Welida Health, the personalised wellness centre in Bangkok that can help you feel like yourself again

Life can get so busy that taking care of your health becomes something you plan to do ‘next week,’ but never quite manage. The deadlines pile up, your sleep gets shorter, and suddenly, you’re running on caffeine and stress, wondering why you feel so out of sync. But that’s exactly what Welida Health is helping people change.

Located in Bangkok, this wellness centre offers more than just the usual check-ups and beauty treatments. Bringing together advanced diagnostics and thoughtful, individual care, their focus is on physical, mental, and emotional balance. That’s why every programme they offer is designed to fit the needs of the person, not the other way around.

Here’s what you can expect when you walk through the doors of Welida Health.

Looking for answers before problems appear

Everything at Welida Health starts with getting to know you. Not just on paper, but properly.

“At Welida Health, we believe that health isn’t one-size-fits all. It’s personal. That’s why our core philosophy is to personalise every treatment plan by using advanced diagnosis to deeply understand your biology, lifestyle, and goal,” explains a representative from Welida Health.

That idea shapes everything at the Bangkok wellness centre, from their detailed check-ups to targeted treatments designed to keep the body in balance, not just respond when things go wrong.

The Preventative Health Assessment is a good example of how they work. Unlike routine check-ups that focus on detecting illness, this assessment is designed to catch the more subtle signals before they escalate into more serious conditions. It gives you a clearer understanding of what’s going on internally, even if you feel perfectly fine.

What kind of care are we talking about?

For many, the Preventative Health Assessment is the starting point. Based on the results, you’ll be recommended a treatment plan, which ranges from IV therapy to mental health programmes and physiotherapy.

The following are some of the most popular treatments available at Welida Health.

1. Therapies for severe fatigue

Living in a city as busy as Bangkok, it’s easy to struggle with persistent fatigue. If you’re feeling drained no matter how much you sleep, Welida’s personalised IV therapy could help restore your energy. Treatments like NAD+ IV Therapy, Active Burner, and Myer’s Cocktail Plus deliver nutrients and antioxidants directly into the bloodstream for fast, targeted relief.

For deeper support, the Cellular Energy Rebalance programme combines IV drips with wellness therapies over several sessions to improve energy production at a cellular level. Additional options include Chelation therapy to clear heavy metals, Liver and Renal Restoration, and Lung Recovery treatments. You can also opt for shorter treatments like Vitamin Acupuncture, which offer a quick boost in just 15 minutes.

2. Aesthetic treatments to enhance your natural beauty

If your concern is cosmetic, Welida Health offers a full range of treatments under their aesthetic programme. Designed to refresh and revitalise, their services include luminous skin procedures, hair removal, face lifting, dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle solutions, and body transformations.

The Luminous Skin category features technologies such as YAG Laser for pigmentation, Plasma and Derma Nutrient by Hycoox for rejuvenation, and Ultrasound for skin tightening. For those seeking non-invasive lifting, Ultraformer HIFU and Oligio Shot work deep into the muscle layer to firm and contour the face, which offers visible results with little to no recovery time.

3. Support for when your body needs repair

Does your body feel like it’s running on low? Maybe you’re experiencing tight muscles, lingering pain, or limited mobility? Welida Health’s physiotherapy programme offers a way to get things moving again through both classic techniques and advanced innovations.

Treatments range from heat and cold therapy to electromagnetic wave sessions like Cellforce PEMF and targeted support for men’s health. You’ll also find options like laser therapy, shockwave, and light-based treatments, all designed to support healing and mobility.

4. Weight management

If your health goals involve weight management, there’s an entire medical programme for that too. But don’t expect it to be surface level like calorie counting or strict meal plans. Welida Health focuses on deeper causes, such as hormonal imbalance, metabolic issues or chronic inflammation.

With tools like Semaglutide, Metabolism Drips, Lean Max, and Reguvac, they support weight loss in a way that also restores energy and addresses underlying health issues. It’s designed to be safe, sustainable, and effective over the long term.

5. Caring for your mind as much as your body

Mental health is given just as much attention as physical wellbeing. Welida’s Brain and Mental Rebalance programme offers support for stress, burnout, anxiety, and even poor sleep. The approach combines traditional knowledge with newer forms of energy therapy and hormonal balancing. You don’t need to be in crisis to benefit from it. This is about feeling more focused, more emotionally balanced, and more connected to yourself in daily life.

A calm space in a busy city

The very first thing you’ll notice about Welida Health is the atmosphere. The space is quiet, softly lit, and designed to feel calming instead of clinical. The staff takes time to listen, and you can tell that they built the experience around who you are and what you need.

If your body’s been asking for a break, or a full-on reboot, this is your sign. Book a consultation via welidahealth.com for a personalised plan that helps you feel clear, calm, and like you again.

Welida Health

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm

Address: Rama 3, 92/1 Ratchada Intersection, Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Road, Bangkok 10120

Phone: +66 99 756 7667

