Rohto Eye Drops Thailand launch brings contact lens care range with ‘Duo Moisturizing Effect’

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 3, 2026, 10:45 AM
219 2 minutes read
Rohto Eye Drops Thailand launch brings contact lens care range with ‘Duo Moisturizing Effect’ | Thaiger

Rohto-Mentholatum (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has launched Rohto Eye Drops, its Japanese contact lens care products, in Thailand for the first time under the concept Rohto The DISCOOLVERY – A New Discovery of Cool for Eye Recovery. The launch event was held at The Cloud Bangkok, with influencers and guests invited to take part in brand activities and product trials.

Rohto said the launch targets consumers spending more time on smartphones, computers and other digital devices, with eye strain, dryness, fatigue, and irritation increasingly reported, particularly among contact lens wearers.

Rohto Eye Drops feature what the brand calls a Duo Moisturizing Effect, combining Sodium Hyaluronate and Hypromellose to help enhance and retain moisture. The products also include Rohto’s cooling sensation, described as providing an instant refreshing feeling upon application to help revitalise tired eyes. Rohto said the range is designed for convenience, with compact, portable packaging and transparent bottle designs.

Rohto Eye Drops Thailand features a Duo Moisturizing Effect for enhanced eye comfort.

The range includes three formulas:

  • Rohto Eye Drops Cool, positioned for contact lens wearers seeking moisture with a cooling sensation.
  • Rohto Eye Drops Aqua, designed for daily hydration and lasting moisture.
  • Rohto Eye Drops Extra Cool, offering moisture with an extra-cooling sensation for stronger refreshment.

Miho Nishiyama, division manager, international business division at Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., said…

“Rohto has always prioritised consumers’ eye health through our expertise and long-standing experience in eye care innovation from Japan. We remain committed to developing products that support modern lifestyles, especially for people who spend extended periods in front of digital screens. The launch of Rohto Eye Drops in Thailand marks another important milestone in delivering contact lens care products that combine moisture with a refreshing cooling sensation, helping consumers keep their eyes comfortable and refreshed throughout the day.”

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Rohto Eye Drops Thailand launch brings contact lens care range with 'Duo Moisturizing Effect' | News by Thaiger

Product information listed the FDA No. ฆพ.1570/2569. The listed notification numbers were 67-2-2-2-0011185 / 68-2-2-2-0003508 / 68-2-2-2-0003509. The label warning stated that all warnings and accompanying medical device documentation should be read before use.

Rohto Eye Drops are distributed by Rohto-Mentholatum (Thailand) Limited, 98 Sathorn Square Office Tower, 20th Floor Unit 2006, North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500. Tel: (+66) 2 114 7209. The products are available at leading retail stores nationwide.

Rohto Eye Drops Thailand launch brings contact lens care range with 'Duo Moisturizing Effect' | News by Thaiger

The contraindication listed was not to use the product for more than 30 days after opening. The precaution stated that if abnormal symptoms occur after use, users should consult a physician or pharmacist immediately.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 3, 2026, 10:45 AM
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