Wiped out during Songkran in Pattaya? RejuveHub offers hangover recovery IV drip to help you get back on your feet

RejuveHub has published a 2026 Songkran guide for visitors in Pattaya and is promoting a seasonal Songkran Recovery IV Package, aimed at supporting hydration and recovery during Thailand’s New Year celebrations.

Songkran in Pattaya often means long days in the heat, extended time outdoors, water fights, nightlife and alcohol. RejuveHub said this combination can leave visitors feeling drained the next day, commonly with dehydration-related symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, dizziness and low energy.

The provider said many people start recovery with water, food and sleep, but these methods can be slower for travellers who want to get back to activities quickly during the festival period.

IV drip recovery support

RejuveHub said IV drips deliver fluids and nutrients directly into the bloodstream to support hydration and hangover recovery. The provider said its Songkran Recovery IV Package is designed for festival conditions, focusing on rehydration and energy support, and said most people feel noticeably better within 30 to 45 minutes.

Songkran Recovery IV Package details

RejuveHub said the Songkran Recovery IV Package includes ingredients such as:

Vitamin C

NAC

Vitamin B complex

Magnesium

Hydration fluids

The provider said the package supports:

Rehydration

Energy levels

Recovery from fatigue

Songkran promotion and booking

RejuveHub said the package is available on a Songkran promotion priced at 999 baht from April 13 to 18, with bookings available via WhatsApp.

Important note: IV therapy may not be suitable for everyone. Anyone who feels unwell, has a medical condition, is pregnant, or takes medication should consult a qualified healthcare professional before receiving treatment. This information is promotional and not a substitute for medical advice.

Press release