16 restaurants seized in Bang Tao beach encroachment crackdown

huket authorities seized five rai of Choeng Talay coastline after discovering restaurants unlawfully charging access fees, prompting imminent legal prosecution against investors.

Phuket Deputy Governor Rungruang Thimabut led a joint operation to inspect the area. Officials discovered private investors had fenced off the public beach. They built 16 restaurants and other commercial structures on the site.

These operators restricted public access to the beach. They also collected fees from visitors. The land is legally protected as public property under land and forestry laws.

Investigators uncovered illegal subleasing agreements. These arrangements allowed individuals to profit privately from public land.

Located on Phuket’s central-west coast, Bang Tao Beach stretches approximately six kilometres, making it one of the island’s longest shorelines. The beach falls within the Choeng Talay area in Thalang District, sitting roughly a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.

Historically a major tin mining site, the area underwent massive redevelopment after the mining industry declined. Developers transformed the abandoned landscape into a premium luxury destination.

Today, Bang Tao hosts the Laguna Phuket eco-resort complex, upscale beach clubs, and numerous five-star hotels. The southern and central sections bustle with high-end commercial activities, while the northern end offers a quieter, more tranquil atmosphere.