Thai ex-cabin crew gets hate from South Korean netizens after resigning

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 9:33 AM
243 1 minute read
Thai ex-cabin crew gets hate from South Korean netizens after resigning | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @jammamyy

A Thai woman drew abusive comments from South Korean social media users after resigning from Korean Air and posting a farewell message on Instagram featuring photos of herself in a flight attendant uniform.

The former Korean Air flight attendant, identified only as Jam, shared the images on her Instagram account, @jammamyy, on February 28. In the caption, she wrote, “Once a dream, always a lesson later KE.” The post also included photos with colleagues.

The comments section was later flooded with remarks from South Korean netizens criticising her appearance. Some comments included…

“A flight attendant, really? A crew of Korean Air?”

“It looks like Korean Air is hiring whoever these days.”

Shin Bong-sun?”

“Are you a Southeast Asian?”

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“Are you really a flight attendant? Did your face change after joining the company?”

“Seriously, if this person offered me a menu while I was on a plane, I think I’d pass out… Where can I file a complaint about this bizarre situation?”

The name, Shin Bong-sun, mentioned in the comment is a South Korean comedienne. Her name frequently appears in cyberbullying as a comparison or insult toward others’ appearance.

Thai woman faces cyberbullying by South Korean social media users
Photo via Instagram/ @jammamyy

Jam did not respond to the comments. However, Thai Instagram users posted replies defending her, leading to heated exchanges in the comment section. Other Thai users left supportive messages and urged her not to take the negative remarks seriously.

Some South Korean nationals also criticised the abuse and offered apologies to Jam. Others referred to South Korea’s suicide rate, saying online insults and discrimination contribute to the problem.

Korean Air's Thai ex-crew faces online hate
Photo via Instagram/ @jammamyy

Yonhap reported that South Korea’s suicide rate in 2024 was about 29.1 deaths per 100,000 people, with around 14,800 people dying by suicide that year. The report said suicide is among the leading causes of death, particularly for people aged 10 to 49.

Several South Korean celebrities have also reportedly committed suicide following bullying, including former f(x) member Sulli, Kara member Goo Hara, actress Choi Jin-sil and actress Kim Sae-ron.

Thai ex-crew of Korean Air targeted by South Korean netizens
Photo via Instagram/ @jammamyy

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 20, 2026, 9:33 AM
243 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.