Thai customs seizes One Piece cards worth 2 million baht

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 3, 2026, 11:31 AM
63 1 minute read
Thai customs seizes One Piece cards worth 2 million baht | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from The Customs Department/ One Piece Card Game site

Thai Customs seized 30 boxes of One Piece OP-16 card game products worth more than 2 million baht at the Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla on May 31 after officers found the goods near an arrival gate with no owner present.

The Customs Department said officers from Sadao Customs House were inspecting and monitoring the checkpoint area for customs offences when they noticed several cardboard boxes placed near a fence gate on the arrivals side of the passenger terminal.

Officers checked the boxes and found 30 boxes of One Piece OP-16 card game products. No one came forward to identify themselves as the owner or possessor of the goods.

One Piece Card Game products worth more than 2 million baht were seized at a checkpoint in Songkhla after Customs found 30 unclaimed boxes.
Photo via The Customs Department

Customs said the cards were seized because they had allegedly been brought into Thailand without completing customs procedures, an offence under the Customs Act 2017 and other relevant laws.

The items were seized as evidence and sent to Sadao Customs House for legal proceedings.

One Piece Card Game products worth more than 2 million baht were seized at a checkpoint in Songkhla after Customs found 30 unclaimed boxes.
One Piece manga (comic) covers | Photo via Fandom

One Piece is one of Japan’s biggest manga (comic) and anime franchises. It follows Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew as they search for a legendary treasure called the One Piece.

The series began as a manga in 1997 and later became a long-running anime, films, video games, merchandise, a Netflix live-action series, and a trading card game.

Related Articles

The One Piece Card Game was released in Japan in 2022 for the franchise’s 25th anniversary and later launched worldwide. Its popularity has made some card products highly collectable among fans.

In related news, Bangkok’s favourite jogging, monitor lizard, and nature spot was transformed into the Grand Line. Lumpini Park hosted “Into the Grand Line” from March 8 to 15, 2026, celebrating the new One Piece season on Netflix with a week-long free event that brings the anime series into live action.

Latest Thailand News
Thai customs seizes One Piece cards worth 2 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai customs seizes One Piece cards worth 2 million baht

7 minutes ago
Koh Samet hotel condemned after alleged attempted rape, murder of guest | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Koh Samet hotel condemned after alleged attempted rape, murder of guest

55 minutes ago
Japanese tourist left with cut eyebrow after brawl with transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist left with cut eyebrow after brawl with transwoman in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thaksin to receive full release under royal pardon on Queen&#8217;s birthday | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin to receive full release under royal pardon on Queen’s birthday

2 hours ago
June 3 Thailand forecast predicts heavy rain across South, East | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

June 3 Thailand forecast predicts heavy rain across South, East

2 hours ago
Thai woman punished after her off-road vehicle damages WWII landmark | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman punished after her off-road vehicle damages WWII landmark

18 hours ago
Phuket selected as setting for season 13 of Below Deck | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket selected as setting for season 13 of Below Deck

19 hours ago
Thai woman arrested after series of thefts at Bangkok airports | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman arrested after series of thefts at Bangkok airports

20 hours ago
Chinese herbicide safety questioned after driver dies in transit | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese herbicide safety questioned after driver dies in transit

21 hours ago
Pattaya CCTV catches man climbing fire escape into woman&#8217;s flat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya CCTV catches man climbing fire escape into woman’s flat

21 hours ago
Cabinet asked to back MRTA takeover of Bangkok rail lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cabinet asked to back MRTA takeover of Bangkok rail lines

22 hours ago
Bangkok rubbish workers alert police after finding grenade | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rubbish workers alert police after finding grenade

22 hours ago
Thai govt seek clarification from Bolt after assault on Japanese man | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai govt seek clarification from Bolt after assault on Japanese man

22 hours ago
Canadian teacher held in Prachuap Kiri Khan for child sex abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian teacher held in Prachuap Kiri Khan for child sex abuse

1 day ago
Foreigner confronts Phuket police after disturbance, theft attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner confronts Phuket police after disturbance, theft attempt

1 day ago
Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result | Thaiger Hot News

Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result

2 days ago
Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen&#8217;s birthday celebrations | Thaiger Thailand News

Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen’s birthday celebrations

2 days ago
Mae Hong Son landslide blocks highway, cars trapped | Thaiger Thailand News

Mae Hong Son landslide blocks highway, cars trapped

2 days ago
Co-payment scheme begins, opposition flags borrowed funds | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme begins, opposition flags borrowed funds

2 days ago
​​Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;Dine and Dash&#8217; Problem: When tourists walk out without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

​​Thailand’s ‘Dine and Dash’ Problem: When tourists walk out without paying

2 days ago
Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes

2 days ago
Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand

2 days ago
Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger

3 days ago
Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes | Thaiger Crime News

Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes

3 days ago
Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart | Thaiger Thailand News

Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart

3 days ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 3, 2026, 11:31 AM
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.