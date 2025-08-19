Phuket fights against HIV: Bold plan to end AIDS by 2030

Province pushes united front as youth cases show worrying rise

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
128 1 minute read
Phuket fights against HIV: Bold plan to end AIDS by 2030 | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket has declared an all-out war on HIV/AIDS with the launch of a high-powered workshop aimed at making the island Thailand’s first Province of Ending AIDS by 2030.

The two-day event, which opened today, August 19, at the Bukitta Hotel in Phuket Town, gathered 50 representatives from health, government, and community groups. It was chaired by Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thiraphong Chuaychu, who emphasised that ending new infections within the next five years is now a provincial priority.

Thiraphong unveiled the roadmap to an AIDS-free Phuket.

“This workshop is about uniting every sector under one coordinated plan.”

Phuket fights against HIV: Bold plan to end AIDS by 2030 | News by Thaiger

The event, organised by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), highlighted the urgent challenge still posed by HIV on the island. PPHO Deputy Chief Dr Mueanprae Bunlom warned that the epidemic continues to impact not only public health but also Phuket’s economy and society.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, Phuket is expected to record 6,343 HIV infections in 2025, accounting for 1.1% of the national total and a staggering 18.3% of all cases in Health Region 11.

Related Articles

“The prevalence of HIV remains high among key populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, and injecting drug users. We are also seeing a concerning upward trend among youth,” Dr Mueanprae said.

Phuket fights against HIV: Bold plan to end AIDS by 2030 | News by Thaiger

To counter the crisis, Phuket has adopted a 2023-2030 strategic plan with three clear goals:

  • Reduce new HIV infections to no more than 11 per year

  • Limit annual AIDS-related deaths to 15

  • Cut HIV- and gender-related discrimination by at least 10%

The framework will be rolled out under the RRTTPR model, Reach, Recruit, Test, Treat, Prevention, and Retain, requiring seamless cooperation between health agencies, local officials, and community groups, reported The Phuket News.

Over the two days, participants are engaging in lectures, case studies, brainstorming sessions, and group discussions, all designed to set out an integrated provincial strategy.

“The goal is ambitious, but with the right coordination and commitment, Phuket can become a model province in ending AIDS by 2030.”

Latest Thailand News
Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists

5 minutes ago
Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend&#8217;s girlfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend’s girlfriend

1 hour ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub

1 hour ago
Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances

2 hours ago
Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again

2 hours ago
Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse

3 hours ago
Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand

3 hours ago
Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam | Thaiger Crime News

Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

3 hours ago
Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory

3 hours ago
Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

3 hours ago
Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

3 hours ago
Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

5 hours ago
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

5 hours ago
Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme

5 hours ago
Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backs PM Shinawatra amid court ruling on leaked audio

5 hours ago
Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

6 hours ago
Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand

6 hours ago
Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

6 hours ago
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand News

Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

6 hours ago
Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

6 hours ago
Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Close call: Foreign tourist plunges from Patong hotel

6 hours ago
Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang resident encounters king cobra in home, rescue captures snake

6 hours ago
SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

SAO wins transparency award despite collapsed building scandal

6 hours ago
Lampang motorcycle thief caught with screwdriver method in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Lampang motorcycle thief caught with screwdriver method in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Cockfighting champ: Korat rooster sold for 6.5 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cockfighting champ: Korat rooster sold for 6.5 million baht

7 hours ago
HealthPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
128 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x