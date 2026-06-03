Japanese tourist left with cut eyebrow after brawl with transwoman in Pattaya

A Japanese tourist suffered a cut eyebrow after a payment dispute with a Thai transgender woman, which resulted in a fight on Pattaya Beach earlier today, June 3.

The incident was reported at 12.49am near Pattaya Beach, where residents stepped in to stop the dispute before taking both parties to Pattaya City Police Station. The altercation took place in front of several bystanders, many of whom recorded the scene.

Initial checks found the 40 year old Japanese man had facial injuries, including a cut of about 1 centimetre on his left eyebrow. Police later identified the other party as a 30 year old Thai transgender woman.

The transwoman told reporters she met the tourist on Walking Street and told him she would charge 3,000 baht to accompany him.

The pair walked towards Pattaya Beach Road, where the transwoman asked where his hotel was and learned it was in Pattaya-Naklua, more than 1.5 kilometres away. She said she became tired and suggested taking a taxi instead.

The tourist allegedly urged her to keep walking and told her to go back if she did not want to continue. She said she decided to leave and asked for 1,000 baht for her time, but the tourist, who appeared drunk, refused to pay.

The argument escalated into a fight, with both sides exchanging blows as people gathered around the scene. FM91 reported that residents later separated the pair and took them to Pattaya City Police Station.

At the station, both sides continued arguing loudly until police warned them to lower their voices. Pattaya police charged both parties with fighting and settled the case with fines of 500 baht each.

Police advised the injured Japanese tourist to seek medical treatment at a hospital and obtain a medical report. The report may be used as supporting evidence if further legal action is pursued.

After paying the fine, the transgender woman was released. Police said that if the Japanese tourist decides to file an additional complaint after receiving the medical report, officers will summon her to acknowledge further charges under legal procedure.

Similarly, a transgender massage worker surrendered to police in Pattaya and returned 9,000 baht allegedly taken from the victim’s hotel room, after a Japanese tourist reported being assaulted and robbed inside a hotel room.