Phichit monk accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 boys

Accused monk requests to teach Dhamma at victims' school but alleged abuse comes to light before approval

Photo via Matichon

Three young boys accused a monk of sexually assaulting them after he tricked them into working for a temple in the Isaan province of Phichit. The accused monk reportedly offered gifts to some of the boys in an attempt to keep the assaults secret.

Teachers at a school in Phichit heard a rumour about the sexual assaults and also noticed suspicious behaviour from some of the schoolboys, which led them to conduct a further investigation. The teachers discovered that at least three students were assaulted by the monk.

One of the young victims revealed that he frequently visited the temple to help the monks with household chores such as washing dishes and cleaning the temple. On the day of the incident, he stayed at the temple overnight, and the monk approached him.

The boy said the monk attempted to remove his trousers, but he did not let him. He got up and pretended to go to the bathroom. He secretly watched the monk from a distance and found him removing his friend’s trousers and sexually assaulting him. He stated that his friend did not dare to resist because he was scared.

Another boy revealed that he went to a durian plantation with the monk and four other friends. He stayed in the same room as the monk and was sexually assaulted. The monk repeated the abuse multiple times after that, leading the boy to contract a genital infection.

Thai monk sexual assauts boys in Phichit
Photo via Amarin TV

One of the teachers told the Hone Krasae news programme that this monk had previously requested to teach Dhamma at the school, but the school director had not yet approved it.

Some of the victims revealed that the monks gave them gifts, such as a tumbler, to make them agree to meet the monk at the temple.

The aunt of one of the victims stated that she trusted all of the monks at the temple and often made merit there. She had never expected this incident to occur with her nephew and said she would like to take legal action against the monk to the fullest extent of the law.

Monk denies sexually abusing boys in Phichit
Photo via Amarin TV

The abbot at the temple claimed that he had never heard about the assaults and did not witness any suspicious behaviour from the monk. The abbot added that he asked the accused monk about the matter, but he denied the accusation.

The teachers accompanied each schoolboy to a police station to file a complaint against the monk, but the next legal proceedings have not yet been made public.

