Koh Samet hotel condemned after alleged attempted rape, murder of guest

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 10:43 AM
71 2 minutes read
Koh Samet hotel condemned after alleged attempted rape, murder of guest | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook account of the victim's friends

A Thai woman criticised a hotel on Koh Samet in Rayong province over inadequate security measures after her friend allegedly survived attempted rape and attempted murder during a stay on the island.

The woman and her husband shared details of the incident on Facebook yesterday, June 2, issuing a warning to travellers about their experience at a hotel near Ao Chor. She described the hotel as a luxury property rated between four and five stars and located on a private beach.

According to the post, the group consisted of 12 people, including children and a pregnant woman. The woman said the incident occurred to her female friend on the first night of their stay.

According to the account, a male suspect allegedly entered her friend’s room and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman claimed her friend resisted, prompting the suspect to attack her and allegedly attempt to kill her.

The victim’s husband reportedly arrived at the room during the incident and intervened, causing the suspect to flee.

Attempted rape at Koh Samet hotel
Photo via the Facebook account of the victim’s friends

The woman further alleged that members of the group attempted to locate a security guard at the hotel but were unable to find one.

She said they repeatedly called for assistance from hotel staff and nearby residents, but initially received no response. Hotel employees and the general manager later arrived at the scene.

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The woman criticised the hotel’s handling of the incident, claiming the manager suggested moving the victim to another room while still offering the original room to guests. She argued that the room should not have been made available because of concerns about guest safety.

Following the incident, the group decided to end their holiday and return immediately to mainland Rayong. The woman added that she did not intend to visit the island again.

Thai man arrested for attempted rape at Koh Samet hotel
Photo via the Facebook account of the victim’s friends

In a comment posted beneath the original Facebook post, she later stated that police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. However, no details regarding the suspect’s identity or the charges filed against him were disclosed.

Many social media users called on the woman to reveal the name of the hotel to warn future guests, while others requested updates regarding the legal proceedings.

As of now, neither the group nor the local police have released additional information about the case. The hotel has also not issued a public statement.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 10:43 AM
71 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.