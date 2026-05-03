Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two Japanese nationals were arrested in Soi Sukhumvit 33 on suspicion of distributing crystal methamphetamine, with the Immigration Bureau commissioner ordering tighter visa renewal checks and deportation for foreigners involved in criminal activities.

On May 2, officers from the Investigation Division of the Immigration Bureau, under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Panumart Boonyalak and Police Major General Panop Worathanatchakul, arrested 47 year old Yuya and 51 year old Naoto in Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok.

The arrests followed a tip-off that two heavily tattooed Japanese men, with markings resembling those of a Yakuza gang, were selling drugs to foreign clients in the area. Officers conducted surveillance and spotted the pair arriving on a Honda ADV350 scooter.

Upon inspection, police found 16.04 grammes of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a plastic bag inside the scooter’s left front compartment. Initial tests confirmed the substance. Both suspects denied ownership of the drugs, but officers said they had been monitoring the gang’s activities for an extended period and had gathered substantial evidence.

The pair were handed over to Thonglor police station for legal proceedings.

The Immigration Bureau commissioner said the bureau had noted a rise in foreigners with criminal backgrounds residing in Bangkok and tourist cities, disguising themselves as tourists while engaging in illegal activities. Screening measures and visa renewal checks have been tightened. Those found with criminal records or deemed a social threat will be denied visa extensions and deported, reported KhaoSod.

The public can report suspicious activity to the immigration hotline at 1178, available 24 hours.