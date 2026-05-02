Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 2, 2026, 3:30 PM
648 1 minute read
Thai airlines call for urgent aid as jet fuel costs soar | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Airlines are calling for immediate government assistance as rising jet fuel costs squeeze their operations. The Transport Ministry has agreed to review the proposed measures.

Transport minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn met on Thursday with executives from Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai VietJet Air, Nok Air, and Thai Lion Air, as well as aviation agencies, to discuss the impact of fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The Airlines Association of Thailand said carriers maintained services throughout Songkran despite recording losses, though capacity has since fallen to just over 60% of pre-crisis levels. The drop reflects the broader pressure the industry has faced since fuel costs began climbing earlier this year.

The airlines have proposed three measures: a six-month suspension of aviation fees, an extended payment period for charges from April to September, and a reduction of the excise tax on Jet A-1 fuel from 4.726 baht per litre to 0.20 baht for six months, reported Bangkok Post.

Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests
Photo via Bornil Amin on Unsplash

In another separated news, Thai Airways is cutting flight frequencies across domestic, Asian and European routes throughout May, citing weaker tourism demand and high fuel costs. Affected domestic routes include Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani. In Asia, Seoul Incheon sees the sharpest cut, dropping from three daily flights to one, while Kaohsiung is suspended entirely. Singapore, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong also face reductions. South Asian routes to Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad are trimmed, as are European services to Istanbul, Frankfurt, Munich and three Scandinavian capitals. The airline says schedules may change and rebooking options are available.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 2, 2026, 3:30 PM
648 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.