Best of
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Bangkok is a diverse and multicultural city, offering international cuisine from all parts of the globe. However, out of all of these, only a few are halal and some are so under the radar that finding them is near impossible. Due to these reasons, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 halal restaurants in Bangkok. Each serves halal food with the perfect combination of flavour and aroma. And whilst they all offer Muslim friendly menus, their dishes are delicious enough for anyone to enjoy.
Usman Thai Muslim Food
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00
Address: 259/9 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Usman Thai Muslim Food is a Muslim restaurant located in Sukhumvit 22. Operating for over 17 years, they serve home-cooked Thai cuisine. Some highlights on their menu include staples such as Tom Yum, Deep-Fried Seabass, Crab Curry and Papaya Salad. For dessert, we recommend their Mango and Sticky Rice for a creamy and sweet treat.
The dining room is homey with dark wood furniture and blue tablecloths. Furthermore, the restaurant is only a short distance from Benjasiri Park and thus, is a great respite for those visiting the attraction. The service is also top tier, with accommodating and friendly staff and the prices are affordable – an added bonus.
Sinthorn Steak House Halal Restaurant
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00
Address:263/1 Srinagarindra Rd, Hua Mak, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240
Craving for freshly grilled steak? Head to Sinthorn Steak House Halal Restaurant. It’s possibly one of the most famous halal restaurants in Bangkok, and for good reasons. The high-quality steaks are cooked to perfection and so juicy they will melt in your mouth. Moreover, they have a Shabu and Grill buffet, which includes all kinds of fresh ingredients, from chicken and seafood to vegetables. But that’s not all. They also offer a great selection of other cuisines on their menu, ranging from Thai to the Mediterranean. The restaurant itself is spacious and airy, so you can bring all of your family for a special dinner. Service is impeccable, with friendly and attentive staff. To top it off, the price is quite reasonable for such a delicious feast.
Yana Restaurant
Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 21:00
Address: MBK Centre 5th Floor, Tokyu Side, Room No. 5A-05. 444 Phayathai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330
Nestled on the 5th floor of MBK is the Yana restaurant. As they offer Thai Muslim and International halal food, they prepare, cook and assemble all meals according to Islamic rules. In addition, they have a Halal certification from the Halal Affairs Department and the Central Islamic Council of Thailand. Thus, Muslims can trust that their food is safe to consume.
They pride themselves on using good quality and fresh ingredients, as seen in their zesty Mango Salad. Along with this, the Noodle Tom Yum and Panang Curry are other standouts. The meals are reasonably priced, making them even more enticing and the atmosphere is comfortable. They even cater to bigger groups with their group set menus.
Sophia Halal Restaurants Bangkok
Opening hours: Monday – Thursday, 11:00 – 19:00; Friday – Sunday, 10:30 – 20:30
Address: 1 Ramkhamhaeng 5 Alley, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250
Muslim owned, the Sophia restaurant offers sumptuous Thai and Halal meals. Whilst the location is slightly out of the way, the venue is popular among locals and expats alike. This is in part due to its classy interior featuring mint green walls and decor with white furniture. It also hosts many special events and has catered to weddings in the past. We recommend their Garlic Fried with Chicken or Green Curry Spaghetti with Grilled Fish. They prepare all meals fresh every day and offer a selection of traditional Thai desserts like their Coconut Milk with Sweet Potatoes.
Maedah Restaurant
Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 23:30
Address: 120/370 Ratchaprarop, Ratchaprarop Road, Thanon Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400
If you’re in Pratunam, Maedah Restaurants’ mix of Thai, Arabic and Turkish cuisine is worth checking out. This charming little eatery has a huge menu with over 8 styles of Fried Rice alone. Of these, we love the Pattaya Fried Rice and Baked Rice with Shrimp served in a Pineapple. Some other notable mentions go to their spicy and tangy Steamed Fish and the Papaya Salad. To pair with your meals, they have a selection of hot and cold drinks such as the refreshing Thai Iced Tea. Finally, to end your feast opt for one of their smooth desserts – the Sago and Corn in coconut cream is a great choice.
Want to explore Bangkok further? Read our articles on the best board game cafes in the city.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket
When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Massacre in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 hours ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of2 days ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
-
Crime1 day ago
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Recent comments: