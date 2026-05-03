Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home

Cambodia released 635 Thai nationals back to Thailand through the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, on April 30 after they were detained in a crackdown on online scam networks.

The first group of 350 people crossed at about 4.50pm. The remaining 285 followed at about 6.20pm, completing the handover agreed by Thai and Cambodian officials.

Thai officials said each returnee would be screened to determine whether they had been deceived into working there or had knowingly joined illegal activity.

The process involves more than 70 questions covering travel history, work duties, related networks, and possible links to call centre gangs, online gambling, internet scams, and human trafficking.

Victims would receive protection and support, while anyone found to be involved in criminal organisations would face legal action. Initial checks found that at least one returnee had an arrest warrant, while several others were on a watchlist.

The handover was coordinated through Thai and Cambodian diplomatic, military, police, labour, social development, and security agencies. Some returnees were reportedly from a group that had tried to return earlier but could not cross the border.

More Thai nationals are believed to remain in Cambodia, with coordination continuing for future returns.

The transfer took some time because Cambodia used small buses carrying about 15 people each. The detention site was also about 1 kilometre from the border, requiring several rounds of transport.

After the second group arrived, officials closed a small gate at the checkpoint to control the area and move the returnees into prepared screening points.

Stations were arranged by the buildings and floors where they had reportedly been held in Cambodia to help verify documents, record histories, separate groups, and provide basic health checks.

Thairath reported that relatives who had waited in the heat since morning were seen embracing family members after several hours at the checkpoint.

Officials also warned Thai nationals who may be trapped overseas to contact Thai embassies or relevant agencies for help through proper channels. They added that people who intentionally travel abroad to commit crimes will be prosecuted.

In similar news, seven Thai nationals were intercepted by the Burapha Task Force as they attempted to return from Cambodia after being lured by a job scam. The group reportedly decided to flee home when the promised conditions were not met.