Can a custom IV drip really boost your energy? We tried a full health check at Welida Health Bangkok

Have you ever done a routine health check and walked out still wondering what any of it meant? Well, lots of people do. Most places run a few tests, hand you a basic report, and send you on your way. But at Welida Health in Bangkok, the experience is a bit different.

Welida Health isn’t a spa, and it doesn’t feel like a hospital either. The wellness centre offers medical-grade assessments with a focus on long-term wellbeing. The process includes everything from hormone and metabolism analysis to custom-formulated IV drips and non-invasive therapies that use the latest health tech.

The Thaiger went in for a full health check to see how it all works in practice.

The health check

The process at Welida Health begins with a full blood test, followed by a detailed screening using a machine called quantum intelligence screening. It may sound complex, but it’s actually a simple procedure that gathers a complete picture of what’s happening in your body both physically and mentally, specifically your nutrient levels, hormone balance, circulation, and stress indicators, in around 30 minutes.

Once the results are ready, you meet with a doctor to go through them. Rather than just showing you numbers on a screen, you get an explanation. The doctor breaks down each result and explains how it connects to things like energy levels, digestion, sleep, or mood.

The IV drip

After the consultation, the doctor creates an IV formula based on your results. For example, one of our staff got a formula that focuses on improving circulation, increasing energy, and supporting recovery. The mixture is prepared on-site and administered in a private room.

The IV drip procedure itself takes around 30 to 45 minutes and is done in a cosy room that looks nothing like a typical, cold clinic. The effects are subtle at first. Depending on the exact formula you get, you may gradually feel more clear-headed or focused after the procedure. The transformation isn’t instant, but it doesn’t feel placebo-driven either. In fact, many clients report feeling sharper or less fatigued after a session.

Weight management

Welida Health also offers a weight management programme, but it’s far more targeted than simply gaining or losing weight. They designed the whole programme to help you feel strong and balanced.

This means that you won’t get the all-too-familiar calorie counting or restrictive diets as your solution. The team at Welida Health will look deeper into how your hormones, metabolism, and nutrition affect your body’s ability to manage weight. Therefore, what the treatment looks like can be widely different from one person to another.

You may be offered support through supplements, dietary advice, and a body composition scan. Some of the wellness centre’s clients are also introduced to a treatment using a device that stimulates muscles and promotes fat burning. The focus stays on improving how your body functions over time, with sustainable progress taking priority over short-term changes.

Other tech-forward and non-invasive treatments

As mentioned earlier, treatment at Welida Health is highly personalised. IV therapy and weight management might be part of the plan for some people, but they’re not the only options.

The Bangkok wellness centre also offers a range of non-invasive treatments that use technology to support recovery, circulation, muscle tone, and even cosmetic enhancements. These treatments are non-invasive and require no downtime, so you can do them during a lunch break and return to your day feeling more refreshed.

One of the advanced technologies we tried was the body contouring machine, which is designed to build muscle and burn fat simultaneously. You lie on a treatment bed while pads are placed on targeted areas such as the abdomen or thighs. The machine delivers the stimulation while you rest.

Another treatment our staff experienced was Rejuvac therapy. Originally developed from aerospace medicine for astronauts in zero gravity, it combines vibration and suction to improve circulation.

The aim of the therapy is to increase blood and lymphatic flow, reduce swelling and heaviness, and support detox and oxygenation. It’s designed to help the body recover from burnout, stress, or long hours of sitting. The overall effect is subtle but leaves you feeling lighter and more at ease.

Take a more detailed look at your health today

If you’ve been feeling unusually tired, dealing with hormonal shifts, or just want a clearer understanding of what’s going on in your body, Welida Health offers a more focused, personalised approach. Everything is based on your own results, from diagnostic to treatment, with a plan designed around your specific needs.

This kind of care does require an investment, but the process is transparent from the start. Pricing depends on your treatment plan, and you’ll be informed of all costs before anything begins. There’s no pressure to commit beyond what feels right for you.

Welida Health is based in Bangkok’s Rama 3 and open daily from 10am to 7pm. You can learn more about their treatments or book a consultation via welidahealth.com.

Sponsored