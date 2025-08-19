Phuket fights against HIV: Bold plan to end AIDS by 2030

Phuket has declared an all-out war on HIV/AIDS with the launch of a high-powered workshop aimed at making the island Thailand’s first Province of Ending AIDS by 2030.

The two-day event, which opened today, August 19, at the Bukitta Hotel in Phuket Town, gathered 50 representatives from health, government, and community groups. It was chaired by Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thiraphong Chuaychu, who emphasised that ending new infections within the next five years is now a provincial priority.

Thiraphong unveiled the roadmap to an AIDS-free Phuket.

“This workshop is about uniting every sector under one coordinated plan.”

The event, organised by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), highlighted the urgent challenge still posed by HIV on the island. PPHO Deputy Chief Dr Mueanprae Bunlom warned that the epidemic continues to impact not only public health but also Phuket’s economy and society.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, Phuket is expected to record 6,343 HIV infections in 2025, accounting for 1.1% of the national total and a staggering 18.3% of all cases in Health Region 11.

“The prevalence of HIV remains high among key populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, and injecting drug users. We are also seeing a concerning upward trend among youth,” Dr Mueanprae said.

To counter the crisis, Phuket has adopted a 2023-2030 strategic plan with three clear goals:

Reduce new HIV infections to no more than 11 per year

Limit annual AIDS-related deaths to 15

Cut HIV- and gender-related discrimination by at least 10%

The framework will be rolled out under the RRTTPR model, Reach, Recruit, Test, Treat, Prevention, and Retain, requiring seamless cooperation between health agencies, local officials, and community groups, reported The Phuket News.

Over the two days, participants are engaging in lectures, case studies, brainstorming sessions, and group discussions, all designed to set out an integrated provincial strategy.

“The goal is ambitious, but with the right coordination and commitment, Phuket can become a model province in ending AIDS by 2030.”