South Korean man sentenced over unauthorised surgery consultations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 2:00 PM
64 1 minute read
South Korean man sentenced over unauthorised surgery consultations | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A South Korean man was sentenced to six months in jail and fined 20,000 baht for illegal medical practice in Thailand after offering cosmetic surgery consultations to Thai clients at a hotel in Bangkok.

The case was disclosed by Department of Health Service Support director Phuwadate Surakhot yesterday, April 29, following a complaint about unauthorised medical services being promoted online.

According to the complaint, advertisements on social media invited people interested in cosmetic surgery to attend consultations with a South Korean doctor. The sessions were held over three days from April 25 to 26 at a hotel in Bangkok.

Attendees were required to register and pay a 500 baht fee for the consultation. Those who agreed to undergo surgery were asked to pay a 30,000 baht deposit in advance for procedures to be carried out in South Korea.

Illegal South Korean doctor arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

Officials from the department conducted an undercover operation at the venue. An officer posed as a client and consulted the doctor, who reportedly inserted a cotton swab into the officer’s nose during the examination, an act deemed a medical procedure without proper authorisation.

Officers then identified themselves and arrested the South Korean man at the scene. He was charged with practising medicine without a licence and working without a permit.

The court later sentenced him to six months in prison and a fine of 20,000 baht. The jail term was suspended for one year.

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Further investigation found the man had entered Thailand on a tourist visa and had travelled in and out of the country 18 times, typically staying only a few days. Police suspect he may have conducted similar activities during previous visits.

Officials advised Thai nationals to seek medical procedures within Thailand, stating that it is easier to monitor licensed practitioners and address any complications locally.

The department planned to extend their investigation into the advertisement of the South Korean national and issue further charges if the advertisement was exaggerated. The event organizing agency that provided services to the South Korean doctor would also face charges as well.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 30, 2026, 2:00 PM
64 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.