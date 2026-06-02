Malaysia bans Thai shrimp over seabass dispute, 4 billion baht at risk

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 2, 2026, 11:45 AM
120 2 minutes read
Malaysia bans Thai shrimp over seabass dispute, 4 billion baht at risk | Thaiger
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Malaysia’s ban on Thai shrimp imports took effect on June 1, targeting five species and putting more than 4 billion baht in annual export revenue at immediate risk. The measure is a direct response to Thailand’s own import restrictions on Malaysian seabass, and it has already disrupted trade on both sides of the border.

What Malaysia has banned and why

The five species affected are black tiger prawns, white shrimp, banana prawns, brown shrimp, and blue shrimp. Malaysia has suspended imports of all five temporarily, and has also added new inspection requirements for Thai seabass crossing into Malaysia.

The trigger for the ban was not the shrimp themselves; Thailand’s Department of Fisheries had already restricted imports of Malaysian seabass after detecting chemical residues in consignments. The inspection process at the Sadao border crossing in Songkhla province takes one to two days, long enough for fresh fish to spoil before clearance is granted. Malaysia’s response was to hit back at shrimp.

In short, Thailand restricted Malaysian seabass, and Malaysia restricted Thai shrimp in return.

What this means for southern farmers

Malaysia is one of Thailand’s most important shrimp export markets, with annual export volume averaging 6,000 to 8,000 tonnes and representing around 5% of Thailand’s total shrimp exports, valued at over 4,000 million baht per year.

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Farmers in southern Thailand are particularly exposed, as many rely on direct export routes into Malaysia rather than going through larger intermediaries or processing facilities further north.

On the first day the ban came into effect, several of Malaysia’s regular buyers cancelled orders for Thai shrimp, while bilateral negotiations between the two governments showed no sign of progress.

Prices fall, farmers take the hit

Middlemen have begun pushing farm-gate prices down to 40 baht per kilogramme, forcing farmers to absorb losses. Preecha Sukkasem, deputy president of the Thai Shrimp Association, filed a complaint with senators over the deteriorating situation.

The Thai Shrimp Association has submitted a letter to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, urging the government to open emergency talks with Malaysia before competing exporter countries move in and take over the market. Farmer representatives are preparing a separate petition to the prime minister with the same message.

Shrimp from Thailand is residue-free, the association has stressed, and the ban is being treated as a retaliatory trade measure rather than a food safety response.

The broader picture

Thailand and Malaysia operate within a shared free trade framework, which makes the dispute more awkward to resolve than a straightforward bilateral spat. The longer it drags on, the more likely buyers are to look elsewhere, with Vietnam and India the most obvious alternatives for the region’s shrimp supply.

There are also reports of informal cross-border trade continuing regardless of the official ban, with groups allegedly moving seabass, eggs, and shrimp paste across the border from Malaysia into Thailand through unofficial channels.

Restaurants in Malaysia serving tom yum and other Thai prawn dishes have raised concerns about supply, though for now the ban affects fresh and raw imports rather than processed or prepared products.

For context on Thailand’s wider economic pressures this year, including the Bank of Thailand’s revised GDP forecast, and the cost of living in Thailand, both pieces offer useful background for anyone tracking how trade disruptions feed into the broader economy.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 2, 2026, 11:45 AM
120 2 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.