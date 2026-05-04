Property agents are struggling as buyers now can make decisions in 8 seconds using AI

The real estate industry has changed, and FazWaz executive Michael Kenner says AI is now the deciding factor in property transactions, and buyers expect answers in seconds, not days.

Speaking at a seminar in Phuket, Kenner delivered a direct warning to property agents selling homes, condos, and real estate across Thailand: adapt fast or get left behind. Today’s buyers search for information through technology and form their judgments in as little as 8 seconds. If your listing is not showing up in those results, the sale is already gone.

C9 Hotelworks and FazWaz, together with Delivering Asia, hosted the C9 Sessions – Phuket Property Exchange at the Sray Laguna Phuket hotel. On stage, Michael Kenner laid out a clear message: the rules of buying and selling property have changed completely.

Kenner described how buyers around the world now move fast, and that expectations are reshaping every part of the process, from the initial property search right through to signing contracts.

“Future buyers won’t wait 8 days or 8 minutes for information. They want answers within 8 seconds.”

Buyers already know everything before they call you

Today’s buyers arrive informed. They have already used AI to research prices, rental yields, and legal structures before they ever contact an agent. That changes what agents are actually for.

Agents are no longer the first source of information. Their job is now to verify what buyers have already found out and to add value beyond data that any AI tool can surface in a few seconds.

The biggest shift, according to Kenner, is visibility.

“If AI can’t see your inventory, AI won’t recommend it. And if AI won’t recommend it, you simply don’t exist in the modern market.”

Well-structured data and distribution across global platforms are now the foundation of any serious property business. It is not enough to have good listings. Those listings need to be readable and accessible to the AI systems that buyers are now using as their primary search tools.

Instant responses, real-time pricing, and automated valuation systems are no longer premium features. Kenner described them as baseline expectations that build trust and create the kind of market liquidity that buyers and sellers both need.

The agents and platforms that move quickly and operate transparently are the ones closing deals. Those that rely on old workflows are losing ground to systems that can answer a buyer’s question before a human even picks up the phone.

What comes next

Kenner’s view of the near future is of a fully connected ecosystem for AI in property.

“Websites, CRM systems, analytics tools, and distribution platforms will work together. The people who build systems ready for this future are the ones who will win.”

The takeaway for the property industry is that this is not a gradual evolution. The entire operational structure of how real estate is bought, sold, and discovered is being rebuilt from the ground up, and the window to get ahead of that shift is closing.

Source: C9 Sessions – Phuket Property Exchange seminar

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