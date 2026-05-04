17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi

A sign collapsed during a thunderstorm on April 30, killing a 17 year old man and injuring 11 others at an extended Songkran event in Khok Sawang subdistrict, Mueang district, Saraburi province.

The incident occurred at around 4pm at Pong Siri Market before the event began. A large number of people were waiting at the entrance, beneath a sign, to secure spots for a concert when a sudden storm hit the area. The structure collapsed onto visitors and nearby food stalls.

Mueang Saraburi Police Station officers and rescue workers from the Sawang Rattanatrai Dhammasatan Saraburi Foundation attended the scene to assist the injured.

According to Matichon, 11 people were injured, including six women and five men. One person was reported in critical condition. A 17 year old Thai man, whose name has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two victims suffered burns caused by boiling oil from a food stall. Nine others sustained injuries after being struck by the falling sign, including broken bones, head injuries and bruising. One person was also injured by an electric shock.

All injured victims were transported to Saraburi Hospital. Updates on their conditions have not yet been released.

Mueang Saraburi District Chief Chinna-arch Rasi-akkarasak called in the event organiser for questioning regarding the cause of the incident. The organiser was later permitted to continue the event after safety measures were rechecked.

Legal action and compensation details have not yet been confirmed. An investigation into the cause of the collapse and the structural integrity of the sign is ongoing.

In a similar case in February, an overhead traffic sign collapsed onto a motorcycle on Friendship Highway in Saraburi, injuring three people. Missing bolts supporting the sign pole were suspected to be the cause.

Another incident occurred in September 2023 in Chon Buri, where a large petrol station sign collapsed onto a pickup truck during a thunderstorm, killing the driver at the scene.