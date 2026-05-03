Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 3, 2026, 1:45 PM
275 2 minutes read
Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Prasit Tangprasert

Three civil servants in Nakhon Ratchasima have been arrested for their alleged role in issuing fake Thai birth certificates and transferring household registrations for more than 10 Chinese children. The Department of Provincial Administration confirmed on Saturday that investigations had identified 13 fraudulent registrations so far, with Thai men listed as fathers denying any biological connection to the children.

Arrest warrants were issued on Friday for a senior municipal registrar from tambon Pho Klang in Mueang district, a former district chief, and an employee from Huai Thalaeng district. Their names have not been disclosed. The three were interrogated at the Counter Corruption Division of the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok. Police said the registrar admitted to using false paternal names and records from the army-run Fort Suranari Hospital in Korat to issue the birth certificates.

The army clarified on Saturday that it cross-referenced the province’s birth registration list with its hospital database and found no birth records matching those claimed. The Royal Thai Army said it stands ready to provide data and documents to support the investigation and legal proceedings against those responsible.

The Korat arrests followed an earlier operation in Bangkok last Wednesday, where six suspects, including a Thon Buri district official, were detained for similar offences. The group allegedly hired Thai men to register false marriages and acknowledge paternity, enabling Chinese children to obtain Thai nationality.

Further investigations in Nakhon Ratchasima uncovered numerous Chinese children registered in Pho Klang municipality. Many were listed as residents of two houses in Lung Pradu and Huai Khaen in Huai Thalaeng district. Provincial officials found only vacant lots at both addresses, as the houses were demolished in 2023. The registrations also included mothers from China and Myanmar.

Officials noted that obtaining Thai nationality for children opens pathways for long-term residency and, in some cases, asset transfers. During a visit to one of the sites in Huai Thalaeng district, officials confirmed it had been used as a registration address for multiple Chinese children and their mothers.

Officials in Korat point at an area in Huai Thalaeng district, empty of the house where many Chinese children and mothers were claimed to live in.
Photo courtesy of Prasit Tangprasert

On Friday, immigration police at Suvarnabhumi Airport stopped a Chinese national from leaving Thailand with a 10-month-old boy whose birth certificate was issued in Pho Klang. The child was unaccompanied by his mother and lacked the required consent documents.

Related Articles

Municipal mayor Kittipong Pongsurawet said cases under investigation in Pho Klang now total 50. Of the 45 fraudulent registrations identified by the municipality, 29 involved genuine births with stolen identities, while 16 showed no birth records at all. Five additional cases were uncovered by the Department of Provincial Administration.

Efforts are underway to review and cancel fraudulent documents obtained through Chinese networks over the past five years, Kittipong added. The Department of Provincial Administration, under the Interior Ministry, has seen its budget grow by 20% over five years to more than 50 billion baht, reflecting expanded responsibilities across digital ID systems, civil registration, and local security. Among its initiatives is DOPA N.I.C.E. (National Identity Crime Enforcement), a task force dedicated to tackling registry fraud, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home

50 seconds ago
Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33 | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33

11 minutes ago
Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers | Thaiger Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers

1 hour ago
Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children

2 hours ago
Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa

3 hours ago
Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch

4 hours ago
Mongolian man flees Thonglor cafe with iPhone 17 | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongolian man flees Thonglor cafe with iPhone 17

4 hours ago
Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Four Myanmar workers confess to killing employer over unpaid wages

5 hours ago
Fire crews battle grass fire in Jomtien, Pattaya amid strong winds | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fire crews battle grass fire in Jomtien, Pattaya amid strong winds

6 hours ago
Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Wild elephant attack kills rubber tapper in Prachin Buri

6 hours ago
Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar

1 day ago
Couple die in crash; daughter, 5, survives in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Couple die in crash; daughter, 5, survives in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Man arrested for three homeless murders in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man arrested for three homeless murders in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Masked robber steals 1.6 million baht in gold from Samut Sakhon mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Masked robber steals 1.6 million baht in gold from Samut Sakhon mall

1 day ago
Boy, nine, trapped by rocks at Nakhon Ratchasima waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy, nine, trapped by rocks at Nakhon Ratchasima waterfall

1 day ago
BYD dealership axes staff after footage exposes camera tampering, unsafe test drive | Thaiger Thailand News

BYD dealership axes staff after footage exposes camera tampering, unsafe test drive

2 days ago
Thailand Labour Day march targets rising costs, job insecurity | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand Labour Day march targets rising costs, job insecurity

2 days ago
Thaksin and family question EM bracelet ahead of prison release | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin and family question EM bracelet ahead of prison release

2 days ago
Prachin Buri man accused of assaulting 11 year old relative | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri man accused of assaulting 11 year old relative

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s royals join world leaders in Stockholm for Swedish king&#8217;s 80th | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s royals join world leaders in Stockholm for Swedish king’s 80th

2 days ago
Israeli ‘The Avengers’ crime gang figure arrested on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Israeli ‘The Avengers’ crime gang figure arrested on Koh Samui

3 days ago
Bangkok official among six arrested in birth certificate fraud case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok official among six arrested in birth certificate fraud case

3 days ago
Indian man pays 20 times item value after being caught with stolen fan in Terminal 21 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Indian man pays 20 times item value after being caught with stolen fan in Terminal 21

3 days ago
Bolt operating licence expires in May, amid DLT investigations | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt operating licence expires in May, amid DLT investigations

3 days ago
Phatthalung police accused of deceiving mentally ill man into gambling | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phatthalung police accused of deceiving mentally ill man into gambling

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 3, 2026, 1:45 PM
275 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.