Picking a wedding venue for your big day can be a stressful yet important decision. Luckily, Thailand has thousands of options to choose from. From hotels to beachside and garden settings there’s something to fit every theme. We’ve listed the top 11 wedding venues in Thailand to help you in your search.

Top 11 Wedding Venues in Thailand

1. Phulay Bay Ritz Carlton, Krabi

As one of the world’s leading resorts, it’s no surprise the Ritz-Carlton has some remarkable wedding venues. Its branch in Krabi offers 3 settings – beachfront, lawn and Thai pavilion. Each come with their own scenic backdrops, however, our favourite is located at Chomtawan Beach. Here, say “I do” in a tropical setting with panoramic views of white sands, crystal-clear waters and palm trees. They have on-site private dining rooms and restaurants as well that are perfect for receptions.

Wedding packages are available from 89,000-220,000 Baht. These include a wedding planner and impeccable service to ensure your wedding runs smoothly.

Address: 111 Moo 3, Nongthalay, Muang, Krabi, 81180.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

2. The Hertitage House & Garden, Chiang Mai

If you’re looking to host your ceremony outdoors but don’t want a beach wedding, this is the venue for you. The Heritage House & Garden, set in the centre of Chiang Mai’s countryside, is home to a European-inspired Manor house. Not only does this serve as a idyllic back-drop but can also be used for the reception and accommodation. Inside, there are 3 suites and 5 bedrooms where you can get ready before the event and rest after. Furthermore, it’s interior is a blend of antique architecture with modern facilities. These include a kitchen to prepare food, infinity edge pool, BBQ and pool house, sunset pavilion, 3 restroom facilities and on-site parking.

Outside, you’ll find 3 acres of lush garden surrounded by foothills. Clients are free to transform this space to their liking, or work with the venues wedding coordination team who assist in floral arrangements, transportation, lighting and sound equipment. Overall, it is a peaceful and rustic wedding venue to make lasting memories.

Address: 120 Moo 11, T, Nam Phrae, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50230.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

3. Renaissance Phuket Resort

The Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa is a luxury and full-service destination. They provide 3 types of venues: beach, ballroom and lounge. Of these, their outdoor spaces like their Beach Lawn are intimate, set among lush greenery and calm seas. Alternatively, their Renaissance Ballroom, spanning 900 metres is a great indoor choice. This event room comes complete with air-con and audiovisual technology for comfort and convenience. Moreover, it delivers 5-star service and top-notch amenities. These include 5 restaurants, a spa, 180 guest rooms and 25 villas.

Address: 555, Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

Capacity: Up to 80 guests with their Western Wedding Ceremony Package (98,900 Baht).

4. Amari Hua Hin

Say your vows at Khao Takiab Beach with Amari Hua Hin. They cater to all sizes of weddings, from a small wedding on the beach to a larger event in their Ballroom. Furthermore, all of their locations include a podium set-up with flower decorations, an archway and stands. Don’t forget to take advantage of their wedding packages that lets you customise all the best bits. Or, simply tell them what you want and they’ll take care of the rest. Finally, they offer 223 hotel rooms including a bedroom suite with a honeymoon setup for your wedding night.

Address: 117/74 Takiab Road, Nong Kae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110.

Capacity: Up to 50 people with their Wedding Package (78,000 Baht).

5. Four Seasons Resort, Chiang Mai

The Four Seasons Hotel in Chiang Mai is a 5-star resort and wedding space. Set in the serene Mae Rim Valley, it boasts a stunning collection of venue options. In total they have around 9 choices, but our top 3 are the Orchid Nursery (an intimate, tranquil haven full of orchids and tropical ferns), their indoor Rachawadee Residence (with traditional Thai decor and plenty of light) and The Lawn (a bright and airy outdoor meadow). Each have incredible panoramic views of rice fields and mountains and range in size from 40.2 to 450 m².

For the best deal, go for one of their 3 wedding packages (96,000-175,000 Baht). These come with a wedding planner who handles the flowers, cake, venue and decorations. In addition, everything is tailored to your liking, making the process as seamless as possible. With the Four Seasons Chiang Mai, nothing is out of reach – you can even arrive to your wedding via their private jet to wow your guests.

Address: 502 Moo 1, Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, Chiang Mai 50180.

Capacity: From 50-350 people depending on the venue.

6. JW Marriott Khao Lak

There are dozens of beach wedding venues in Thailand, however JW Marriot Khao Lak stands out due to its quality service. Their wedding planners are certified to coordinate weddings of all types, such as traditional, ethnic and military. Moreover, they’ll customise every detail to your personal style, thus ensuring a bespoke experience.

The resort itself is located on Khao Lak beach and features an expansive beachfront. In addition, they offer 13 rooms with a total event space of 24,810 sq ft. Venues are both indoor and outdoor and the resorts facilities are extensive, with an on-site spa, multiple restaurants and bars.

Address: 41/12 Moo 3 Khuk Khak, Takua Pa District, Phang-nga 82220.

Capacity: Their largest space has a capacity of 810 guests.

7. Conrad Koh Samui

Pledge your love at The Conrad Samui, an award-winning 5-star resort. The property spans 25 acres and is nestled among coconut plantations and a pristine beach. Couples can choose between 8 wedding venues but the Main Infinity Pool is one of their most impressive. This site overlooks the Gulf of Thailand and features a clear stage in the middle of a pool. For more private weddings, the bride and groom can enjoy a meal at The Cellar where you’ll find only 1 exclusive table. After, celebrate with friends and family at the Ko Lounge and watch the sun set below the blue waters. The Conrad also provides freestanding and modern villas as well as food packages serving International and Thai cuisine.

Address: 49 8-9 Moo 4, Hillcrest Road, Taling-Ngam,Koh Samui, 84140.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests.

8. Rayavadee, Krabi

The Rayavadee in Krabi borders coconut groves, beaches and jungle-covered cliffs. Not only does this add to its allure, it also allows for a diverse collection of venues. These comprise of The Grotto, Poolside, Nammao Lawn and the Umbrella Tree Court. Of these, The Grotto is a popular choice due to its natural beauty and delicate fauna & floral. In addition, it’s location near an ancient limestone cave on Phranang Beach makes it incredibly private. If you choose a package for this site, you’ll be treated to an elegant floral banquet for the bride and a corsage for the groom. Furthermore, a chic, one tier cake and floral arrangements are also included.

After the ceremony, head to the outdoor deck at The Umbrella Tree Court. It’s proximity to The Grotto makes it a convenient spot to host receptions and buffet dinners. Moreover, the space accommodates up to 50 people and has dim hanging lights and intimate round tables.

Address: 214 Moo 2, Tumbon Ao-Nang, Amphur Muang, Krabi 81000.

Capacity: 15-50 guests depending on venue.

9. The Secret Beach Villa

Thong Lang Bay is home to The Secret Beach Villa, a beach wedding venue thats both uber-private and glamorous. This Neo colonial-inspired complex has 3 connected villas and 6 bedrooms. Furthermore, it is exquisitely designed with stylish interiors, set across a huge space of ocean-facing elegance. Thus, as it’s right on the coastline, guests have access to their own exclusive beach. The venue also features a spacious outdoor terrace with a 14 metre infinity pool and sundeck. This is a great spot for a wedding ceremony due to the spectacular island backdrops of mountains and azure waters.

It’s location in the north coast of the island means it’s away from the busier side and so, is very tranquil. Finally, the venue comes with 3 full time and on-site staff and modern facilities such as a sauna, 2 kitchenettes and a gym.

Address: 85/49 Moo 7, 84280 Mae Haad, Koh Phangan.

10. White Serenity Chapel, Phuket

For a more traditional wedding, the White Serenity Chapel is a perfect choice. This venue in Cape Yamu, Phuket sits on top of the hills overlooking the Andaman Sea; and these picturesque views are clearly visible from inside the chapel thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. Additionally, the wedding venues white staircase, infinity pool, terrace and garden are beautiful scenes for wedding photos.

The chapel’s interior is completely white for a bridal touch but can also be decorated to your aesthetic. Moreover, it comes equipped with a electric piano and air-conditioning for maximum comfort. Don’t forget to check out their wedding packages that includes a welcome board, sound system and flower arrangements.

Address: 222 Moo 7, Paklok, Thalang, Phuket, 83110.

Capacity: Seats up to 80 guests.

11. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Anantara Riverside is arguably one of the best wedding venues in Bangkok. Choose from a variety of 6 romantic locations; including a spacious ballroom with Thai design and an al fresco patio engulfed in flowers. However, our favourites are the Riverside Terrace and Garden Room that both offer intimate exclusivity. The resort lies on the banks of the Chao Phraya, and thus offers scenic river views. Moreover, it’s easily accessible by a shuttle boat so you can arrive in style on your big day.

They provide various engagement and wedding packages from 20,000-800,000 Baht. Whilst each offer something unique, they all include free flow drinks, a wedding cake, bridal bouquet and a 1 night hotel stay at the resort.

Address: 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600.

Capacity: Up to 50-800 guests depending on venue.

Looking for a wedding planner? Check out our articles on the top 5 wedding planners in Phuket and Bangkok.

