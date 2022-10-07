Connect with us

Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok

PHOTO: Unsplash (modified)

Bangkok is a diverse and multicultural city, offering international cuisine from all parts of the globe. However, out of all of these, only a few are halal and some are so under the radar that finding them is near impossible. Due to these reasons, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 halal restaurants in Bangkok. Each serves halal food with the perfect combination of flavour and aroma. And whilst they all offer Muslim friendly menus, their dishes are delicious enough for anyone to enjoy.

Usman Thai Muslim Food 

PHOTO: Usman Thai Muslim Food

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address: 259/9 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Usman Thai Muslim Food is a Muslim restaurant located in Sukhumvit 22. Operating for over 17 years, they serve home-cooked Thai cuisine. Some highlights on their menu include staples such as Tom Yum, Deep-Fried Seabass, Crab Curry and Papaya Salad. For dessert, we recommend their Mango and Sticky Rice for a creamy and sweet treat.

The dining room is homey with dark wood furniture and blue tablecloths. Furthermore, the restaurant is only a short distance from Benjasiri Park and thus, is a great respite for those visiting the attraction. The service is also top tier, with accommodating and friendly staff and the prices are affordable – an added bonus.

Sinthorn Steak House Halal Restaurant

PHOTO: Sinthorn Steak House

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Address:263/1 Srinagarindra Rd, Hua Mak, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240

Craving for freshly grilled steak? Head to Sinthorn Steak House Halal Restaurant. It’s possibly one of the most famous halal restaurants in Bangkok, and for good reasons. The high-quality steaks are cooked to perfection and so juicy they will melt in your mouth. Moreover, they have a Shabu and Grill buffet, which includes all kinds of fresh ingredients, from chicken and seafood to vegetables. But that’s not all. They also offer a great selection of other cuisines on their menu, ranging from Thai to the Mediterranean. The restaurant itself is spacious and airy, so you can bring all of your family for a special dinner. Service is impeccable, with friendly and attentive staff. To top it off, the price is quite reasonable for such a delicious feast.

Yana Restaurant

PHOTO: Yana Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 21:00

Address: MBK Centre 5th Floor, Tokyu Side, Room No. 5A-05. 444 Phayathai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

Nestled on the 5th floor of MBK is the Yana restaurant. As they offer Thai Muslim and International halal food, they prepare, cook and assemble all meals according to Islamic rules. In addition, they have a Halal certification from the Halal Affairs Department and the Central Islamic Council of Thailand. Thus, Muslims can trust that their food is safe to consume.

They pride themselves on using good quality and fresh ingredients, as seen in their zesty Mango Salad. Along with this, the Noodle Tom Yum and Panang Curry are other standouts. The meals are reasonably priced, making them even more enticing and the atmosphere is comfortable. They even cater to bigger groups with their group set menus.

Sophia Halal Restaurants Bangkok

PHOTO: Sophia

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday, 11:00 – 19:00; Friday – Sunday, 10:30 – 20:30

Address: 1 Ramkhamhaeng 5 Alley, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250

Muslim owned, the Sophia restaurant offers sumptuous Thai and Halal meals. Whilst the location is slightly out of the way, the venue is popular among locals and expats alike. This is in part due to its classy interior featuring mint green walls and decor with white furniture. It also hosts many special events and has catered to weddings in the past. We recommend their Garlic Fried with Chicken or Green Curry Spaghetti with Grilled Fish. They prepare all meals fresh every day and offer a selection of traditional Thai desserts like their Coconut Milk with Sweet Potatoes.

Maedah Restaurant

PHOTO: Maedah Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 23:30

Address: 120/370 Ratchaprarop, Ratchaprarop Road, Thanon Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

If you’re in Pratunam, Maedah Restaurants’ mix of Thai, Arabic and Turkish cuisine is worth checking out. This charming little eatery has a huge menu with over 8 styles of Fried Rice alone. Of these, we love the Pattaya Fried Rice and Baked Rice with Shrimp served in a Pineapple. Some other notable mentions go to their spicy and tangy Steamed Fish and the Papaya Salad. To pair with your meals, they have a selection of hot and cold drinks such as the refreshing Thai Iced Tea. Finally, to end your feast opt for one of their smooth desserts – the Sago and Corn in coconut cream is a great choice.

Want to explore Bangkok further? Read our articles on the best board game cafes in the city.

 

