase a spa treatment.

While you are there, you should also try the Akasuri Body Scrub. This traditional body scrub consists of sloughing away dead skin cells improving skin circulation, and ultimately leaving your skin more supple, soft and radiant.

Follow us on :













Location: Gaysorn Tower

Opening Times: 10am-10pm

We cannot stress enough the physical and mental health benefits of a good soak in a hot spring. Especially amidst our fast-paced lives filled with never-ending stressful tasks, it is a must to take some time for ourselves and unwind. Experience the bliss for yourself by visiting one of these onsens we’ve mentioned!

Click HERE to find out about the best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2023.