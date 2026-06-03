June 3 Thailand forecast predicts heavy rain across South, East

Thailand is expected to experience widespread thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast in parts of the East and South, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today, June 3.

A moderately strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is driving wetter conditions across the country.

Residents in affected areas were advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall and standing water, which could lead to flash flooding and runoff, particularly in low-lying areas and near waterways.

Sea conditions are also expected to remain rough in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Waves are forecast at two to three metres, rising above three metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Boat operators were urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing through stormy conditions. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore during this period.

The Thailand weather forecast for the 24 hours from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts thunderstorms across all regions.

In North Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 22°C and 38°C, with southwest winds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Affected northern provinces are Mae Hong Son, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.

In the Northeast, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the region. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 37°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Affected northeastern provinces are Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani.

In Central Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 37°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Affected central provinces are Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom.

In East Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 24°C and 36°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. Waves are forecast at two to three metres and above three metres during thunderstorms.

Affected eastern provinces are Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

In South Thailand’s east coast, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 35°C.

Affected provinces are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

From Surat Thani northward, southwest winds are forecast at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected at one to two metres, rising above two metres offshore and during thunderstorms.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, southwest winds are forecast at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected at one to two metres, increasing to around two metres offshore and above two metres during thunderstorms.

In South Thailand’s west coast, thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 33°C. Southwest winds are forecast at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected at two to three metres and above three metres during thunderstorms.

Affected provinces are Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

In Bangkok and nearby provinces, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations. Temperatures are forecast between 26°C and 36°C, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.