Central Pattana unveils Central Park on September 4

Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s leading real estate developer committed to sustainability, will soon open the doors of Central Park, its 43rd shopping centre with a gross building area (GBA) of 130,000 square metres as part of the world-class mixed-use development, Dusit Central Park, with a total project value of 46 billion baht. The development integrates a shopping centre, office tower, a hotel, and residences, creating a new landmark in the heart of Bangkok.

Inspired by a future-ready vision for the city, the project aims to redefine Thailand’s retail landscape while unveiling a strategy to build the shopping centre of the future, serving every dimension of new urban lifestyles and elevating Bangkok into a world-class metropolis.

The first phase will launch on September 4 this year under the concept Here for All of You, with the Central Park brand comprising both the shopping centre and office tower.

Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer for Central Pattana plc, spoke on the new branch and its implications for the future of Thailand’s retail industry.

“For over 45 years, Central Pattana has been pioneering Thailand’s retail industry. The opening of Central Park marks a new chapter in the country’s retail history, creating a legendary landmark that drives Bangkok’s potential to become both a world-class metropolis and one of the world’s most liveable cities.

This project continues the legacy of this historic landmark site, integrating green spaces with urban lifestyles, similar to Central Park in New York or Hyde Park in London, under the concept Design for the Future with Respect for Legacy.

With a unique strength in integrating ‘park life & urban life like never before,’ Central Park introduces a 7-rai Roof Park, the largest in the heart of Bangkok, offering a 180-degree view and serving as an extension of Lumphini Park’s 360-rai greenery.

It also redefines sport & well-being lifestyle across multiple dimensions. Moreover, it is the only mixed-use development located at Bangkok’s most prestigious address, within the city’s one and only Super Core CBD, offering seamless connectivity. Central Park will also embody Bangkok’s city soul through curated happenings all year round. We aim to attract more than 25 million visitors annually, both Thais and international tourists.”

Central Park: The Evolution of Retail Experiences redefining Thailand’s retail landscape

Kunayudh Dej-udom, Asset Director at Central Park, Central Pattana plc, holds a similar viewpoint, stating…

“Central Park redefines ‘The New Era of Living’ as a curated platform for diverse urban communities, offering the most comprehensive lifestyle experience across every dimension, unlike anything before. The future of urban living is not just about space, but about creating a space that truly understands people.

“A shopping centre is therefore no longer merely a one-stop shopping or lifestyle destination, but a place that delivers the future of lifestyle in every dimension, prioritising well-being, diversity, community, and sustainability for the people of Bangkok,

“Central Park will officially open on September 4 under the concept Here for all of you, introducing world-class gastronomy as Asia’s new culinary landmark, shaping a new city culture through international restaurants, art and fashion events, and dedicated spaces for curated happenings that will inspire new lifestyle trends all year round.”

He continued with the thought process behind the concept.

“The design concept of Central Park harmoniously blends urban life with nature, reflecting the future of lifestyle that is holistic, balanced and sustainable, with the people of Central Park as our inspiration.

“This has led us to create a space that connects every moment of life, from a morning run in Lumphini Park, to a coffee break on the Roof Park, a lunchtime with Michelin Guide street food, an afternoon at the Take Home Zone, and finally, a rooftop bar with friends. All of this reflects our vision to create a shopping centre that grows alongside the city and becomes a true prototype for future urban living.”

Central Park’s highlights: New milestones transforming Bangkok’s lifestyle

1. Nature: A green space in the heart of the city, featuring Thailand’s largest 7-rai Roof Park – a new urban space that integrates all components of the project, including the shopping centre, office tower, hotel, and residences. Designed to meet future urban living trends, it embraces well-being, longevity, and balanced lifestyles.

Key highlights include the Infinite Skyline, a panoramic viewpoint of Bangkok’s skyline; the Natural Walk Trail, a 750-metre path for daily exercise; a Kids Park; a Pets Park; an Amphitheatre for community activities; and an Art & Culture Happenings that infuse vibrancy into city life.

2. Connectivity: Connecting four key economic districts. Located at the prestigious corner of Silom and Rama IV Road, right in the heart of the Super Core CBD, Central Park unites Bangkok’s old town and new city.

It stands at the convergence of four major districts: Thailand’s original CBD, Silom and Sathorn; the New CBD and Embassy Zone, Sukhumvit, Phloenchit, Wireless, and Ratchaprasong; the Creative District & Riverside, Charoenkrung; and the Cultural Core & Chinatown, Yaowarat.

With direct connections to the BTS, MRT, and Skywalk, Central Park offers the most convenient accessibility, serving over 70,000 commuters daily, or more than 25 million people annually.

Central Park Offices: The future work/life for global visionaries

Designed for modern professionals who truly seek a future work-life balance, Central Park Offices are developed under world-class standards, including WELL, LEED, and Wired Score. The space meets the needs of both global corporations and the new generation looking for workspaces connected with lifestyle.

Offering the best office views in Thailand, the 43-storey building overlooks both the 7-rai Roof Park and the Bangkok metropolis with panoramic vistas. With 130,000 square metres of gross building area (GBA), it stands as Central Pattana’s 11th office building, its most advanced and comprehensive development to date.

3. Culture: Reflecting a new urban lifestyle never seen before through curated experiences that embrace diversity and cater to every generation, Central Park spans over 130,000 sqm of GBA, bringing together more than 550 leading brands. It elevates Bangkok as Asia’s Culinary Landmark, bringing together the finest flavours from around the world in a celebration of taste and culture.

First-time in Thailand restaurants such as Kiwamiya, a teppanyaki restaurant renowned for its authentic wagyu steak from Japan; Koubai, a premium shabu-shabu; Long Jing, Chinese fusion cuisine from Hangzhou; Super Matcha, the popular premium green tea from Korea; and Cheongdam Garden (Korean Grill).



Famous restaurants with new concepts, such as

Maguro Kappou

Grill Yamaya

Sun Moulin

CHAGEE

Bar B Q Plaza

Nose Tea

Chongdee

KOI Thé

Potato Corner Shakes & Fries

ChaTraMue

Kao Soy Prin

Mensho

TP TEA

Samarnchan



Renowned restaurant groups presenting their signature brands, such as

iBerry Group Buramaree Thai Tea House Tohkim Thongsmith Fha Pla Tan Maison Roru

Maguro Group Kiwamiya Maguro Kappou Hitori Shabu

Meation Group Saemaeul Express BHC Chicken Solsot



Featuring Michelin Guide eateries and 70 street food legends with over 1,000 dishes, the largest collection in Bangkok, at the LG floor, Parkside Market introduces a new food-destination concept.



Highlights include

Benjarong Pai

Anchan Noodle

Kathu Phuket Pork Leg Stew

Khun Pranom Shredded Chicken Noodles

Racharos Beef & Pork Boat Noodles

Nai Uan Yen Ta Fo Bateng Sao Ching Cha

Rad Na Yod Phak 40 Years

Ko Yee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Maverick Suki

Mee Ban Eng by Bannok Khao Krung

Kon Chong Kon Prung

Ket Ocha

Ploew Tom Yum Noodles Nakhon Pathom

Ann Kuay Tiew Kua Gai

Ong Tong Khao Soi

Fried Banana Rama V

Phueng Noi Crispy Pancakes



Coffee, tea & sweet lovers – featuring over 50 renowned brands such as

% Arabica

32Bar X

Beans Coffee Roaster

Bottomless Coffee Roasters

Boost Juice

Brassica Doughnuts

Brioche from Heaven

ChaTraMue

CHAGEE

Chongdee

CioccolatItaliani

Souri x Cosie

Cult Smoothie Bar

Eric Kayser x Anonymous Coffee

Evie’s Cookie

Fastfoot

Good Choose Lemonade

Hatch by Haab

Jérôme Cheesecake

Kaew Boutique

Kao Nom

Kiki Matcha

KOI Thé

Ksana Matcha

Matcha Eki

Molly Tea

Nose Tea

Onibus

Pash

Pralet

Rawmat Coffee

Rintaro

Rise Coffee

Scrump Gelato

Soft Spot

Starbucks

The Rolling Pin

The Summer Coffee

Ve/La

Yolé

Yolk

Zus Coffee

For easy bites, be sure to check out Tops Food Hall, a gourmet supermarket (8am to 10pm) and Take Home Zone with Grab & Go favourites from Bangkok’s renowned districts.

For fashion and lifestyle, Central Park brings together world-renowned brands led by the Inditex Group, with its portfolio of brands progressively opening from the end of 2025, including:

Zara Bershka Oysho Pull&Bear



Together with Prestige Cosmetic Brands such as

Burberry Clé de Peau Beauté Gucci Beauty Kiehl’s Jungsaemmool Lancôme NARS YSL Beauty



And many more will also be featured.

In addition, Central Park will showcase a full lineup of high-street and bridge-line brands, along with a world-class sports destination.



The offering will feature many first-time-in-Thailand debuts, including

adidas Kids

ic! berlin

Icebreaker

Fellow

Live!

Sunnies World

VIVAIA

Acme de la Vie

adidas Originals

Altra

Ananta

ASICS

BsaB

Bath & Bloom

Beautrium

Beneunder

Birkenstock

BOYY

Bonaventura

Calvin Klein

Champion

Coccinelle

Cole Haan

Columbia

Comma And

Container

Crash Baggage

Critical Slide

Crocs

Divana

Donna Chang

Dyson

Garmin

Herschel

Hug Craft

JD Sports

Jim Thompson

Journal

Kirsh

Lacoste

Lojel

Marimekko

Marithé François Girbaud

Marc Jacobs

MLAB

National Geographic

New Balance

New Era

Nike

Oakley

Onitsuka Tiger

ORI

Pandora

Panpuri

Paul Smith

Polo Ralph Lauren

Pop Mart

Puma

Rado

RNG

Salomon

Sephora

Skinlab

Skonx

Smiley

Smileyhound

Sporty & Rich

Stanley

Swarovski

The Adjective

The North Face

The Recrafting

Thule

Timberland

Tommy Hilfiger

Topologie

Tory Burch

Tropicfeel

Uniqlo

Wilson

Victoria’s Secret

Victorinox

Yugen



Lifestyle & technology

Apex Wellness

Asia Books

Banana

Felizia Nails Spa & Beauty

Juno Hair

Let’s Relax / Stretch Me

M-SO Clinic

Matsukiyo

Samsung

Studio 7

The Klinique Wellness Centre

The Touch Wellness

TRSC x Better Vision

True / TrueSphere

Watsons

Xiaomi

AIS / AIS Serenade

Mark your calendars for the full opening celebration, Here for Celebration, in November 2025, featuring even more leading global brands. Adding to the excitement is the debut of The Glass House, a fine-casual dining destination on the Roof Park, offering the most stunning panoramic garden views, opening at the end of this year.

The highlight activities on September 4 will open the world of Culture with the Edible Exhibition, transforming Central Park into an immersive art experience where the building itself becomes edible art, along with Neighbourhood Soul, a year-round lineup of happenings in collaboration with artists, communities, and brands.

Adding to the excitement, a series of Wellness Curated Experiences will be introduced, including Vinyl Cardio, a new fitness trend on the Roof Park combining workouts with live sets from top DJs; Run Club Exercise, in collaboration with renowned running clubs to create new vertical and horizontal running routines; Swing Rave, an energising morning workout set to swing music; and Sunrise Coffee & Tea Rave, a sunrise party on the Roof Park blending coffee, tea, and panoramic city views.

Get ready for activities inspired by Bangkok’s neighbourhoods, such as Neighbourhood Soul, where famous local eateries collaborate with Central Park’s leading brands to create new dining experiences, supporting community sustainability and strengthening connections with the surrounding area.

The campaign also introduces Hello Neighbour! Offering exclusive privileges for the community, including office workers, university students, hospital and school staff, and public transport users, with special discounts from participating stores.

4. Sustainability & Design for the Next Generation: Integrating urban life with nature, Central Park is envisioned as a Landmark that will remain with Bangkok for generations to come. Designed with future flexibility to support evolving urban lifestyles, all four components: shopping centre, hotel, office, and residences, are interconnected with green spaces, including the 7-rai Roof Park, which absorbs up to 11 tonnes of CO₂ annually, equivalent to 900 large trees.

Central Park Offices serve as a prototype of next-gen workplaces and world-class Green Buildings, designed with sustainability at their core. In addition, Central Food, in collaboration with Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., has created eco-friendly aprons made from four recycled plastic bottles each, first introduced at Parkside Market, reinforcing the mission to reduce plastic waste and foster an environmentally conscious society

In terms of design, Central Park continues the legacy of Dusit by transforming the podium into a façade that reflects heritage through every detail. The façade adopts the Three Kings colour tones, silver, gold, and copper, symbolising the hotel, office building, and residences.

Its flowing curves and wave-like structure are enhanced with voids, while a massive curved LED digital screen of over 518 square metres supports 3D content, creating a striking visual impact that attracts more than 8 million views per day. This makes Central Park a new landmark, welcoming visitors from around the world.

Central Park is set to transform Thailand’s retail landscape and elevate Bangkok into a world-class metropolis, with its grand opening under the concept Here for All of You on September 4, followed by a grand celebration Here for Celebration in November.

