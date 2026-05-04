2 Thai men arrested over knife-point robbery at Bangkok petrol station

A petrol station robbery in Rama IX, Bangkok, led to the arrest of two suspects after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone and car key.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on April 30 at a petrol station in Soi Rama IX 62, Suan Luang district. Police arrested the two suspects yesterday, May 3, following an investigation using CCTV footage from the petrol station, which was later shared with Channel 7.

The footage showed the suspects confronting the victim inside a bathroom at the petrol station. According to reports, the pair initially asked the victim for 1,000 baht, but he refused.

The suspects then took his mobile phone and car key and threatened him by holding a knife to his neck, demanding the password to his phone. The victim refused and managed to flee the bathroom to seek help from others nearby.

Witnesses intervened, prompting the suspects to escape the scene on a motorcycle with the stolen items.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and tracked the suspects to a residence in the Bang Sue district. Both were taken into custody and brought to Hua Mark Police Station for questioning.

Details of the interrogation have not been disclosed, and police have not confirmed whether the stolen phone and car key have been recovered.

The suspects have been charged under Section 335(1) of the Criminal Law for nighttime theft, which carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht, or both.

Several incidents have been reported at petrol stations, most involving fuel theft. In March, a pickup driver and an accomplice fled a petrol station in Songkhla after taking 100 litres of diesel without payment. The suspects later paid after the incident was shared on social media.

In the same month, two foreign nationals were captured on CCTV refuelling a motorcycle at a petrol station on Koh Lanta in Krabi before leaving without paying. Their arrests or legal proceedings were not publicly reported.