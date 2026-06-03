Thaksin to receive full release under royal pardon on Queen’s birthday

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 10:00 AM
147 2 minutes read
Thaksin to receive full release under royal pardon on Queen’s birthday | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiPost

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to receive a full release under a royal pardon granted on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana’s birthday.

Royal pardons are traditionally granted to eligible inmates during significant national occasions, including royal birthdays and other important commemorative events. This recent pardon coincides with Queen Suthida’s birthday today, June 3, and applies to qualifying inmates who meet the criteria, including Thaksin.

Thaksin was released from Khlong Prem Central Prison on May 11 after serving two-thirds of his one-year prison sentence.

Following his release, he remained under a four-month probation period. Conditions reportedly included wearing an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet and reporting to officials each month. Under the original schedule, the probation period was due to end in September.

Justice Minister Rutthaphon Nawarat confirmed with ThaiRath in the early hours of today that Thaksin’s name was included among those eligible for release under the royal pardon.

Thaksin released under royal pardon
Photo via MGR Online

According to Rutthaphon, Thaksin will no longer be required to complete the remaining probation period once the royal decree takes effect.

The minister also stated that the former PM’s EM bracelet would be removed because he had less than one year remaining on his sentence, in line with Section 8 of the Royal Decree Granting Amnesty.

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Thaksin’s daughter, Pintongtha Kunakornwong, attended a merit-making ceremony marking the Queen’s birthday this morning and spoke to reporters about the development.

She said family members were pleased with the news and were awaiting the formal implementation of the royal pardon. Pintongtha added that her father had spent much of his time following his release with his seven grandchildren.

Thaksin family visit in prison
Photo via Instagram/ @ingshin21

Pheu Thai Party Secretary-General and Education Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong also welcomed the development. Prasert told reporters that party members were pleased for their former leader but said he had not yet spoken to Thaksin personally to offer congratulations.

Asked about Thaksin’s future role in politics and within the party, Prasert said the former PM maintained close ties with Pheu Thai and was regarded by many members as a spiritual leader.

However, Prasert insisted that Thaksin would not interfere in the party’s decision-making processes, noting that Pheu Thai has its own leadership structure and executive committee.

As of now, Thaksin has not publicly commented on the royal pardon as well as his next steps in Thai politics.

Shinawatra family
Photo via Instagram/ @ingshin21

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 10:00 AM
147 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.