South Korean temporarily restricts Thai workers from 4 provinces in Isaan

South Korea temporarily restricted workers from four northeastern Thai provinces after some labourers reportedly absconded from their employers during seasonal employment programmes.

Thailand’s Anti-Fake News Centre confirmed the measure yesterday, May 11, following widespread discussion on social media about an alleged ban on Thai workers entering South Korea.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the centre clarified that the restriction does not apply to all Thai nationals. The temporary blacklist affects only people born in four Isaan provinces: Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, and Maha Sarakham.

South Korean officials reportedly imposed the restriction after some workers from the four provinces left their contracted jobs after arriving in the country. These workers had travelled to South Korea under Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for seasonal employment in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

The ban is temporary and applies from January 1 to December 31 this year. Thai citizens seeking employment opportunities in South Korea were advised to check further information through the Department of Employment’s official channels.

The announcement triggered criticism online, with some Thai social media users blaming workers who violated employment agreements for affecting opportunities for others seeking legal work abroad.

Several commenters said the actions of those who absconded damaged the reputation of Thai workers and resulted in stricter policies affecting innocent applicants.

Concerns over illegal employment in South Korea have been widely discussed among Thai internet users in recent years. Previous reports linked illegal Thai workers to tougher screening measures imposed on Thai arrivals.

At the time, several Thai travellers, including celebrities and social media influencers, claimed they were denied entry or deported after failing immigration interviews. Some alleged they were questioned in detail about accommodation arrangements, including the surroundings of hotels where they planned to stay.

Illegal employment cases also highlighted labour welfare concerns for undocumented workers in South Korea. One widely reported case in 2023 involved the death of an undocumented Thai worker employed at a pig farm in Gyeonggi province.

In the case, a South Korean employer was prosecuted for concealing the Thai worker’s death and abandoning the body in a mountainous area.