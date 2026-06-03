Thai customs seizes One Piece cards worth 2 million baht

Thai Customs seized 30 boxes of One Piece OP-16 card game products worth more than 2 million baht at the Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla on May 31 after officers found the goods near an arrival gate with no owner present.

The Customs Department said officers from Sadao Customs House were inspecting and monitoring the checkpoint area for customs offences when they noticed several cardboard boxes placed near a fence gate on the arrivals side of the passenger terminal.

Officers checked the boxes and found 30 boxes of One Piece OP-16 card game products. No one came forward to identify themselves as the owner or possessor of the goods.

Customs said the cards were seized because they had allegedly been brought into Thailand without completing customs procedures, an offence under the Customs Act 2017 and other relevant laws.

The items were seized as evidence and sent to Sadao Customs House for legal proceedings.

One Piece is one of Japan’s biggest manga (comic) and anime franchises. It follows Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew as they search for a legendary treasure called the One Piece.

The series began as a manga in 1997 and later became a long-running anime, films, video games, merchandise, a Netflix live-action series, and a trading card game.

The One Piece Card Game was released in Japan in 2022 for the franchise’s 25th anniversary and later launched worldwide. Its popularity has made some card products highly collectable among fans.

In related news, Bangkok’s favourite jogging, monitor lizard, and nature spot was transformed into the Grand Line. Lumpini Park hosted “Into the Grand Line” from March 8 to 15, 2026, celebrating the new One Piece season on Netflix with a week-long free event that brings the anime series into live action.