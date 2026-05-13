Online hair dye leaves Ratchaburi man with severe allergic reaction

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 13, 2026, 5:17 PM
50 2 minutes read
Online hair dye leaves Ratchaburi man with severe allergic reaction | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Matichon

A man in Ratchaburi has warned others to carefully check hair dye products after he suffered a severe allergic reaction from a hair dye he bought online that left his scalp irritated, his face swollen, and fluid leaking from the dyed area.

The case was shared on Facebook by a user named Khun Weng Khao Tom Pla Zing Ratchaburi, who posted that the hair dye caused severe itching, burning and swelling after he applied it.

The post included a video showing his head wrapped in bandages because fluid was still leaking from the affected area. He said he was not attacking anyone but wanted to warn others to test products on the skin before using them.

A Ratchaburi man warned consumers to check online hair dye products after suffering a severe allergic reaction from an unregistered product.
Photo via Matichon

Reporters contacted the poster today, May 13, and identified him as 44 year old Phichit, who owns a well-known fish porridge shop in Ratchaburi Municipality.

Phichit was still wearing white gauze around his head because fluid continued to seep from his scalp. He said he bought the hair colouring product online after seeing it advertised as being made from natural extracts and sold at a low price.

He used the product on May 9, applying it only to the front hair roots and sideburn area rather than his whole head. He said he washed it off after about five minutes.

The next morning, Phichit woke up with tightness in his face and noticed fluid near his forehead. After checking in a mirror, he found redness and fluid coming from the roots of the dyed hair.

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A Ratchaburi man warned consumers to check online hair dye products after suffering a severe allergic reaction from an unregistered product.
Photo via Amarin TV

Believing he was allergic to the hair dye, he bought medicine and washed his hair with baby shampoo, but the symptoms did not improve. His face then began to swell, so he went to see a doctor and asked for a doctor’s note.

The doctor could not issue one identifying the cause because it was unclear which substance triggered the reaction. Phichit said the product packaging had no Thai language, leaving him unable to identify the ingredients.

He later contacted public health officials, who checked the product and found the hair dye had not been properly registered and did not have approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Phichit then filed a police report at Mueang Ratchaburi Police Station and contacted the page that sold the product.

A Ratchaburi man warned consumers to check online hair dye products after suffering a severe allergic reaction from an unregistered product.
Photo via Amarin TV

Amarin TV reported that the seller initially described it as a normal allergic reaction and advised him to buy medicine, but stopped responding after he sent photos showing the severity of his condition.

Phichit urged buyers to check product details and reviews carefully, especially for items advertised as natural, and admitted he had little experience with hair dye before using it.

He added that he was lucky the dye did not get into his eyes, as drops that touched his leg also left a burn-like mark.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 13, 2026, 5:17 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.