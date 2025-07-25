Kao unveils ‘Green Pavement’ project for sustainable road solutions

Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese manufacturer of consumer and chemical products, has joined forces with the Faculty of Engineering at Chiang Mai University to roll out the ‘Green Pavement’ project for more sustainable roads.

This initiative showcases Kao’s innovative NEWTLAC technology, which repurposes used PET plastic bottles into a chemical additive for asphalt. This technology enhances road durability, strength, and environmental sustainability.

Kao contributed funding and materials worth 1,230,000 baht to support the construction, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting the sustainable use of resources in Thailand.

Narumol Nakakes, Vice President of Chemical Sales and Marketing at Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., spoke on the milestone achievement of the project.

“Our partnership with Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Engineering on the Green Pavement project is a proud milestone for Kao,

“It brings our NEWTLAC innovation to life in a meaningful way and aligns directly with our zero-waste strategy. This project proves that discarded PET plastic bottles can be transformed into high-value, durable, and safe infrastructure.

“Research by Kao Corporation in Japan shows that just 100 square meters of NEWTLAC-enhanced pavement can recycle up to 1,430 PET bottles. This pilot road stands as a powerful prototype, paving the way for more environmentally friendly infrastructure development across Thailand.”

The Green Pavement project is a prototype stretch of porous asphalt road enhanced with Kao’s NEWTLAC 5510 technology. The material is made by chemically processing used PET plastic bottles into a fine, yellow powder resembling granulated sugar.

When mixed with traditional asphalt, it produces a highly durable, water-resistant surface that significantly extends the road’s lifespan. With Kao providing 1.23 million baht in funding and materials, the project involved the renovation of a 469-metre roadway, covering more than 3,000 square metres within Chiang Mai University.

A total of 1.3 tonnes of NEWTLAC was used, recycling 18,909 PET bottles, resulting in an environmentally friendly road that combines structural strength, excellent water permeability, and protection of the campus’s existing ecosystem.

Associate Professor Dr Thongchai Fongsamootr, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Chiang Mai University, spoke warmly about the partnership which introduced sustainable infrastructure for roadways on the campus.

“The Faculty of Engineering is committed to becoming a leading institution in driving research and innovation for sustainable infrastructure. We are proud to partner with Kao on the Green Pavement project, which is part of our broader initiative, ‘Plastic Road Pavement from Kao NEWTLAC as Recycled PET Product.’

“This project not only addresses key challenges in civil and environmental engineering but also serves as a ‘Living Lab,’ where students and faculty can engage with real-world applications of alternative materials.

“The road’s strength, durability, and excellent water absorption, along with its ability to preserve mature trees and the natural landscape of our campus, exemplify its potential as a model for sustainable development in Thailand.”

The Green Pavement project at Chiang Mai University marks the third real-world deployment of Kao’s NEWTLAC technology. Earlier pilots were carried out at two key locations: a 500-square-metre stretch at Amata City Industrial Estate in Chon Buri, and a 1,500-square-metre section at the Din Daeng toll plaza on the inbound Don Mueang Tollway, covering both inner and outer lanes.

The success across all three sites underscores Kao’s steadfast commitment to driving sustainable innovation and delivering lasting environmental benefits to Thailand’s roadways.

Press release