South Korean temporarily restricts Thai workers from 4 provinces in Isaan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 12, 2026, 5:21 PM
152 1 minute read
South Korean temporarily restricts Thai workers from 4 provinces in Isaan | Thaiger
Photo by JackF via Getty Images

South Korea temporarily restricted workers from four northeastern Thai provinces after some labourers reportedly absconded from their employers during seasonal employment programmes.

Thailand’s Anti-Fake News Centre confirmed the measure yesterday, May 11, following widespread discussion on social media about an alleged ban on Thai workers entering South Korea.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the centre clarified that the restriction does not apply to all Thai nationals. The temporary blacklist affects only people born in four Isaan provinces: Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, and Maha Sarakham.

South Korean officials reportedly imposed the restriction after some workers from the four provinces left their contracted jobs after arriving in the country. These workers had travelled to South Korea under Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for seasonal employment in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

The ban is temporary and applies from January 1 to December 31 this year. Thai citizens seeking employment opportunities in South Korea were advised to check further information through the Department of Employment’s official channels.

Thai workers from 4 provinces banned from South Korea
Photo by mariusz_prusaczyk via Getty Images

The announcement triggered criticism online, with some Thai social media users blaming workers who violated employment agreements for affecting opportunities for others seeking legal work abroad.

Several commenters said the actions of those who absconded damaged the reputation of Thai workers and resulted in stricter policies affecting innocent applicants.

Related Articles

Concerns over illegal employment in South Korea have been widely discussed among Thai internet users in recent years. Previous reports linked illegal Thai workers to tougher screening measures imposed on Thai arrivals.

Thai workers from four provinces temporarily banned from South Korea
Photo by JAMAL Tamouajat via Pexels

At the time, several Thai travellers, including celebrities and social media influencers, claimed they were denied entry or deported after failing immigration interviews. Some alleged they were questioned in detail about accommodation arrangements, including the surroundings of hotels where they planned to stay.

Illegal employment cases also highlighted labour welfare concerns for undocumented workers in South Korea. One widely reported case in 2023 involved the death of an undocumented Thai worker employed at a pig farm in Gyeonggi province.

In the case, a South Korean employer was prosecuted for concealing the Thai worker’s death and abandoning the body in a mountainous area.

Latest Thailand News
Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman confesses to fake robbery after gambling losses

2 hours ago
Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Honey collector fatally stung by bees in Maha Sarakham forest

2 hours ago
Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bear mauls Thai man while collecting food ingredients in Ratchaburi forest

3 hours ago
Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum man faces home seizure despite clearing bank debt

3 hours ago
EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory | Thaiger Central Thailand News

EV charging station fire damages truck at Samut Prakan factory

4 hours ago
Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest

6 hours ago
3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production

6 hours ago
iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | Thaiger Technology News

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely

7 hours ago
Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket

7 hours ago
Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run

7 hours ago
Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’ | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’

8 hours ago
Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison

8 hours ago
Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding

24 hours ago
Chinese man&#8217;s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man’s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers

1 day ago
Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away

1 day ago
6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Bangkok News

6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown

1 day ago
Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran

1 day ago
5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market | Thaiger Phuket News

5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market

1 day ago
Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket

1 day ago
4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital

1 day ago
Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release

1 day ago
Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits

2 days ago
Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced | Thaiger Thailand News

Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced

2 days ago
AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket

2 days ago
Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault

2 days ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 12, 2026, 5:21 PM
152 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.