Fire crews battle grass fire in Jomtien, Pattaya amid strong winds

Fire crews responded to a grass fire in Jomtien yesterday morning, deploying four engines to contain the blaze before it could reach nearby buildings.

The fire broke out at around 10.10am in Soi 9, off Thepprasit Road behind the Thepprasit Go-Kart track. Strong winds spread the flames rapidly in the opening minutes, complicating efforts to bring it under control.

Firefighters used water jets from multiple directions to box in the fire and prevent it reaching surrounding properties.

The blaze has since been contained to a limited area. Crews continue to douse the ground to prevent re-ignition.

No injuries have been reported. The cause is under investigation, with initial suspicion pointing to illegal rubbish burning nearby, reported The Pattaya News.

In another separated news, a fire burned through more than 100 rai of grassland in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, yesterday, raising concerns due to its proximity to a PTT gas pipeline. Three fire engines from Rangsit Municipality were dispatched at around 1pm after reports of a blaze near homes along Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Soi 17.

Strong winds and dry reeds fuelled the rapid spread, with dense black smoke covering the area. Firefighters used water and firebreaks to protect nearby properties.

The fire is believed to have been caused by friction from dry grass or human activity.