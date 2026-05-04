What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch

Everything in this article is based on leaks and rumours. Samsung has not officially confirmed any specs for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is expected to launch in early 2027. Details may change.

Samsung’s next flagship Ultra is still the better part of two years away, but the leaks are already piling up, and some of them point to changes that will surprise people who’ve followed the Ultra line for a while. The two biggest stories right now are a possible cut to the camera system and a significant rethink of the chip powering the base models. Here’s what’s been reported so far and why it matters if you’re watching from Thailand.

The camera change nobody expected

Since the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung has equipped its Ultra flagships with a dual telephoto setup — one lens at 3x zoom, one at 5x or 10x. It’s been a core part of what makes the Ultra worth the premium, giving shooters flexibility across short, mid, and long distances without relying on digital crop.

According to leaker Ice Universe, that 3x telephoto lens may not make it into the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The rumour suggests the S27 Ultra could ship with just three rear cameras instead of the four seen on the S26 Ultra and its predecessors.

So what fills the gap between 1x and the periscope telephoto? The reported answer is the 200MP main sensor. The idea is that a sensor with that much resolution can be cropped digitally to cover mid-range zoom distances while still retaining enough detail to be usable. Samsung would then lean on AI processing to clean up the results, particularly in low light, where digital zoom tends to introduce noise.

It is a reasonable approach on paper, and other manufacturers have made three-camera setups work at the top end of the market. The question is whether Samsung’s AI processing is strong enough to close the gap against Chinese competitors who are using physically larger lenses to solve the same problem.

Two reasons have been floated for why Samsung might make this move. The first is internal space. Adding Qi2 magnetic charging support, the standard used by iPhone’s MagSafe ecosystem, requires a ring of magnets inside the chassis, and something has to give to make room. The second is design flexibility: fewer camera modules means engineers have more freedom to rearrange the rear layout, which lines up with earlier renders showing a noticeably different camera island on the S27 Ultra.

Render images shared alongside the leak suggest a redesigned rear module, though these are not official images and should be treated as illustrative only.

Exynos 2700 and a new internal layout

On the silicon side, reports indicate that the Galaxy S27 and S27+, the base and mid-tier models in the lineup, may run on Samsung’s Exynos 2700, an in-house chip expected to debut in 2027.

What makes the Exynos 2700 interesting is not just the specs but the architecture. According to reports, Samsung is moving away from the stacked memory layout used in current Exynos chips and switching to a Side-by-Side (SBS) arrangement, where the RAM sits next to the SoC rather than on top of it.

The practical benefit is thermal. When the memory and processor are stacked, heat from one component transfers directly to the other. Separating them side by side reduces that heat transfer and also shortens the distance data has to travel between the two, which lowers power consumption during intensive tasks. The result, in theory, is a chip that runs cooler under load and sustains performance for longer.

Whether the Exynos 2700 will power the S27 Ultra specifically is less clear. Samsung has historically used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon in the Ultra tier for certain markets, and that pattern may continue.

What this means for you for the Samsung S27 Galaxy Ultra in Thailand

Samsung flagships typically arrive in Thailand within weeks of the global launch, and the Ultra tier has a loyal buyer base among both locals and expats looking for a do-everything device. If the camera changes hold up, buyers upgrading from an S23 Ultra or older will notice the absence of the 3x lens most in everyday shooting situations, street photography, food shots, and anything at arm’s-length distance where a dedicated mid-zoom lens is genuinely useful.

The Qi2 support, if confirmed, would be a meaningful addition for anyone already invested in MagSafe accessories, a growing segment of the accessory market in Bangkok.

As always with leaks this far out, treat everything here as directional rather than definitive. The S27 Ultra’s official specs will not be known until Samsung’s Unpacked event, likely in January or February 2027.

Reminder: all information in this article is based on third-party leaks and unverified rumours. No official confirmation has been made by Samsung.

Sources:

• Thai Mobile Center: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra triple camera rumour

• Droidsans: Exynos 2700 new chip layout

• Mobile Octa: Galaxy S27 Ultra camera leak, 3x telephoto removed