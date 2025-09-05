Vannoten Tailors launches exclusive US$199 special offer in Phuket

For those looking to experience bespoke tailoring in Phuket, Vannoten Tailors is offering a limited-time special package at just US$199 (about 6,410 baht). Known for its attention to detail, quality fabrics, and commitment to customer service, the shop has become a trusted destination for both locals and international visitors seeking well-crafted suits and garments.

A tradition of quality tailoring

Vannoten Tailors is recognised for combining traditional tailoring methods with modern style. Each garment is carefully cut, fitted, and stitched by skilled professionals using premium fabrics, including cashmere wool, Merino wool, Egyptian cotton, Oxford cotton, and Thai silk. With a strong reputation for delivering personalised service, the shop continues to welcome repeat customers year after year.

The US$199 special offer

The newly launched promotion is designed to make bespoke tailoring accessible to a wider audience.

For Gentlemen (US$199 package):

2 x Suits (Cashmere wool, Gabardine, Merino wool, Mohair wool)

2 x Shirts (Wrinkle-free Italian cotton, Egyptian cotton, Oxford cotton, Thai silk)

2 x Silk Ties

2 x Leather belts



For Ladies (US$199 package):

2 x Suits (Cashmere wool, Soft-feel stretch fabric, Merino wool, Mohair wool)

2 x Blouses (Wrinkle-free Italian cotton, Egyptian cotton, Oxford cotton, Thai silk)

2 x Silk Scarves



Each package includes high-quality fabric, custom cutting, and professional tailoring for a complete wardrobe upgrade at an excellent value.

Why customers choose Vannoten Tailors

✅ Tailoring satisfaction – Every garment is designed for comfort, fit, and personal style.

✅ Free & safe pickup – Call for complimentary collection anywhere in Phuket, with no obligation to buy.

✅ No hidden fees – Credit card payments are accepted without extra charges.

✅ Trusted service – Customers are encouraged to contact the shop directly rather than relying on street guides, tuk-tuks, or taxis.



In Patong, Vannoten Tailors provides bespoke tailoring services for men and women, offering a wide range of fabrics and styles to suit every occasion. With a focus on craftsmanship, value, and attentive service, the shop has built lasting relationships with customers from around the world.

Contact Information

Address: 110/19-20, 1st Floor, Patong Tower Condominium, Thaweewong Rd., Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Call: +66 (0) 81-606-9236 (Free pickup in Phuket)

Email: contact@vannotentailors.com

Website: www.vannotentailors.com

