Thailand

Best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022

Nisha Sethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Oasis Spa

Renew your body and uplift your spirit by indulging in relaxing spas and massages in Bangkok. During the weekends or after a long day of work, go and pamper yourself with Thai massages or a variety of other luxury head-to-toe treatments from super-skilled massage therapists. We have compiled a list of the top 5 massage and spa treatments in Bangkok so take your pick!

1. Let’s Relax Spa: Mandarin Hotel Samyan

Escape to your own little sanctuary and have the relaxation of your lifetime at Let’s Relax Spa. This branch is located at the Mandarin Hotel Samyan, between Bangkok’s CBD and Chinatown. The packages offered at Let’s Relax Spa lets you enjoy sets of spa treatments according to your specific desires. It’s the ideal spot for unwinding and rejuvenation.

There are over 20 treatment rooms, including single and double rooms, as well as private suites.

Opening Hours: Open Daily from 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

Address: M Floor, Mandarin Hotel 662 Rama IV Road(Samyan), Bangkok, 10500 Thailand.

Photo Via: Let’s Relax Spa Samyan

2. Sindhorn Wellness

Have that luxurious and personalised spa treatment at Sidhorn Wellness. Whether you are looking for tranquillity, a day of pampering or a long-term plan for healthy equilibrium, this place offers it all!

At Sindhorn Wellness, you can experience hydrothermal therapy, which is a practice that alternates heated thermotherapy with invigorating cold therapy. This type of treatment is designed to improve circulation, ease muscle tension, purify the body and elevate your mood.

Opening Hours: 6 am – 8:30 pm

Address: 80 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

Photo Via: Sindhorn Wellness

3. Perception Blind Massage

Have that magical touch at Perception Blind Massage. This place employs visually impaired therapists allowing them to demonstrate their unique talent. According to research, being visually impaired heightens other senses. Masseuses here are able to fully focus their sense of touch in a way others cannot enabling you to sink into a deeper state of relaxation. Furthermore, this place offers various massage packages from Thai massage, aromatherapy, foot massage and Thai herbal ball massage. The prices here are also quite reasonable!

Opening Hours: 10 am – 8 pm

Address: 56 58 N Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Photo Via: Perception Blind Massage

4. Divana Virtue Spa

Enjoy Divana’s divine message or nurture treatment packages that not just relaxes you, but nourishes you as well. You can choose between 8 assortments of lavish spa packages and find the treatment that suits you best.

The recommended treatment packages include Siamese Sense with its Ashiyu Foot Soak, Foot Toner, and Traditional Thai Massage. You’ll also want to try the Growth Hormone and Ruby Hot Stone treatments, which revive your skin and combat ageing. Otherwise, you can opt for the Nurture Spa Essence, a 2-hour, 10-minute session that includes a thorough cleaning body scrub and exfoliation. To complete your pampering experience, complimentary drinks will be offered.

Opening Hours: Daily 11 am – 11 pm

Address: 10 Srivieng, Silom, Bangrak 10500

Photo Via: Divana Virtue Spa

5. Health Land Asoke

A morning or afternoon spent at Health Land will offer you renewed vigour and a new perspective on life as professional hands work out every muscle knot and ache in your body. At heathland, you will find an extensive range of massage at spa treatments from foot massage, aromatherapy, facials, and body scrubs. Health Land is well-known for the quality of aromatherapy products and essential oils they use in their treatments and services.

You can also indulge yourself with one of Health Land’s Ayurvedic or Spa and Massage packages. Ayurvedic treatments are known to work wonders on your entire being. It restores your body’s equilibrium while also relaxing your mind and spirit.

Health Land Asoke is one of the most accessible and convenient Health Land branches in the city. This is because it is close to both the BTS and MRT Asoke train stations and some of the best shopping centres.

Opening Hours: 9 am – 10 pm

Address: 55/5 Sukhumvit 21 Soi 3, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Photo Via: flickr

6. Panpuri Wellness

Panpuri Wellness wellness aims to de-stress you by putting together a holistic wellness experience through the use of cannabis. A relaxing cannabis herbal bath will be followed by a soothing scented massage using cannabis leaf and terpene mix oil. Cannabis oil treatments also help remove toxins from your body and alleviate muscles aches and pains.

Panpuri reassures that it complies with the laws and regulations and uses the appropriate measurements for each component.

Opening Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Address: 12nd Floor, Gaysorn Tower 127, Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

Photo Via: unsplash

To conclude, the massages and treatments mentioned above will deliver you the greatest spa experiences possible. Apart from the standard Thai and oil massages, you can also get the opportunity to experience hydrotherapy, ayurvedic treatments, and cannabis leaf and terpene oil massages, elevating your spa experience to a new level of relaxation. You’ll emerge feeling revitalized and ready to take on life again.

Check out our article on Top gyms in Bangkok to achieve your fitness goals for 2022.

 

    Nisha Sethi

    Nisha is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

