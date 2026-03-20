Thai ex-cabin crew gets hate from South Korean netizens after resigning

A Thai woman drew abusive comments from South Korean social media users after resigning from Korean Air and posting a farewell message on Instagram featuring photos of herself in a flight attendant uniform.

The former Korean Air flight attendant, identified only as Jam, shared the images on her Instagram account, @jammamyy, on February 28. In the caption, she wrote, “Once a dream, always a lesson later KE.” The post also included photos with colleagues.

The comments section was later flooded with remarks from South Korean netizens criticising her appearance. Some comments included…

“A flight attendant, really? A crew of Korean Air?”

“It looks like Korean Air is hiring whoever these days.”

“Shin Bong-sun?”

“Are you a Southeast Asian?”

“Are you really a flight attendant? Did your face change after joining the company?”

“Seriously, if this person offered me a menu while I was on a plane, I think I’d pass out… Where can I file a complaint about this bizarre situation?”

The name, Shin Bong-sun, mentioned in the comment is a South Korean comedienne. Her name frequently appears in cyberbullying as a comparison or insult toward others’ appearance.

Jam did not respond to the comments. However, Thai Instagram users posted replies defending her, leading to heated exchanges in the comment section. Other Thai users left supportive messages and urged her not to take the negative remarks seriously.

Some South Korean nationals also criticised the abuse and offered apologies to Jam. Others referred to South Korea’s suicide rate, saying online insults and discrimination contribute to the problem.

Yonhap reported that South Korea’s suicide rate in 2024 was about 29.1 deaths per 100,000 people, with around 14,800 people dying by suicide that year. The report said suicide is among the leading causes of death, particularly for people aged 10 to 49.

Several South Korean celebrities have also reportedly committed suicide following bullying, including former f(x) member Sulli, Kara member Goo Hara, actress Choi Jin-sil and actress Kim Sae-ron.