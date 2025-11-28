Siam Paragon unveils a global first launch of the co-creating ‘NEXTOPIA, Prototype for The World of Tomorrow’

Siam Paragon has announced the launch of NEXTOPIA, The Prototype for World of Tomorrow, a new large-scale attraction co-created with global innovation partners, businesses, communities, and changemakers. The development marks a significant evolution in Thailand’s experiential retail scene and introduces an immersive, sustainability-focused concept located across 15,000 square metres on Floors 5 and 5A of Siam Paragon.

Representing an investment of over 850 million Thai baht, NEXTOPIA invites the public to help build a better world. Through its commitment to environmental stewardship, community participation, and innovation, the project delivers what Siam Piwat describes as “a major co-creation platform to co-create communities for a better world.”

“NEXTOPIA represents another milestone in our long-standing vision of sustainable development. We continue to create experiences beyond expectations while reinforcing the creativity and capabilities of Thai people on the global stage.”

An ecosystem designed for co-creation

At its core, NEXTOPIA introduces a model built around three main pillars:

Cutting-edge infrastructure: Co-created by more than 50 visionary organisations across industries, this model city of the future integrates advanced knowledge in sustainability, technology, and design. Communities: With support from over 30 active groups and the Friends of NEXTOPIA, the platform unites individuals and organisations dedicated to driving social and environmental change. Retailers and entrepreneurs: Over 40 brands and more than 300 SMEs offer products and services that reflect a commitment to sustainability, equality, and inclusivity.

NEXTOPIA was created as a space for experimental engagement. Visitors are encouraged to participate in activities that are interactive, educational, and purpose-driven.

Commitment to clean energy and sustainability

NEXTOPIA integrates multiple sustainability features into its infrastructure. In July 2025, Siam Paragon signed a power purchase agreement with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority under the Utility Green Tariff (UGT1) program. As a result, over 30% of its electricity now comes from certified renewable sources.

The project also received the Fitwel Certification (2-Star level), making it Thailand’s first multi-tenant retail building to achieve this recognition, which focuses on health, wellness, and sustainable environmental design.

Collaboration on a global scale

NEXTOPIA is a product of extensive collaboration. Siam Paragon is working alongside the United Nations (UN) and various international bodies, including UN Global Compact Network Thailand, UN World Food Programme, UNDP BIOFIN, UNICEF, and WWF, to deliver real-world sustainable impact.

The space is also backed by principal partners such as B.Grimm, SCG Decor Public Company Limited (COTTO), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited, and The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG).

Other contributors include:

Atelier Ten

Bangkok Cable Co., Ltd. (BCC)

NS BlueScope (Thailand)

CASA TECH CO., LTD

Coway (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Siam Daikin Sales Co., Ltd.

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited

ENDO Lighting Corporation

EEC Engineering Network

JOURNAL CORP CO., LTD.

VITTEK

Plan B Media Public Company Limited

Saint-Gobain (Thailand)

SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited

The Shell Company of Thailand Limited

Thai Obayashi

TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited

TPI Polene (Public) Co., Ltd.

Urban Architect

Vanachai Group Public Company Limited

Welcraft Products Co., Ltd.

WP Energy Public Company Limited

NEXTOPIA also collaborates with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), led by Associate Professor Dr Singh Intrachooto, who acts as Chief Sustainability Advisor.

Infrastructure innovations

NEXTOPIA includes a range of pioneering clean-energy and environmental design elements:

The Kinetic Floor : Developed with Bangkok Cable and KMITL, this floor converts footsteps into renewable energy.

: Developed with Bangkok Cable and KMITL, this floor converts footsteps into renewable energy. Solar Rooftop by B.Grimm : One of Thailand’s largest installations provides clean energy to power the facility.

: One of Thailand’s largest installations provides clean energy to power the facility. Floor Radiant Cooling : Designed by CASA TECH, this natural cooling system reduces energy consumption and improves indoor air quality.

: Designed by CASA TECH, this natural cooling system reduces energy consumption and improves indoor air quality. Cooling Waterfall : A 16-meter, three-level waterfall that mimics nature’s own air-conditioning.

: A 16-meter, three-level waterfall that mimics nature’s own air-conditioning. DAS & DOAS : Advanced air-conditioning technology from Daikin ensures purified air circulation.

: Advanced air-conditioning technology from Daikin ensures purified air circulation. Low-VOC Paints and Recyclable Building Materials: TOA Paints, TPI Polene, and BlueScope contribute eco-friendly materials to minimise harmful emissions and maximise recyclability.

Art, design, and experiential architecture

Beyond infrastructure, NEXTOPIA incorporates meaningful art and design. Key highlights include:

The Tree of Life : A dramatic entrance installation that greets visitors.

: A dramatic entrance installation that greets visitors. The Spiral : A staircase connecting levels, inspired by nature and constructed with upcycled materials.

: A staircase connecting levels, inspired by nature and constructed with upcycled materials. The Forest Canopy and Ocean Canopy : Interior pieces created from ocean waste and recycled materials.

: Interior pieces created from ocean waste and recycled materials. Custom Scent by JOURNAL: A signature fragrance enhances the sensory environment.

The globe and real-time storytelling

At the heart of the space is The Globe: World Sustainable Reflection and Global Phenomena, an interactive installation created with Plan B Media. It features:

Real-time planetary data from GISTDA and NASA

and An eco-impact dashboard tracking energy, water, waste, and power generation

Public participation and eco-education

The space encourages playful, hands-on learning through attractions such as:

Vertical Farm : Created with Distar , this farm lets visitors grow herbs and vegetables to take home or cook in onsite restaurants.

: Created with , this farm lets visitors grow herbs and vegetables to take home or cook in onsite restaurants. AR Binoculars : Augmented reality viewers offer educational insights around the premises.

: Augmented reality viewers offer educational insights around the premises. NEXTOPIA Mascots: Friendly figures guide visitors through the experience.

Interactive programming and eco-workshops take place year-round, supported through the ONESIAM SuperApp, where users can collect Green Points for sustainable actions.

A platform for social impact and green entrepreneurship

NEXTOPIA also houses a co-working and community space known as the Community Room, open to everyone. It welcomes individuals and organisations that aim to solve global challenges related to sustainability, social equity, and humanitarian causes.

Partners involved in this mission include:

AUTISTIC THAI FOUNDATION

CANNS

DOTS COFFEE

LOOPERS

SOAP OPERA

SOUL GLOW WITH MAI

THE PAWSE CLUB

WWF

Microsoft

UNICEF

and many more

Additionally, Friends of NEXTOPIA — influential public figures and content creators — are contributing via talks, workshops, and creative campaigns.

Retail and dining for a better future

NEXTOPIA curates businesses that operate with a sustainability-first mindset. At its retail core is ECOTOPIA, a concept store offering green products across eight lifestyle categories. Recognised as one of Asia’s 20 Coolest Retailers by Inside Retail, it features brands such as Doi Tung, Sudtana, MIIR, Sedar.W, and Shima Park.

NEXTOPIA is also pet-friendly, with services including Club Pawrents by Arak and Pawtopia. A full-service animal hospital opens in December 2025.

Dining experiences follow the same ethos. Powered by clean energy from WP Energy, restaurants highlight sustainable ingredients and zero-waste operations. Brands include:

L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Gordon Ramsay Street Burger

%Arabica

GROW by getfresh

Dots Coffee (run by visually-impaired baristas)

On Level 4, EATELIER debuts as Bangkok’s first Eat–Drink–Chill Hub, blending gastronomy with live music, art, and entertainment under the theme of Curation & Co-Creation.

NEXTOPIA is a significant milestone in Siam Paragon’s two-decade journey, coinciding with its largest renovation yet. With innovations like MELAND, an advanced indoor theme park, and community-first platforms like EATELIER, Siam Paragon reinforces its role as a leader in global destination retail.

NEXTOPIA is now open to the public, inviting all to join them in the making of a better world.

