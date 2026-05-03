Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch

A 21 year old Nigerian suspect was arrested early yesterday, May 2, in Bangkok after allegedly attempting to sell cocaine in Ramkhamhaeng, fleeing the scene, and hiding in a drainage ditch.

Immigration police said the arrest followed an investigation into foreign nationals suspected of involvement in drug activity. Officers received a tip-off on May 1 that a foreign man was selling drugs and arranged an undercover purchase.

An informant contacted the suspect to buy 40 grammes of cocaine at 2,500 baht per gramme, totalling 100,000 baht. The meeting was reportedly set for 6pm in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 44.

At the arranged time, the suspect met the informant in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 44 for the handover. During the exchange, he became aware of the operation and fled, reportedly jumping over a metal fence about 2 metres high into a nearby vacant area.

Amarin TV reported that officers pursued the suspect and searched the area for more than two hours.

At about 12.30am yesterday, officers found 21 year old Nigerian national Louis Junior hiding in a drainage ditch and arrested him. Police did not recover any drugs, saying he had allegedly thrown them away while fleeing.

Immigration records showed Louis entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport on April 12 last year and later received a study extension until October 8. He had overstayed his visa by 206 days, police said.

Officers charged him with overstaying his visa and are expanding the investigation into the alleged drug network.

Elsewhere, police arrested a Nigerian drug dealer on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani after he skipped court proceedings following an earlier arrest.

The Nigerian was previously arrested on March 12 last year during a sting operation. After his arrest, he was released on bail and ordered to report himself to court.

However, he failed to appear as required and went into hiding. Investigators believe he moved between Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan, where he continued dealing drugs.